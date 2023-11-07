American Picture House Corporation Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

NEW YORK, NY, RALEIGH, NC, and LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –American Picture House (OTC: APHP) is an entertainment company with a focus on producing feature films and limited series shows, and developing content-enhancing entertainment technologies, today announced its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB effective November 8, 2023.

The OTCQB is operated by the OTC Markets Group and recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as an established public market providing data to investors to analyze, value and trade securities. Being part of the OTC Markets Group will assist in diversifying the APH shareholder base worldwide.

"On October 15th of this year, APHP officially became a reporting company. As of tomorrow, we are proud to start trading our common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market," said Michael Macgregor, CEO of American Picture House Corporation. "This is a natural progression, and yet another milestone, of our vision to broaden our investor base with increased liquidity and brand visibility while maintaining a high level of transparency to inform and engage potential investors and current shareholders.”

About American Picture House Corp.

American Picture House (OTC: APHP) is an entertainment company with a focus on producing feature films and limited series shows, and developing content-enhancing entertainment technologies. The Company partners with filmmakers, showrunners, content developers and strategic technology partners to develop, package, finance, and produce high-quality feature films and television shows with broad-market appeal. The Company plans to specialize in mid-budgeted. The Company’s management and advisors will use these assets to limit risk and guarantee greater profitability. The Company will strive to become synonymous with creative ability, financial sophistication, and leading-edge technology. The Company has optioned IP with the intent to co-finance and co-produce feature films and limited series shows.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected entertainment content and intellectual properties. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of producing entertainment content and product development programs; difficulties or delays in producing entertainment content or intellectual property protection. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our properties; inability to timely develop and introduce new content, products and applications; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, American Picture House does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting American Picture House Corp, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

