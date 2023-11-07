NGM Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference and will present an overview of the company and provide a business update. Management will also be available for investor meetings at the upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2023

November 14 – 16, 2023

6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 8:45 am ET

About NGM Bio

NGM Bio is focused on discovering and developing novel, life-changing medicines for people whose health and lives have been disrupted by disease. The company’s biology-centric drug discovery approach aims to seamlessly integrate interrogation of complex disease-associated biology and protein engineering expertise to unlock proprietary insights that are leveraged to generate promising product candidates and enable their rapid advancement into proof-of-concept studies. As explorers on the frontier of life-changing science, NGM Bio aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry. All therapeutic candidates in the NGM Bio pipeline have been generated by its in-house discovery engine, always led by biology and motivated by unmet patient need. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.

