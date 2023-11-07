Riot Announces October 2023 Production and Operations Updates

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CASTLE ROCK, COLO. / Globe Newswire / November 3, 2023 / Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot” or “the Company”), an industry leader in Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining and data center hosting, announces unaudited production and operations updates for October 2023.



Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for October 2023

Comparison (%) Metric October 2023 September 2023 October 2022 Month/Month Year/Year Bitcoin Produced 458 362 509 26% -10% Average Bitcoin Produced per Day 14.8 12.1 16.4 22% -10% Bitcoin Held 1 7,345 7,327 6,825 0% 8% Bitcoin Sold 440 340 450 29% -2% Bitcoin Sales - Net Proceeds $12.5 million $9.0 million $8.7 million 39% 44% Average Net Price per Bitcoin Sold $28,408 $26,379 $19,339 8% 47% Deployed Hash Rate 1 11.7 EH/s 2 10.9 EH/s 2 6.9 EH/s 8% 71% Deployed Miners 1 106,674 2 98,694 2 65,516 8% 63% Power Credits 3,5 $1.0 million 6 $11.0 million 6 $0.2 million -91% 469% Demand Response Credits 4,5 $1.8 million 6 $2.6 million 6 $0.5 million -31% 261% 1. As of month end. 2. Exahash per second (“EH/s”). Excludes 6,270 miners in October 2023 and 14,250 miners in September 2023 that are offline as a result of damage to Building G from the severe winter weather in late December 2022 in Texas. 3. Power curtailment credits. 4. Credits received from participation in ERCOT demand response programs. 5. The Company intends to disclose this figure in its monthly updates if it exceeds $1 million for the current month. 6. Power Credits and Demand Response Credits for September and October 2023 are estimates.

“October was another strong month for Riot as we continued to focus on adding and optimizing hash rate,” said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. “Riot’s mining operations generated 458 Bitcoin during the month, an increase of 26% over September’s production. As temperatures cooled in Texas in October, grid demand decreased and therefore we ramped up our mining operations while still generating Power and Demand Response Credits through our power strategy. Combined, Power and Demand Response Credits received equate to approximately 93 Bitcoin based on the average price of Bitcoin during the month. Our total hash rate also increased thanks to continued progress in repairs to one of our immersion buildings, Building G. All of the replacement dry coolers for Building G have now been received, and hash rate there will increase as our team completes installation of the remaining dry coolers during November.

“During October, MicroBT announced the launch of their latest generation M60 series miner. As part of our first purchase order with MicroBT announced in June, Riot will now receive some M60 series miners in place of the previously agreed M50 series. With this update, Riot’s fleet will continue to be at the leading edge of new technological developments, and in conjunction with our low cost of production and unmatched balance sheet strength, will strongly position us ahead of the upcoming halving.”

Estimated Hash Rate Growth



In June 2023, Riot entered into a long-term purchase agreement with MicroBT, which included an initial order of 33,280 Bitcoin miners for its Corsicana Facility. This initial order has recently been updated to replace approximately 6,000 MicroBT M56S++ miners with approximately 6,000 MicroBT M66 miners. Upon full deployment of this initial order by mid-2024, Riot’s total self-mining hash rate capacity is expected to reach 20.2 EH/s.



Conference Schedule:

12 th Annual Roth MKM Technology Event held in New York City, November 15 th .

Annual Roth MKM Technology Event held in New York City, November 15 . North American Blockchain Summit held in Fort Worth, November 15 th – 17 th .

– 17 . Wells Fargo TMT Conference held in Palos Verdes, CA, November 28th – 30th.



Investor Events

Riot will report third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8th after the market close.

Human Resources Update

Riot is currently recruiting for positions across the Company. Join our team in building, expanding, and securing the Bitcoin network.

Open positions are available at: https://www.riotplatforms.com/careers .

About Riot Platforms, Inc.



Riot’s (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world’s leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform. Our mission is to positively impact the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company focused on a vertically integrated strategy. The Company has data center hosting operations in central Texas, Bitcoin mining operations in central Texas, and electrical switchgear engineering and fabrication operations in Denver, Colorado.

For more information, visit www.riotplatforms.com .



