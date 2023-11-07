Travere Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Received 430 new patient start forms for FILSPARI® (sparsentan) in the third quarter of 2023; demand and payer coverage continued to grow

Net product sales of FILSPARI totaled $8 million for the third quarter of 2023

Phase 3 PROTECT and DUPLEX Studies of sparsentan presented as ASN Kidney Week Late Breakers and simultaneously published in The Lancet and NEJM, respectively

Completed sale of bile acid product portfolio for up to $445 million including potential future milestone-based payments, advancing strategy to deliver new treatment standards from pipeline and strengthening financial foundation

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2023, totaled $634.6 million

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today reported its third quarter 2023 financial results and provided a corporate update.

“During the third quarter we continued to lay the foundation for FILSPARI to become a new treatment standard in IgA nephropathy - as evidenced by quarterly growth in new patient start forms and an increase in new and repeat prescribers. Furthermore, our payer engagement efforts have resulted in broadening high-quality access and we made enhancements to our Travere Total Care services to provide patients with additional education and support,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. "At the recent ASN Kidney Week meeting, we showcased our leadership in rare kidney disease with 11 abstracts and the presentation of the Phase 3 PROTECT Study results, which were simultaneously published in The Lancet. The data clearly convey that FILSPARI has the potential to delay progression to kidney failure and to provide cumulative benefit over time for patients living with IgAN. From a regulatory perspective, we remain on track to provide updates in the fourth quarter for both sparsentan programs as we seek sNDA submissions for traditional approval in IgAN and FSGS. We also successfully completed our end of Phase 2 meeting for our pegtibatinase program for classical homocystinuria, paving the way for a pivotal study initiation by year-end. As we close out the year, we look forward to executing on several exciting opportunities to build further momentum in our launch and to advance our pipeline.”

Financial Results for Continuing Operations for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

The following financial results discussion compares Travere’s continuing operations. All periods unless otherwise specified have been adjusted to exclude discontinued operations related to the divestiture of the bile acid product portfolio.

Net product sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $33.9 million, compared to $25.4 million for the same period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net product sales were $87.6 million, compared to $72.2 million for the same period in 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to sales from the ongoing commercial launch of FILSPARI.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $60.6 million, compared to $57.1 million for the same period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, R&D expenses were $185.2 million, compared to $169.2 million for the same period in 2022. The difference is largely attributable to the continued advancement of the Company’s pegtibatinase clinical program, including clinical trial expenses and manufacturing, as well as increased headcount. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, R&D expenses were $53.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $51.9 million for the same period in 2022.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $67.8 million, compared to $52.4 million for the same period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, SG&A expenses were $202.0 million, compared to $140.4 million for the same period in 2022. The difference is largely attributable to commercial launch related activities following the accelerated approval of FILSPARI in February 2023, as well as legal fees. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, SG&A expenses were $51.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $43.5 million for the same period in 2022.

Total other income, net, for the third quarter of 2023 was $3.4 million, compared to total other expense, net, of $1.3 million for the same period in 2022. The difference is largely attributable to an increase in interest income during the period.

Net income including discontinued operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $150.7 million, or $1.97 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $69.7 million, or $1.09 per basic share for the same period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net loss including discontinued operations was $21.2 million, compared to $212.7 million for the same period in 2022. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, net income including discontinued operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $173.5 million, or $2.27 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $55.3 million, or $0.86 per basic share for the same period in 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $634.6 million.

Program Updates

FILSPARI® (sparsentan) – IgAN / FSGS

On February 17, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to FILSPARI to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary IgAN at risk of rapid disease progression, generally a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥1.5 g/g. FILSPARI became commercially available the week of February 27, 2023. Commercial progress in the ongoing launch has resulted in: 430 new patient start forms (PSFs) received in the third quarter; a total of 990 PSFs have been received in the first seven and a half months since the accelerated approval of FILSPARI. Net product sales of $8.0 million during the third quarter, bringing the total to $14.5 million in net product sales since the beginning of the launch.



In September 2023, the Company reported topline results from the two-year confirmatory endpoints from the Phase 3 PROTECT Study of FILSPARI in IgAN. FILSPARI demonstrated long-term kidney function preservation and achieved a clinically meaningful difference in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) total and chronic slope versus the active control irbesartan, narrowly missing statistical significance in eGFR total slope while achieving statistical significance in eGFR chronic slope for purposes of regulatory review in the EU. FILSPARI was generally well-tolerated and the overall safety profile in the study was consistent between treatment groups, supporting long-term use.



At the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2023 (November 2-5), the Company presented 11 total abstracts, including late-breaking high-impact oral presentations of the Phase 3 PROTECT Study of FILSPARI in IgAN and Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of sparsentan in FSGS.



Select data from the PROTECT Study included:



Treatment with FILSPARI resulted in one of the slowest rates of kidney function decline in an IgAN trial of its kind (-2.7 and -2.9 ml/min/1.73m 2 /year with chronic and total eGFR slope, respectively). The absolute overall change in kidney function from baseline to the end of the study for patients treated with FILSPARI was -5.8 mL/min/1.73m 2 compared to -9.5 mL/min/1.73m 2 with irbesartan. This translates into a 3.7 ml/min/1.73m 2 higher eGFR at two years with FILSPARI compared to irbesartan. This beneficial effect on preserving kidney function was durable post washout. Treatment effects on eGFR slope were consistent across baseline eGFR and proteinuria, supporting the potential for FILSPARI as a foundational treatment option across different stages of disease. When imbalances between treatment arms were factored into pre-specified eGFR analyses (early treatment discontinuations and higher rates of rescue immunosuppression, both of which occurred more in the irbesartan arm) the beneficial effects of FILSPARI on kidney function preservation were strengthened. Treatment with FILSPARI demonstrated lower rates of the composite endpoint of 40% decline in eGFR, kidney failure or death compared to irbesartan. More patients treated with FILSPARI achieved complete remission of proteinuria of less than 0.3 grams compared to those treated with irbesartan (31% vs 11%).

Select data from the DUPLEX Study included:



Treatment with sparsentan demonstrated a clinically meaningful and durable reduction in proteinuria, with FSGS patients achieving a 50% reduction from baseline, compared to a 32% reduction with the active control irbesartan. Sparsentan showed a consistent and sustained achievement of complete remission of proteinuria in 18.5% of patients on sparsentan vs. 7.5% for irbesartan. The combined hard endpoints of confirmed 50% reduction in eGFR, end-stage renal disease or death, trended in favor of sparsentan with fewer patients progressing to kidney failure. Additional presentations at ASN included data supporting the potential use of sparsentan as a first-line treatment (SPARTAN), potential for use in combination with SGLT2 inhibitors, and pediatric proteinuric glomerular diseases (EPPIK), as well as insights into patient quality of life and the impact of proteinuria on kidney survival in rare kidney diseases.





In November 2023, results from the Phase 3 PROTECT Study of FILSPARI in IgAN were published in The Lancet, and results from the Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of sparsentan in FSGS were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.





The Company remains on-track to provide a regulatory update in the fourth quarter regarding the expected submission of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for full approval of FILSPARI for IgAN in the U.S.





The Company, together with its collaborator CSL Vifor, anticipates a review opinion by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on the potential approval of the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) application for sparsentan for the treatment of IgAN in Europe around year-end. If approved, sparsentan would receive CMA in all member states of the European Union, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.





The Company remains on-track to provide a regulatory update in the fourth quarter regarding the potential path forward for an sNDA for sparsentan for the treatment of FSGS in the U.S. Together with its collaborator CSL Vifor, the Company also plans to engage with the European Medicines Agency to determine the potential for a subsequent variation to the CMA of sparsentan for the treatment of FSGS, subject to a review decision on the pending application for CMA of sparsentan in IgAN.



Pegtibatinase (TVT-058) – HCU

In May 2023, the Company reported positive topline results from cohort 6 of the Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study (n=5) of pegtibatinase in classical homocystinuria (HCU), showing that treatment with 2.5mg/kg of pegtibatinase resulted in rapid and sustained reductions in total homocysteine (tHcy), with a 67.1% mean relative reduction in tHcy from baseline. All patients achieved a mean tHcy below the clinically meaningful threshold of 100uM, as well as maintenance of mean tHcy below the threshold of 100 μM, over weeks 6 to 12. Some patients achieved tHcy below 50 μM, including one patient with a lower tHcy level at baseline achieving normalization of tHcy.



At the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (SSIEM) Annual Symposium 2023, the Company presented six abstracts, including additional positive clinical data from cohort 6 of the Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study. Additional presentations included analyses on the Company’s prospective HCU natural history study, the prevalence of HCU, the burden of HCU from the patient perspective, the clinical burden of HCU, as well as the relationship between tHcy and clinical outcomes, which was recognized as one of the highest ranked posters at SSIEM.



During the third quarter of 2023, the Company successfully completed its end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA and remains on track to initiate a pivotal study by the end of 2023. The Phase 3 study is expected to utilize tHcy reduction as the primary endpoint to support potential registration.



Thiola EC® and Thiola® (tiopronin)

The Company and its licensor, Mission Pharmacal Company (Mission), have entered into agreements with each of Par Pharmaceutical Inc. (Par) and Amneal EU, Limited (Amneal) in order to settle patent invalidity and infringement disputes related to the patent granted to Mission (to which the Company has a license) covering the treatment of cystinuria by administering Thiola EC with food (US Patent No. 11,458,104), and providing for an expected license entry date of April 1, 2026 for Par and Amneal’s generic versions of Thiola EC (100mg and 300mg).



Bile Acid Product Portfolio – Cholbam® and Chenodal®

In September 2023, the Company announced the successful completion of the sale of its bile acid product portfolio that includes Cholbam (cholic acid) and Chenodal (chenodiol), to Mirum Pharmaceuticals. In connection with the closing of the sale, Travere received an upfront payment of $210 million from Mirum, and remains eligible to receive up to $235 million in potential sales-based milestone payments.



TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,244 $ 61,688 Marketable debt securities, at fair value 490,399 388,557 Accounts receivable, net 14,570 16,646 Inventory 20,773 4,523 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,244 12,033 Current assets of discontinued operations — 2,990 Total current assets 686,230 486,437 Property and equipment, net 7,996 9,049 Operating lease right of use assets 18,806 21,000 Intangible assets, net 106,903 97,073 Other assets 12,915 10,684 Non-current assets of discontinued operations — 48,342 Total assets $ 832,850 $ 672,585 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,736 $ 17,290 Accrued expenses 95,712 95,742 Deferred revenue, current portion 8,959 11,976 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 4,782 4,433 Other current liabilities 5,244 5,722 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 7,000 Total current liabilities 139,433 142,163 Convertible debt 376,833 375,545 Deferred revenue, less current portion 4,574 10,931 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 23,863 27,510 Other non-current liabilities 8,381 9,385 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations — 64,200 Total liabilities 553,084 629,734 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 75,111,517, and 64,290,570 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 7 6 Additional paid-in capital 1,318,861 1,059,975 Accumulated deficit (1,035,449 ) (1,014,223 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,653 ) (2,907 ) Total stockholders' equity 279,766 42,851 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 832,850 $ 672,585

Note: Certain adjustments / reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to current year presentation.

TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Net product sales: Tiopronin products $ 25,888 $ 25,369 $ 73,112 $ 72,154 FILSPARI 8,044 — 14,509 — Total net product sales 33,932 25,369 87,621 72,154 License and collaboration revenue 3,163 2,706 12,558 7,967 Total revenue 37,095 28,075 100,179 80,121 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 1,289 1,114 6,886 3,552 Research and development 60,590 57,145 185,244 169,246 Selling, general and administrative 67,801 52,420 201,954 140,434 Total operating expenses 129,680 110,679 394,084 313,232 Operating loss (92,585 ) (82,604 ) (293,905 ) (233,111 ) Other income (expenses), net: Interest income 5,842 2,101 14,616 3,161 Interest expense (2,821 ) (2,829 ) (8,513 ) (8,156 ) Other income (expense), net 335 (586 ) 220 102 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (7,578 ) Total other income (expense), net 3,356 (1,314 ) 6,323 (12,471 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax provision (89,229 ) (83,918 ) (287,582 ) (245,582 ) Income tax provision on continuing operations (12 ) (145 ) (155 ) (250 ) Loss from continuing operations, net of tax $ (89,241 ) $ (84,063 ) $ (287,737 ) $ (245,832 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 239,976 14,407 266,511 33,173 Net income (loss) $ 150,735 $ (69,656 ) $ (21,226 ) $ (212,659 ) Per share data: Net income (loss) per common share $ 1.97 $ (1.09 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (3.34 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 76,305,603 64,033,759 73,523,620 63,604,962

Note: Certain adjustments / reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to current year presentation.

TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP operating loss $ (92,585 ) $ (82,604 ) $ (293,905 ) $ (233,111 ) R&D operating expense (60,590 ) (57,145 ) (185,244 ) (169,246 ) Stock compensation 4,372 3,372 13,372 10,182 Amortization & depreciation 2,447 1,906 7,261 3,817 Subtotal non-GAAP items 6,819 5,278 20,633 13,999 Non-GAAP R&D expense (53,771 ) (51,867 ) (164,611 ) (155,247 ) SG&A operating expense (67,801 ) (52,420 ) (201,954 ) (140,434 ) Stock compensation 6,949 5,216 22,730 18,664 Amortization & depreciation 9,032 3,682 21,785 10,590 Subtotal non-GAAP items 15,981 8,898 44,515 29,254 Non-GAAP SG&A expense (51,820 ) (43,522 ) (157,439 ) (111,180 ) Subtotal non-GAAP items 22,800 14,176 65,148 43,253 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (69,785 ) $ (68,428 ) $ (228,757 ) $ (189,858 ) GAAP net income (loss) $ 150,735 $ (69,656 ) $ (21,226 ) $ (212,659 ) Non-GAAP operating loss adjustments 22,800 14,176 65,148 43,253 Income tax provision 12 145 155 250 Non-GAAP net income (loss) (1) $ 173,547 $ (55,335 ) $ 44,077 $ (169,156 ) Per share data: Net income (loss) per common share $ 2.27 $ (0.86 ) $ 0.60 $ (2.66 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 76,305,603 64,033,759 73,523,620 63,604,962

(1) Non-GAAP net income (loss) includes income from discontinued operations but excludes non-GAAP adjustments for the effect of discontinued operations.

Note: Certain adjustments / reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to current year presentation.

