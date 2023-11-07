National Research Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

| Source: National Research Corporation National Research Corporation

Lincoln, Nebraska, UNITED STATES

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the third quarter 2023.

Regarding the Company’s 2023 third quarter, Kevin Karas, Chief Financial Officer, said, “New sales increased compared to the third quarter of 2022, supported by growth in our Human Understanding Program, with adoption by 91 healthcare organizations as of September 30, 2023. While building our sales pipeline, we are also highly focused on controlling costs in an inflationary environment. We have realized sequential quarterly operating margin improvement in the last two quarters and will continue to emphasize returning to our historical operating margins.”

Mr. Karas continued: “From a capital standpoint, NRC remains well-positioned to execute the entire range of capital allocation alternatives, including funding innovation and growth investments, shareholder dividends and share repurchases. At September 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $20 million of net debt and $25 million available on its revolving line of credit after funding $3.7 million for innovation and growth, $27.5 million for dividend payments, and $310,000 for share repurchases during the quarter.”

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.32 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from diluted earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

A live simulcast of National Research Corporation’s 2023 third quarter conference call will be available online at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/533804877 November 8, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The online replay will follow approximately one hour later and continue for 30 days.

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding® helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health’s patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems. For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “believes,” “expect,” “focus,” “will,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and various disclosures in our press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.


NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three months ended
September 30		  Nine months ended
September 30		 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
                 
Revenue $37,945  $37,691  $110,579  $113,424 
                 
Operating expenses:                
Direct  14,633   14,524   42,222   43,062 
Selling, general and administrative  11,802   10,762   35,552   32,159 
Depreciation and amortization  1,555   1,296   4,469   3,902 
Total operating expenses  27,990   26,582   82,243   79,123 
                 
Operating income  9,955   11,109   28,336   34,301 
                 
Other income (expense):                
Interest income  256   15   779   34 
Interest expense  (160)  (288)  (594)  (923)
Other, net  (12)  11   (27)  (69)
                 
Total other income (expense)  84   (262)  158   (958)
                 
Income before income taxes  10,039   10,847   28,494   33,343 
                 
Provision for income taxes  2,163   2,549   6,381   8,184 
                 
Net income $7,876  $8,298  $22,113  $25,159 
                 
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:                
Basic Earnings Per Share $0.32  $0.34  $0.90  $1.01 
Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.32  $0.33  $0.89  $1.00 
                 
Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding:                
Basic  24,560   24,716   24,574   25,014 
Diluted  24,695   24,847   24,715   25,147 




NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value)
 
  September 30,  December 31, 
20232022
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $3,828  $25,026 
Accounts receivable, net  14,467   14,461 
Other current assets  6,448   4,229 
Total current assets  24,743   43,716 
         
Property and equipment, net  25,589   17,248 
Goodwill  61,614   61,614 
Other, net  8,190   7,883 
Total assets $120,136  $130,461 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of notes payable  $4,665  $4,491 
Line of credit  5,000   -- 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  6,027   5,136 
Accrued compensation  5,029   4,551 
Deferred revenue  16,238   15,198 
Dividends payable  2,947   2,956 
Other current liabilities  899   1,085 
Total current liabilities  40,805   33,417 
         
Notes payable, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs  14,164   17,690 
Other non-current liabilities  7,295   7,321 
Total liabilities  62,264   58,428 
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued  --   -- 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 110,000,000 shares, issued 30,956,479 in 2023 and 30,922,181 in 2022, outstanding 24,562,068 in 2023 and 24,628,173 in 2022  31   31 
Additional paid-in capital  176,714   175,453 
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)  (36,482)  (25,184)
         
Treasury stock  (82,391)  (78,267)
Total shareholders’ equity  57,872   72,033 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $120,136  $130,461 
          

 

Contact:  
Kevin R. Karas   
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525