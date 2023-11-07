Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023

– Record Quarterly Revenue of $134.2 million, up 48% Year-Over-Year –



– Gross Margin of 10.5% Significantly Impacted by $50.2 million Wire Insulation Shrinkback Expenses –

– Net Loss of $(9.8) million –

– Adjusted EBITDA of $48.0 million, up 81% Year-Over-Year –

– Backlog and Awarded Orders Increased 34% Year-Over-Year to $633.3 million –

– Shoals Technologies Group, LLC Filed Lawsuit Against Wire Supplier, Prysmian Cables and Systems USA, LLC, For Recovery of Damages –

– Raises Outlook For Adjusted EBITDA And Adjusted Net Income –



PORTLAND, Tenn., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of system (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Shoals delivered another outstanding performance in the third quarter, growing revenue 48% year-over-year, setting a new company record. I want to thank the management team and associates for their outstanding performance and execution this quarter,” said Brandon Moss, CEO of Shoals.

Mr. Moss added, “Backlog and awarded orders increased 34% year-over-year and 16% sequentially to a Company record of $633.3 million as the Company added over $220 million in orders in the quarter. While the domestic utility scale solar market is currently experiencing slower growth, we believe our strong value proposition and the emerging strength from our international business will continue to drive order growth. We are pleased that international now represents more than 10% of our backlog and awarded orders.”

“Finally, during the quarter we were excited to complete the ramp-up of our third Tennessee facility, which has already added 15 GW of new capacity to our year-end 2022 base of 20 GW. With all shifts active at all facilities, Shoals’ capacity is 35 GW, with the ability to scale the existing site footprint to 42 GW. The increased capacity enables Shoals to serve growing demand well into 2025, further enhance production efficiency, and maintain our attractive margins,” concluded Mr. Moss.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue grew 48%, to $134.2 million, compared to $90.8 million for the prior-year period, driven by higher sales volumes as a result of increased domestic demand for solar EBOS.

Gross profit was $14.2 million, compared to $36.0 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 10.5% from 39.7% in the prior-year period, primarily due to $50.2 million in wire insulation shrinkback expenses, slightly offset by lower raw materials input costs, increased leverage on fixed costs, and efficiencies gained in operations. The wire insulation shrinkback expenses represents the low end of the range of potential loss and is based on the Company’s continued analysis of information available as of today. On October 31, 2023, the Company filed a complaint against Prysmian Cables and Systems USA, LLC, the supplier of the wire exhibiting wire insulation shrinkback, seeking compensatory and punitive damages, recovery of all costs and expenses incurred by the Company in connection with the identification, repair and replacement of the defective wire, and other legal and equitable relief. The Company is unable to predict the outcome of this litigation or the impact on its business and financial results.

General and administrative expenses were $22.6 million, compared to $13.9 million during the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily the result of higher non-cash stock-based compensation, legal fees related to the patent infringement and wire insulation shrinkback complaints, and planned increases in payroll expense due to higher headcount supporting growth.

Loss from operations was $(10.6) million, compared to income from operations of $20.0 million during the same period in the prior year.

Net loss was $(9.8) million compared to net income of $12.8 million during the same period in the prior year. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.06) compared to basic and diluted net income per share of $0.07 in the prior-year period.

Adjusted gross profit* for the quarter was $64.4 million, reflecting a 48% adjusted gross profit percentage*.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 81% to $48.0 million compared to $26.6 million for the prior-year period.

Adjusted net income* grew 101% to $33.4 million compared to $16.6 million during the same period in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.20 compared to $0.10 in the prior-year period.

* A reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures are found within this release.

Backlog and Awarded Orders

The Company’s backlog and awarded orders as of September 30, 2023 were $633.3 million, representing a 34% increase compared to the same time last year and a 16% sequential increase from June 30, 2023. The increase in backlog and awarded orders reflects continued robust demand for the Company’s solar products, with strong growth in international markets, which now comprises more than 10% of backlog and awarded orders.

Backlog represents signed purchase orders or contractual minimum purchase commitments with take-or-pay provisions and awarded orders are orders we are in the process of documenting a contract but for which a contract has not yet been signed.

Full Year 2023 Outlook

Based on current business conditions, business trends and other factors, the Company is narrowing its outlook for revenue and raising its outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income. The outlook for interest expense and capital expenditures remains unchanged. For the year ending December 31, 2023, the Company expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $485 million to $495 million

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $165 million to $175 million

Adjusted net income to be in the range of $110 million to $120 million

Interest expense to be in the range of $22 million to $26 million

Capital expenditures to be in the range of $8 million to $12 million



A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income guidance, which are forward-looking measures that are non-GAAP measures, to the most closely comparable GAAP measures is not provided because we are unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a quantitative reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty in predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the components of the applicable GAAP measures and non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. The GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as non-cash share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets and the tax effect of such items, in addition to other items we have historically excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income. We expect to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of these non-GAAP measures and may also exclude other similar items that may arise in the future.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,224 $ 8,766 Accounts receivable, net 108,886 50,575 Unbilled receivables 28,506 16,713 Inventory, net 60,961 72,854 Other current assets 6,664 4,632 Total Current Assets 214,241 153,540 Property, plant and equipment, net 22,789 16,870 Goodwill 69,941 69,941 Other intangible assets, net 50,564 56,585 Deferred tax assets 477,073 291,634 Other assets 5,540 6,325 Total Assets $ 840,148 $ 594,895 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 16,615 $ 9,481 Accrued expenses and other 21,516 17,322 Warranty liability—current portion 17,254 560 Deferred revenue 27,025 23,259 Long-term debt—current portion 2,000 2,000 Total Current Liabilities 84,410 52,622 Revolving line of credit — 48,000 Long-term debt, less current portion 188,380 189,063 Warranty liability, less current portion 39,360 — Other long-term liabilities 3,358 4,221 Total Liabilities 315,508 293,906 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value - 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value - 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 170,054,787 and 137,904,663 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 2 1 Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value - 195,000,000 shares authorized; none and 31,419,913 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — 1 Additional paid-in capital 466,768 256,894 Accumulated earnings 57,870 34,478 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. 524,640 291,374 Non-controlling interests — 9,615 Total stockholders' equity 524,640 300,989 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 840,148 $ 594,895





Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 134,209 $ 90,823 $ 358,503 $ 232,289 Cost of revenue 120,059 54,776 245,579 141,357 Gross profit 14,150 36,047 112,924 90,932 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses 22,551 13,853 59,266 41,037 Depreciation and amortization 2,170 2,229 6,493 6,939 Total operating expenses 24,721 16,082 65,759 47,976 Income (loss) from operations (10,571 ) 19,965 47,165 42,956 Interest expense, net (5,899 ) (4,754 ) (18,400 ) (12,760 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (16,470 ) 15,211 28,765 30,196 Income tax benefit (expense) 6,642 (2,452 ) (2,686 ) (5,485 ) Net income (loss) (9,828 ) 12,759 26,079 24,711 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests — 4,801 2,687 9,711 Net income (loss) attributable to Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $ (9,828 ) $ 7,958 $ 23,392 $ 15,000 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding: Basic 169,965 112,975 162,173 112,561 Diluted 169,965 113,584 162,611 112,816





Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 26,079 $ 24,711 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,744 8,001 Amortization/write off of deferred financing costs 1,032 1,023 Equity-based compensation 17,060 11,887 Provision for credit losses 296 — Provision for obsolete or slow-moving inventory 3,639 443 Provision for warranty expense 59,723 — Deferred taxes 2,456 5,299 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (58,607 ) (40,084 ) Unbilled receivables (11,793 ) 1,972 Inventory 8,254 (43,601 ) Other assets (1,192 ) (381 ) Accounts payable 7,390 1,186 Accrued expenses and other 3,330 7,679 Warranty liability (3,669 ) — Deferred revenue 3,766 26,879 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 65,508 5,014 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,642 ) (2,393 ) Other (269 ) (503 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (7,911 ) (2,896 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Distributions to non-controlling interests (2,628 ) (7,762 ) Employee withholding taxes related to net settled equity awards (3,852 ) (1,297 ) Payments on term loan facility (1,500 ) (1,500 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 5,000 46,000 Repayments of revolving credit facility (53,000 ) (15,500 ) Other (1,159 ) — Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (57,139 ) 19,941 Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 458 22,059 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash—Beginning of Period 8,766 9,557 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash—End of Period $ 9,224 $ 31,616

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (“EPS”) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 134,209 $ 90,823 $ 358,503 $ 232,289 Cost of revenue 120,059 54,776 245,579 141,357 Gross profit 14,150 36,047 112,924 90,932 Wire insulation shrinkback expenses(a) 50,211 — 61,705 — Adjusted gross profit $ 64,361 $ 36,047 $ 174,629 $ 90,932 Adjusted gross profit percentage 48.0% 39.7% 48.7% 39.1%

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss) $ (9,828 ) $ 12,759 $ 26,079 $ 24,711 Interest expense, net 5,899 4,754 18,400 12,760 Income tax expense (benefit) (6,642 ) 2,452 2,686 5,485 Depreciation expense 674 478 1,723 1,371 Amortization of intangibles 1,978 2,121 6,021 6,630 Equity-based compensation 5,092 3,991 17,060 11,887 Acquisition-related expenses — 20 — 32 Wire insulation shrinkback expenses(a) 50,211 — 61,705 — Wire insulation shrinkback litigation expenses(b) 598 — 598 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,982 $ 26,575 $ 134,272 $ 62,876

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $ (9,828 ) $ 7,958 $ 23,392 $ 15,000 Net income impact from assumed exchange of Class B common stock to Class A common stock(c) — 4,801 2,687 9,711 Adjustment to the provision for income tax(d) — (1,134 ) (653 ) (2,293 ) Tax effected net income (loss) (9,828 ) 11,625 25,426 22,418 Amortization of intangibles 1,978 2,121 6,021 6,630 Amortization of deferred financing costs 341 339 1,032 1,023 Equity-based compensation 5,092 3,991 17,060 11,887 Acquisition-related expenses — 20 — 32 Wire insulation shrinkback expenses(a) 50,211 — 61,705 — Wire insulation shrinkback litigation expenses(b) 598 — 598 — Tax impact of adjustments(e) (15,039 ) (1,529 ) (21,969 ) (4,621 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 33,353 $ 16,567 $ 89,873 $ 37,369

(a) For the three months ended September 30, 2023 represents, (i) $50.2 million wire insulation shrinkback warranty expenses related to the identification, repair and replacement of a subset of wire harnesses presenting unacceptable levels of wire insulation shrinkback. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 represents, (i) $59.1 million wire insulation shrinkback warranty expenses related to the identification, repair and replacement of a subset of wire harnesses presenting unacceptable levels of wire insulation shrinkback, including $8.9 million recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2023, and (ii) $2.6 million of inventory write-downs of the defective red wire. We consider expenses incurred in connection with the identification, repair and replacement of the impacted wire harnesses as well as the write-down of related inventory distinct from normal, ongoing service identification, repair and replacement expenses that would be reflected under ongoing warranty expenses within the operation of our business and normal write-downs of inventory, which we do not exclude from our non-GAAP measures. In the future, we also intend to exclude from our non-GAAP measures the benefit of liability releases, if any. We believe excluding expenses from these discrete liability events provides investors with a better view of the operating performance of our business and allows for comparability through periods. See Note 14 - Commitments and Contingencies, in our condensed consolidated financial statements included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for more information.

(b) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 represents $0.6 million of expenses incurred in connection with the lawsuit initiated by the Company against the supplier of the defective red wire. We consider this litigation distinct from ordinary course legal matters given the expected magnitude of the expenses, the nature of the allegations in the Company’s complaint, the amount of damages sought, and the impact of the matter underlying the litigation on the Company’s financial results. In the future, we also intend to exclude from our non-GAAP measures the benefit of recovery, if any. We believe excluding expenses from these discrete litigation events provides investors with a better view of the operating performance of our business and allows for comparability through periods. See Note 14 - Commitments and Contingencies, in our condensed consolidated financial statements included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for more information.

(c) Reflects net income to Class A common stock from assumed exchange of corresponding shares of our Class B common stock held by the Founder and management. There were no shares of Class B common stock outstanding during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

(d) Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is subject to U.S. Federal income taxes, in addition to state and local taxes with respect to its allocable share of any net taxable income of Shoals Parent LLC. The adjustment to the provision for income tax reflects the effective tax rates below, assuming Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. owned 100% of the units in Shoals Parent LLC for all periods presented.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Statutory U.S. Federal income tax rate 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % Permanent adjustments 1.8 % 0.1 % 1.4 % 0.1 % State and local taxes (net of federal benefit) 3.3 % 2.5 % 3.2 % 2.5 % Effective income tax rate for Adjusted Net Income 26.1 % 23.6 % 25.6 % 23.6 %

(e) Represents the estimated tax impact of all Adjusted Net Income add-backs, excluding those which represent permanent differences between book versus tax.

Reconciliation of Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding to Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (in thousands, except per share):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, excluding Class B common stock 170,365 113,584 162,611 112,816 Assumed exchange of Class B common stock to Class A common stock — 54,253 7,619 54,579 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 170,365 167,837 170,230 167,395 Adjusted Net Income $ 33,353 $ 16,567 $ 89,873 $ 37,369 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ 0.53 $ 0.22



