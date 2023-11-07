ScottMadden Releases Fall 2023 Edition of the Energy Industry Update

Atlanta, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, has released its latest edition of the Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed "The Waiting (Is the Hardest Part)," ScottMadden explores the prevailing trends within the utility and energy sector, where stakeholders find themselves anticipating the emergence of new technologies and the results of regulatory proceedings.

In the report, we offer the latest on:

FERC's Focus on the Grid: In response to recent challenges such as extreme weather events (e.g., Winter Storms Uri and Elliott), cyberattacks, and generator interconnection backlogs, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has identified transmission as a key area for policy development. Several new regulations have been issued by FERC to address these issues, and more actions are anticipated to strengthen the resilience of the bulk power system.

Denmark's Clean Energy Initiatives: Denmark has recently passed groundbreaking legislation mandating a 70% reduction in economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. To achieve this ambitious goal, Denmark is harnessing its abundant wind, bioenergy, and growing solar resources. Strategic investments in power-to-fuel technologies, such as green hydrogen, and carbon capture and sequestration are pivotal components of this eco-friendly endeavor.

Virtual Power Plants (VPPs): The aggregation of distributed energy resources (DERs) into VPPs is proving to be a game-changer in numerous energy markets. These coordinated, demand-flexible resources are gaining traction due to evolving market rules and increasing reliability concerns. The rapid growth and technological diversity of DERs are enabling new VPPs to shape the energy landscape.

To access a PDF copy of this comprehensive report, click here.

Complimentary Energy Industry Update Webcast

If you have not yet registered, we encourage you to join our complimentary webcast, “ScottMadden’s Energy Industry Update – The Waiting (Is the Hardest Part)”, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. EST to hear our energy experts share their views and field questions related to these topics and more. Cristin Lyons will serve as the webcast moderator. Register for this webcast here.

About ScottMadden’s Energy Practice

Since 1983, we have been energy consultants. We have served more than 300 clients, including 20 of the top 20 energy utilities. We have performed more than 2,400 projects across every energy utility business unit and every function. We have helped our clients develop strategies, improve operations, reorganize companies, and implement initiatives. Our broad and deep energy utility expertise is not theoretical—it is experience-based.

About ScottMadden, Inc.

ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. Our practice areas include Energy, and Corporate & Shared Services. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com | Twitter | LinkedIn

Attachment