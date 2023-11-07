InnovAge Announces Financial Results For The Fiscal First Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

DENVER, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2023.



“The Company’s first quarter results were in line with our expectations and reflect continued improvement,” said Patrick Blair, President, and CEO of InnovAge. “We remain focused on demonstrating incremental improvement in each of our core focus areas. I believe there is momentum building from our team’s work, and in time, this will translate into improved financial performance and enable us to return to normalized margins.”

Financial Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts Total revenues $ 182,485 $ 171,218 Loss Before Income Taxes 10,736 17,169 Net Loss 10,962 13,699 Net Loss margin 6.0 % 8.0 % Net Loss Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. 10,304 13,073 Net Loss per share - basic and diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.10 Center-level Contribution Margin(1) $ 27,877 $ 21,424 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 2,226 $ (3,815 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 1.2 % (2.2)%

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Performance

Total revenue of $182.5 million, increased approximately 6.6% compared to $171.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023

Loss Before Income Taxes of $10.7 million, compared to a loss before income taxes of $17.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023

Loss Before Income Taxes as a percent of revenue of 5.9% decreased 4.1% percentage points compared to Loss Before Income Tax as a percent of revenue of 10.0% in in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023

Center-level Contribution Margin (1) of $27.9 million, increased 30.1% compared to $21.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023

of $27.9 million, increased 30.1% compared to $21.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 Center-level Contribution Margin (1) as a percent of revenue of 15.3%, increased 2.8 percentage points compared to 12.5% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023

as a percent of revenue of 15.3%, increased 2.8 percentage points compared to 12.5% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 Net loss of $11.0 million, compared to net loss of $13.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023

Net loss margin of 6.0%, a decrease of 2.0 percentage points compared to a net loss margin of 8.0% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023

Net loss attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. of $10.3 million, or a loss of $0.08 per share, compared to net loss of $13.1 million, or a loss of $0.10 per share in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $2.2 million, an increase of $6.0 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023

of $2.2 million, an increase of $6.0 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA (1) margin of 1.2%, an increase of 3.4 percentage points compared to negative 2.2% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023

margin of 1.2%, an increase of 3.4 percentage points compared to negative 2.2% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 Census of approximately 6,580 participants compared to 6,540 participants in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023

Ended the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 with $88.4 million in cash and cash equivalents plus $46.8 million in short-term investments, and $85.5 million in debt on the balance sheet, representing debt under the Company’s senior secured term loan, convertible term loan and finance leases

(1) Center-level Contribution Margin and as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. For a definition and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated, see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures.”

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is also reporting Center-level Contribution Margin, and as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Center-level Contribution Margin and as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are supplemental measures of operating performance monitored by management that are not defined under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, respectively, as determined by GAAP. We believe that Center-level Contribution Margin and as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are appropriate measures of operating performance because the metrics eliminate the impact of revenue and expenses that do not relate to our ongoing business performance, allowing us to more effectively evaluate our core operating performance and trends from period to period. We believe that Center-level Contribution Margin and as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin help investors and analysts in comparing our results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures, including net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin.

The Company’s management uses Center-level Contribution Margin as the measure for assessing performance of its segments. In evaluating Center-level Contribution Margin on a center-by-center basis, you should be aware that we do not allocate our sales and marketing expense or corporate, general and administrative expenses across our centers. We define Center-level Contribution Margin as total revenues less external provider costs and cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization, which includes all medical and pharmacy costs.

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by the types of items excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA varies from others in our industry. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and provision for income tax as well as addbacks for non-recurring expenses or exceptional items, including relating to management equity compensation, executive severance and recruitment, class action litigation costs and settlement, M&A and de novo center development, business optimization and electronic medical record (EMR) implementation. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of our total revenue. For a full reconciliation of Center-level Contribution Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the attachment to this earnings release.

Schedule 1

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,398 $ 127,249 Short-term investments 46,833 46,213 Restricted cash 15 16 Accounts receivable, net of allowance ($4,492 – September 30, 2023 and $4,161 – June 30, 2023) 44,185 24,344 Prepaid expenses 16,412 17,145 Income tax receivable 262 262 Total current assets 196,105 215,229 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 190,060 192,188 Operating lease assets 20,454 21,210 Investments 5,493 5,493 Deposits and other 4,232 3,823 Goodwill 124,217 124,217 Other intangible assets, net 5,033 5,198 Total noncurrent assets 349,489 352,129 Total assets $ 545,594 $ 567,358 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 46,923 $ 54,935 Reported and estimated claims 42,322 42,999 Due to Medicaid and Medicare 10,282 9,142 Income tax payable 1,212 1,212 Current portion of long-term debt 3,795 3,795 Current portion of finance lease obligations 4,612 4,722 Current portion of operating lease obligations 3,577 3,530 Deferred revenue 26,090 28,115 Total current liabilities 138,813 148,450 Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred tax liability, net 6,462 6,236 Finance lease obligations 12,048 13,114 Operating lease obligations 18,080 18,828 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,141 1,086 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 64,003 64,844 Total liabilities 240,547 252,558 Commitments and Contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 12,138 12,708 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023; 135,884,840 and 135,639,845 issued shares as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively 136 136 Additional paid-in capital 333,316 332,107 Retained deficit (46,248 ) (35,944 ) Total InnovAge Holding Corp. 287,204 296,299 Noncontrolling interests 5,705 5,793 Total stockholders’ equity 292,909 302,092 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 545,594 $ 567,358





Schedule 2

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Revenues Capitation revenue $ 182,173 $ 170,931 Other service revenue 312 287 Total revenues 182,485 171,218 Expenses External provider costs 99,358 96,237 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 55,250 53,557 Sales and marketing 5,379 4,413 Corporate, general and administrative 28,947 30,181 Depreciation and amortization 4,269 3,433 Total expenses 193,203 187,821 Operating Loss (10,718 ) (16,603 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (661 ) (603 ) Other income (expense) 643 37 Total other expense (18 ) (566 ) Loss Before Income Taxes (10,736 ) (17,169 ) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 226 (3,470 ) Net Loss (10,962 ) (13,699 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (658 ) (626 ) Net Loss Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. $ (10,304 ) $ (13,073 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic 135,790,401 135,566,117 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 135,790,401 135,566,117 Net loss per share - basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 )





Schedule 3

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net loss $ (10,962 ) $ (13,699 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Gain on disposal of assets (18 ) (37 ) Provision for uncollectible accounts 1,077 1,571 Depreciation and amortization 4,269 3,433 Operating lease rentals 1,103 761 Amortization of deferred financing costs 107 107 Stock-based compensation 1,823 1,209 Deferred income taxes 226 (3,470 ) Other 76 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net (20,918 ) (3,180 ) Prepaid expenses 734 1,678 Income tax receivable — 1,750 Deposits and other (591 ) 246 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (7,303 ) 1,155 Reported and estimated claims (676 ) (2,480 ) Due to Medicaid and Medicare 1,140 1,503 Operating lease liabilities (1,048 ) (781 ) Deferred revenue (2,024 ) 23,361 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (32,985 ) 13,127 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,571 ) (7,666 ) Purchases of short-term investments (570 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (3,141 ) (7,666 ) Financing Activities Payments for finance lease obligations (1,164 ) (720 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (948 ) (948 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards (614 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (2,726 ) (1,668 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH (38,852 ) 3,793 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 127,265 184,446 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 88,413 $ 188,239 Supplemental Cash Flows Information Interest paid $ 404 $ 700 Income taxes paid $ — $ 13 Property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 281 $ 2,446 Property and equipment purchased under finance leases $ — $ 80

Schedule 4

InnovAge

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net loss $ (10,962 ) $ (13,699 ) Interest expense, net 661 603 Depreciation and amortization 4,269 3,433 Provision (benefit) for income tax 226 (3,470 ) Stock-based compensation 1,823 1,300 Litigation costs and settlement(a) 1,707 1,668 M&A and de novo center development(b) 409 206 Business optimization(c) 2,159 5,554 EMR implementation(d) 1,934 590 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,226 $ (3,815 ) Net income (loss) margin 6.0 % 8.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.2 % (2.2)%

_______________________

(a) Reflects charges/(credits) related to litigation by stockholders, litigation related to de novo center development, and civil investigative demands. Refer to Note 9, "Commitments and Contingencies" to our condensed consolidated financial statements for more information regarding litigation by stockholders and civil investigative demands. Costs reflected consist of litigation costs considered one-time in nature and outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company's overall litigation strategy.

(b) Reflects charges related to M&A transaction and integrations, and de novo center developments.

(c) Reflects charges related to business optimization initiatives. Such charges related to one-time investments in projects designed to enhance our technology and compliance systems, improve and support the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations, and third party support to address efforts to remediate deficiencies in audits. For the three months ended September 30, 2023 this includes (i) $1.8 million of costs associated with third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, assess our risk-bearing payor capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities and (ii) $0.4 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies. For the three months ended September 30, 2022 this includes (i) $0.7 million related to consultants and contractors performing audit and other related services at sanctioned centers, (ii) $4.3 million of costs associated with third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, assess our risk-bearing payor capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities, and (iii) $0.6 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies.

(d) Reflects non-recurring expenses relating to the implementation of a new EMR vendor.

Three months

ended June 30, 2023 Net loss $ (11,995 ) Interest expense, net 291 Depreciation and amortization 4,332 Provision (benefit) for income tax 506 Stock-based compensation 1,272 Litigation costs and settlement(a) 1,943 M&A and de novo center development(b) 682 Business optimization(c) 2,117 EMR implementation(d) 1,568 Adjusted EBITDA $ 716 Net income (loss) margin (6.8)% Adjusted EBITDA margin 0.4 %

(a) Reflects charges/(credits) related to litigation by stockholders, litigation related to de novo center development, and civil investigative demands. See Item 3, “Legal Proceedings” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Costs reflected consist of litigation costs considered one-time in nature and outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company's overall litigation strategy.

(b) Reflects charges related to M&A transaction and integrations, and de novo center development.

(c) For the three months ended June 30, 2023 includes (i) $0.3 million related to consultants and contractors performing audit and other related services at sanctioned centers, (ii) $0.4 million of costs associated with third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, assess our risk-bearing payor capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities, (iii) $1.1 million related to organizational restructure, and (iv) $0.3 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies.

(d) Reflects non-recurring expenses relating to the implementation of a new EMR vendor.

Center-Level Contribution Margin

September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (In thousands) PACE All other Totals PACE All other(a) Totals Capitation revenue $ 182,173 $ — $ 182,173 $ 170,931 $ — $ 170,931 Other service revenue 86 226 312 77 210 287 Total revenues 182,259 226 182,485 171,008 210 171,218 External provider costs 99,358 — 99,358 96,237 — 96,237 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 55,097 153 55,250 53,411 146 53,557 Center-Level Contribution Margin 27,804 73 27,877 21,360 64 21,424 Overhead costs(b) 34,317 9 34,326 34,574 20 34,594 Depreciation and amortization 4,157 112 4,269 3,326 107 3,433 Interest expense, net 616 45 661 557 46 603 Other income (643 ) — (643 ) (37 ) — (37 ) Loss Before Income Taxes $ (10,643 ) $ (93 ) $ (10,736 ) $ (17,060 ) $ (109 ) $ (17,169 ) Loss Before Income Taxes as a % of revenue (5.9)% (10.0)% Center- Level Contribution Margin as a % of revenue 15.3 % 12.5 %





June 30, 2023 (In thousands) PACE All other(a) Totals Capitation revenue $ 176,568 $ — $ 176,568 Other service revenue 84 222 306 Total revenues 176,652 222 176,874 External provider costs 94,978 — 94,978 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 53,252 138 53,390 Center-Level Contribution Margin 28,422 84 28,506 Overhead costs(b) 35,116 — 35,116 Depreciation and amortization 4,220 112 4,332 Interest expense, net 247 44 291 Other income 256 — 256 Loss Before Income Taxes $ (11,417 ) $ (72 ) $ (11,489 ) Loss Before Income Taxes as a % of revenue (6.5)% Center- Level Contribution Margin as a % of revenue 16.1 %

_________________________________

(a) Center-level Contribution Margin from segments below the quantitative thresholds are primarily attributable to the Senior Housing operating segment of the Company. This segment has never met any of the quantitative thresholds for determining reportable segments.

(b) Overhead consists of the Sales and marketing and Corporate, general and administrative financial statement line items.