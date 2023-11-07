National Research Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the third quarter 2023.
Regarding the Company’s 2023 third quarter, Kevin Karas, Chief Financial Officer, said, “New sales increased compared to the third quarter of 2022, supported by growth in our Human Understanding Program, with adoption by 91 healthcare organizations as of September 30, 2023. While building our sales pipeline, we are also highly focused on controlling costs in an inflationary environment. We have realized sequential quarterly operating margin improvement in the last two quarters and will continue to emphasize returning to our historical operating margins.”
Mr. Karas continued: “From a capital standpoint, NRC remains well-positioned to execute the entire range of capital allocation alternatives, including funding innovation and growth investments, shareholder dividends and share repurchases. At September 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $20 million of net debt and $25 million available on its revolving line of credit after funding $3.7 million for innovation and growth, $27.5 million for dividend payments, and $310,000 for share repurchases during the quarter.”
Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.32 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from diluted earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “believes,” “expect,” “focus,” “will,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and various disclosures in our press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.
|NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
September 30
|Nine months ended
September 30
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Revenue
|$
|37,945
|$
|37,691
|$
|110,579
|$
|113,424
|Operating expenses:
|Direct
|14,633
|14,524
|42,222
|43,062
|Selling, general and administrative
|11,802
|10,762
|35,552
|32,159
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,555
|1,296
|4,469
|3,902
|Total operating expenses
|27,990
|26,582
|82,243
|79,123
|Operating income
|9,955
|11,109
|28,336
|34,301
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|256
|15
|779
|34
|Interest expense
|(160
|)
|(288
|)
|(594
|)
|(923
|)
|Other, net
|(12
|)
|11
|(27
|)
|(69
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|84
|(262
|)
|158
|(958
|)
|Income before income taxes
|10,039
|10,847
|28,494
|33,343
|Provision for income taxes
|2,163
|2,549
|6,381
|8,184
|Net income
|$
|7,876
|$
|8,298
|$
|22,113
|$
|25,159
|Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:
|Basic Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.90
|$
|1.01
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.89
|$
|1.00
|Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding:
|Basic
|24,560
|24,716
|24,574
|25,014
|Diluted
|24,695
|24,847
|24,715
|25,147
|NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,828
|$
|25,026
|Accounts receivable, net
|14,467
|14,461
|Other current assets
|6,448
|4,229
|Total current assets
|24,743
|43,716
|Property and equipment, net
|25,589
|17,248
|Goodwill
|61,614
|61,614
|Other, net
|8,190
|7,883
|Total assets
|$
|120,136
|$
|130,461
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of notes payable
|$
|4,665
|$
|4,491
|Line of credit
|5,000
|--
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|6,027
|5,136
|Accrued compensation
|5,029
|4,551
|Deferred revenue
|16,238
|15,198
|Dividends payable
|2,947
|2,956
|Other current liabilities
|899
|1,085
|Total current liabilities
|40,805
|33,417
|Notes payable, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs
|14,164
|17,690
|Other non-current liabilities
|7,295
|7,321
|Total liabilities
|62,264
|58,428
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued
|--
|--
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 110,000,000 shares, issued 30,956,479 in 2023 and 30,922,181 in 2022, outstanding 24,562,068 in 2023 and 24,628,173 in 2022
|31
|31
|Additional paid-in capital
|176,714
|175,453
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|(36,482
|)
|(25,184
|)
|Treasury stock
|(82,391
|)
|(78,267
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|57,872
|72,033
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|120,136
|$
|130,461
