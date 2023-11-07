Journey Medical Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

Company generated total net revenues of $34.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 101% increase from $17.2 million in the second quarter of 2023



GAAP net income increased to $16.8 million, or $0.91 per share basic and $0.80 per share diluted, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to a GAAP net loss of $10.1 million, or $0.57 per share basic and diluted for the third quarter of 2022

Received an upfront payment of $19.0 million upon entering into an exclusive license agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. for Qbrexza® in South Korea and other Asian nations

New Drug Application for DFD-29 expected to be submitted to FDA around the end of 2023

Company to hold conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical” or “the Company”), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced financial results and recent corporate highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Claude Maraoui, Journey Medical’s Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “In the third quarter of 2023, our total net revenues, which included the Maruho Co., Ltd. (“Maruho”) out-licensing upfront payment, were $34.5 million, a 101% increase from $17.2 million in the second quarter, and a 114% increase from $16.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. We are also extremely pleased with the positive topline results from our two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating DFD-29 for the treatment of rosacea. We expect to submit a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the FDA for DFD-29 around year-end.”

Financial Results:

Total net revenues in the third quarter of 2023 were $34.5 million, an increase of $18.4 million, or 114%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase is due to the Company’s entry into a new license agreement with Maruho resulting in $19.0 million of revenue during the third quarter.





Cost of goods sold decreased by $0.8 million, or 11%, to $6.4 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, from $7.2 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. The decrease is primarily due to the contractual reduction in our Qbrexza® royalty from period-to-period.





Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) decreased by $7.0 million, or 45%, to $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, from $15.6 million for the third quarter 2022. The decrease is mainly attributable to the Company’s expense reduction efforts, primarily in sales and marketing and other SG&A areas. The impact of the cost reduction initiatives is expected to result in a reduction of greater than $17.0 million of annual SG&A expenses in 2023, surpassing our earlier target of $12.0 million.





Research and Development (“R&D”) expenses decreased by $0.6 million, or 21%, to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, from $2.8 million for the third quarter 2022. The decrease is related to lower clinical trial expenses to develop our DFD-29 product, as the two Phase 3 studies have concluded.





GAAP net income was $16.8 million, or $0.91 per share basic and $0.80 per share diluted, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to GAAP net loss of $(10.1) million, or $(0.57) per share basic and diluted, for the third quarter of 2022.





The Company’s non-GAAP results in the table below reflect Adjusted EBITDA of $20.8 million, or $1.13 per share basic and $0.99 per share diluted, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(4.0 million), or $(0.23) per share basic and diluted for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share basic and diluted are non-GAAP financial measures, each of which are reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP below under “Use of Non-GAAP Measures.”





At September 30, 2023, the Company had $24.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $32.0 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022.





In July 2023, the Company voluntarily repaid the entire $10.0 million outstanding term loan. The repayment satisfied all of the Company’s outstanding debt obligations under its debt facility. The Company therefore has no further debt obligations.



Recent Corporate Highlights:

The Company is pleased to announce results from the Phase 3 studies (MVOR-1 & MVOR-2) for DFD-29 on a secondary endpoint related to erythema (redness) assessment. DFD-29 showed significantly superior reduction in Clinicians Erythema Assessment (CEA) compared to placebo in both MVOR-1 and MVOR-2 clinical trials. Srinivas Sidgiddi, M.D., Vice President, Research & Development of Journey Medical, said, “Erythema is an important sign of rosacea severity and the beneficial effect of DFD-29 on erythema is very relevant to rosacea treatment. Also, erythema improvement is likely to be a significant differentiator for DFD-29 over the current standard of care.”



CEA Results from MVOR-1 and MVOR-2

Proportion of Subjects with at Least a 2-Grade Reduction in CEA STUDY DFD-29 (40 mg) Placebo Difference (95% CI) P-values MVOR-1 39/122 (31.7%) 11/80 (13.8%) 18.1% (7.32%, 28.96%) 0.006 MVOR-2 30/123 (24.5%) 10/82 (12%) 13.9% (3.71%, 23.99%) 0.023





In October 2023, Journey Medical had a productive pre-NDA meeting with the FDA for DFD-29 (Minocycline Hydrochloride Modified Release Capsules, 40 mg) to treat rosacea in adults. The Company expects to provide an update following receipt of the meeting minutes.





In October 2023, Journey Medical announced data from a comparative bioavailability (bridging) study of DFD-29 (40 mg) vs. Solodyn® (Minocycline Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 105 mg), which were presented at the 43rd Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference. The data demonstrated systemic exposure of DFD-29 was significantly lower than that of Solodyn (105 mg), and no significant safety issues were noted for DFD-29.





In September 2023, Journey Medical entered into an exclusive license agreement with Maruho, a Japanese company specializing in dermatology as well as Journey Medical’s exclusive licensing partner that developed and is commercializing Qbrexza® (Rapifort®) in Japan. Under the terms of the Agreement, Journey Medical received a $19.0 million nonrefundable upfront payment and granted Maruho an exclusive license to develop and commercialize Qbrexza (Rapifort / DRM04 / glycopyrronium tosylate hydrate) for the treatment of hyperhidrosis in South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos (the “Territory”). Maruho is responsible for all development and commercialization costs for the program throughout the Territory.





In July 2023, Journey Medical announced positive topline data from its two DFD-29 Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of rosacea. The Phase 3 clinical trials achieved the co-primary and all secondary endpoints and subjects completed the 16-week treatment with no significant safety issues. DFD-29 demonstrated statistical superiority over both the standard of care Oracea® and placebo for Investigator’s Global Assessment treatment success and the reduction in the total inflammatory lesion count in both studies. Journey Medical plans to file an NDA to the FDA for DFD-29 around the end of 2023 and anticipates potential approval from the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,749 $ 32,003 Accounts receivable, net of reserves 7,989 28,208 Inventory 11,024 14,159 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 924 3,309 Total current assets 44,686 77,679 Intangible assets, net 21,102 27,197 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 124 189 Other assets 6 95 Total assets $ 65,918 $ 105,160 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 28,164 $ 36,570 Due to related party 1,093 413 Accrued expenses 16,026 19,388 Accrued interest - 160 Income taxes payable 130 35 Line of credit - 2,948 Deferred cash payment (net of discount of $9) - 4,991 Installment payments – licenses, short-term 3,000 2,244 Operating lease liability, short-term 97 83 Total current liabilities 48,510 66,832 Term loan, long-term (net of debt discount of $174) - 19,826 Installment payments – licenses, long-term - 1,412 Operating lease liability, long-term 34 108 Total liabilities 48,544 88,178 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 12,496,782 and 11,765,700 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1 1 Common stock - Class A, $.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 6,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 87,584 85,482 Accumulated deficit (70,212 ) (68,502 ) Total stockholders' equity 17,374 16,982 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 65,918 $ 105,160





JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts) Three-Month Periods Ended Nine-Month Periods Ended ​ September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Product revenue, net $ 15,279 ​ $ 16,043 $ 44,405 ​ $ 55,074 Other revenue 19,260 73 19,519 2,629 Total revenue 34,539 16,116 63,924 57,703 Operating expenses ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Cost of goods sold – product revenue ​ 6,429 ​ ​ 7,221 ​ 20,645 ​ ​ 23,057 Research and development ​ 2,229 ​ ​ 2,812 ​ 6,036 ​ ​ 6,687 Selling, general and administrative ​ 8,636 ​ ​ 15,575 ​ 34,069 ​ ​ 45,481 Loss on impairment of intangible assets - - 3,143 - Total operating expenses ​ 17,294 ​ ​ 25,608 63,893 ​ ​ 75,225 Income (loss) from operations ​ 17,245 ​ ​ (9,492 ) ​ 31 ​ ​ (17,522 ) Other expense (income) Interest income (8 ) ​ ​ (3 ) (209 ) (10 ) Interest expense ​ 268 ​ ​ 559 1,674 1,402 Foreign exchange transaction losses 101 22 181 22 Total other expense (income) ​ 361 ​ ​ 578 ​ 1,646 ​ ​ 1,414 Income (loss) before income taxes ​ 16,884 ​ ​ (10,070 ) ​ (1,615 ) ​ ​ (18,936 ) Income tax expense 95 10 95 50 Net income (loss) $ 16,789 ​ $ (10,080 ) $ (1,710 ) ​ $ (18,986 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.91 ​ $ (0.57 ) $ (0.09 ) ​ $ (1.09 ) Diluted 0.80 (0.57 ) (0.09 ) (1.09 ) Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 18,416,368 17,618,064 18,078,437 17,464,561 Diluted 21,034,758 17,618,064 18,078,437 17,464,561

The weighted average number of common shares Basic in the above table is used to calculate both basic and diluted loss per share for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, and basic and diluted loss per share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, as the net loss for these periods is antidilutive and the effect would be to reduce the loss per share.



Use of Non-GAAP Measures:

In addition to the GAAP financial measures, the Company has, in this press release, included certain non-GAAP measurements, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share basic and Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest, taxes and depreciation, less certain other non-cash and infrequent items not considered to be normal, recurring operating expenses, including, share-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets, inventory step-ups from the purchases of intangibles assets and products, severance, non-core research and development expense and foreign exchange transaction losses. In particular, we exclude the following matters for the reasons more fully described below:

Share-Based Compensation Expense: We exclude share-based compensation from our adjusted financial results because share-based compensation expense, which is non-cash, fluctuates from period to period based on factors that are not within our control, such as our stock price on the dates share-based grants are issued.





Non-core and Short-term Research and Development Expense: We exclude research and development costs incurred in connection with our DFD-29 product candidate, which is the only product in our portfolio not currently approved for marketing and sale, because we do not consider such costs to be normal, recurring operating expenses that are core to our long-term strategy. Instead, our long-term strategy is focused on the marketing and sale of acquired and/or licensed FDA-approved dermatological products.





Amortization and impairments of Acquired Intangible assets: We exclude the impact of certain amounts recorded in connection with the acquisitions of intangible assets that are either non-cash or not normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and lack of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing. These amounts may include non-cash items such as the amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairments and amortization of step-ups of acquisition accounting adjustments to inventories.

Adjusted EBITDA per share basic and Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted are determined by dividing the resulting Adjusted EBITDA by the number of shares outstanding on an actual and fully diluted basis.

Management believes use of these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance because (i) it allows for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, (ii) it excludes the impact of non-cash or, when specified, non-recurring items that are not directly attributable to the Company’s core operating performance and that may obscure trends in the Company’s core operating performance and (iii) it is used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help analyze the Company's results. However, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share basic, Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted and any other non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company and the manner in which they are calculated may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures or the calculations of the same non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including the Company’s competitors.

The table below provides a reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP measures:

JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands except for share and per share amounts) Three-month periods ended September 30, Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 16,789 $ (10,080 ) $ (1,710 ) $ (18,986 ) EBITDA: Interest 260 556 1,465 1,392 Taxes 95 10 95 50 Depreciation - - - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 814 1,016 2,952 3,050 EBITDA 17,958 (8,498 ) 2,802 (14,494 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Share-based compensation 558 1,438 2,077 2,985 Loss on impairment of intangible assets - - 3,143 - Inventory step-up expense - 214 - 525 Non-core & short-term R&D 2,206 2,778 5,949 6,653 Foreign exchange transaction losses 100 22 181 22 Severance - 27 711 27 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,822 $ (4,019 ) $ 14,863 $ (4,282 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 0.91 $ (0.57 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (1.09 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 1.13 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.82 $ (0.25 ) Diluted GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 0.80 $ (0.57 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (1.09 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 0.99 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.72 $ (0.25 ) Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 18,416,368 17,618,064 18,078,437 17,464,561 Diluted 21,034,758 17,618,064 20,588,661 17,464,561

The weighted average number of common shares Basic in the above table is used to calculate both GAAP and Non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, and GAAP basic and diluted loss per share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, as the net loss for these periods is antidilutive and the effect would be to reduce the loss per share.