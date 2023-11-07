Rapid Micro Biosystems to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOWELL, Mass., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences in New York, NY:



Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

Question-and-answer session with analyst on Wednesday, November 15th at 10:55 a.m. ET



Canaccord Genuity Medtech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Company presentation on Thursday, November 16th at 8:00 a.m. ET



Live webcasts for both events will be available on the Rapid Micro Biosystems investor relations website at https://investors.rapidmicrobio.com/ and can be accessed here. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay after the events.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems