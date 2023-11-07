CarGurus Agrees to Fully Acquire CarOffer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles1, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining minority equity interests in CarOffer for $75 million through an all-cash transaction. The deal is expected to close in December 2023 subject to customary closing conditions.



CarGurus acquired a 51% stake in CarOffer in 2021 with the ability to buy the remaining equity interest over the next three years. The decision to expedite this purchase reflects CarGurus’ goal to capture rising opportunities to strengthen operations between the two platforms and accelerate plans for solutions that power its development of a transaction-enabled platform supporting dealers and consumers through every stage of the automotive lifecycle.



“Our work with CarOffer has unlocked meaningful opportunities to better serve our customers by integrating the scale and reach of our retail platform with CarOffer’s digital wholesale capabilities,” said Jason Trevisan, CEO of CarGurus. “As we aim to accelerate this progress to enhance the consumer and dealer experience even further, we believe that now is the right time to fully invest in CarOffer so we can be more agile in scaling solutions.”

Upon closing, CarOffer will continue to operate as a standalone brand at its Addison, Texas location. Bruce Thompson, CarOffer Founder and CEO, will step down upon completion of the acquisition. Zach Hallowell, CarGurus Head of Industry Transformation, will transition to lead the CarOffer business.

“On behalf of CarGurus, I extend my appreciation to Bruce for his leadership and collaboration as we transition Zach into this role,” Trevisan added. “With over 20 years of leadership experience with the largest digital wholesale platforms in the market, I am confident in Zach’s ability to guide the next chapter of CarOffer’s growth.”



Hallowell brings a deep understanding of the digital wholesale space and proven experience identifying opportunities to maximize platform efficiency, drive growth, and ensure a seamless online-to-in-person customer experience. Prior to joining CarGurus, Zach led the development and subsequent scaling of digital solutions for some of the largest players in the wholesale space, most recently leading Manheim Auctions’ digital wholesale marketplace at Cox Automotive and previously as VP of Product at OPENLANE.



“I look forward to collaborating with Zach during this transition period as I focus on my next journey, and believe the team is in a great position to continue expanding on the momentum we’ve built together,” added Thompson.



CarGurus will discuss this transaction during its third quarter 2023 earnings presentation at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 7th, 2023. To access the conference call, dial (877) 451-6152 for the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 389-0879 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 7th, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 14th, 2023, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 13741082. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com .



About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. 1

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com , and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com .

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Similarweb : Traffic Insights, Q3 2023, U.S.

About CarOffer

Founded in 2019, CarOffer is the automotive industry’s leading digital wholesale marketplace that unlocks a dealer’s ability to buy, sell, and trade with automation and ease. Leveraging the power of data, national scale, and the company’s proprietary BuyingMatrix™ technology, CarOffer’s 24/7 online trading platform automates dealer-to-dealer and consumer-to-dealer transactions while also supporting vehicle transportation for seamless user experience.

