GitLab Chief Product Officer David DeSanto to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that David DeSanto, GitLab’s Chief Product Officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 14th, 2023 in New York.



The fireside chat is scheduled for 10:00 am Eastern Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/tmit2023/j3cr82.cfm

Links to the webcasts and replays of the fireside chats will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website at: https://ir.gitlab.com/news-events/events

