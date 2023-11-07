CS Disco Inc. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; November 20, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises CS Disco, Inc. ("CS Disco") (NYSE: LAW) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased CS Disco securities between July 21, 2021 and August 11, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”)

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The class action against CS Disco alleges that the company engaged in deceptive practices, including making false or misleading statements, and failing to disclose crucial information. These allegations encompass several key points: firstly, CS Disco supposedly attributed its robust revenue growth to widespread customer usage of its cloud-based electronic discovery platform, but it was allegedly driven by only a small number of large customers. Secondly, the company was said to face significant challenges in sustaining revenue growth. Thirdly, CS Disco was accused of lacking the ability to foresee changes in demand from individual customers over time. Lastly, it is asserted that the positive statements and risk disclosures made by the defendants regarding the company's business, operations, and prospects were either materially misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.



