Ferroglobe Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2023.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Reported Q3-23 revenue of $416.8 million, down 9% over the prior quarter
  • Q3-23 Adjusted EBITDA of $104.5 million, down 1% over the prior quarter
  • Q3-23 Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 25.1% versus 23.2% in Q2-23
  • Q3-23 Adjusted EPS was $0.27 versus $0.30 in Q2-23
  • Gross debt was $237 million at Sep-23, down from $400 million at Jun-23 and $431 million at Sep-22
  • $100 million available from our ABL facility which remained undrawn in Q3-23
  • Total cash decreased to $166 million primarily due to the $150 million partial redemption of the 9 ¾ senior secured notes, down from $363 million at Jun-23

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

  • Acquired a high-quality quartz mine in the U.S. to ensure access to this critical material, enabling Ferroglobe to meet the increasing demand for high-quality silicon metal by the solar and EV battery markets
  • Continue to develop strategic partnerships and alliances to enhance the company’s growth opportunities
  • Finalized an additional long-term power agreement to improve the cost competitiveness of the Spanish plants
  • Favorable U.S. policies continue to benefit Ferroglobe
  • Implementing a capital allocation policy with details to be announced in the first quarter

“The company continued to perform well in a difficult market environment,” commented Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong EBITDA of $104 million benefited from our proactive energy agreements, strong operating efficiency and effective energy management at our plants. Overall, our operations in all regions continue to perform at a high level amid the global uncertainty and tepid end markets.

“The high-quality quartz mine that we acquired in South Carolina positions us to take advantage of the shift toward increased production and adoption of solar panels and lithium-ion EV batteries in the U.S. in the coming years. Recently, there has been weakness in these end markets; however, we continue to believe the long-term growth story is intact.

“We reiterate our guidance for full year adjusted EBITDA of $270 to $300 million,” concluded Dr. Levi.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended % %  Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended %
$,000 (unaudited) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Q/Q Y/Y  September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Y/Y
                         
Sales $416,810  $456,441  $593,218   (9%)  (30%)  $1,274,083  $2,149,291  (41%)
Raw materials and energy consumption for production $(195,600) $(229,077) $(285,210)  (15%)  (31%)  $(679,714) $(995,514) (32%)
Energy consumption for production (PPA impact)     (23,193)                  
Operating profit (loss) $75,419  $62,846  $154,424   20%  (51%)  $182,716  $630,853  (71%)
Operating margin  18.1%  13.8%  26.0%         14.3%  29.4%  
Adjusted net income attributable to the parent $53,721  $56,737  $118,264   (5%)  (55%)  $118,642  $496,737  (76%)
Adjusted diluted EPS $0.27  $0.30  $0.64         $0.63  $2.66   
Adjusted EBITDA $104,496  $105,674  $185,293   (1%)  (44%)  $254,937  $729,568  (65%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin  25.1%  23.2%  31.2%         20.0%  33.9%  
Operating cash flow $(8,727) $23,572  $54,972   (137%)  (116%)  $149,628  $285,698  (48%)
Free cash flow1 $(27,357) $939  $40,141   (3.013%)  (168%)  $91,073  $248,033  (63%)
                         
Working Capital $510,064  $474,971  $717,283   7%  (29%)  $510,064  $717,283  (29%)
Cash and Restricted Cash $165,973  $363,181  $236,789   (54%)  (30%)  $165,973  $236,789  (30%)
Adjusted Gross Debt2 $237,056  $400,066  $431,207   (41%)  (45%)  $237,056  $431,207  (45%)
Equity $859,723  $823,595  $700,340   4%  23%  $859,723  $700,340  23%

(1) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow
(2) Adjusted gross debt excludes factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16

Sales

Ferroglobe reported third quarter net sales of $417 million, a decrease of 9% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 30% over Q3-22. The $40 million decrease in sales over the prior quarter was primarily driven by manganese-based alloys, which accounted for $19 million of the decrease, and silicon-based alloys, which accounted for $18 million, partially offset by silicon metal, which increased by $3 million.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $196 million in the third quarter of 2023 versus $253 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 22%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production improved to 47% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 55% in the prior quarter. Excluding the PPA impact, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 50% of sales in the second quarter.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In the third quarter, net income attributable to the parent was $41 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $32 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $104 million, down 1% over the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25% in the third quarter, up from 23% in the second quarter.

Total Cash

The total cash balance was $166 million as of September 30, 2023, down $197 million from $363 million as of June 30, 2023. The decline was primarily due to the $150 million partial redemption of the 9 3/8% Senior Secured Notes on July 31, 2023.

During the third quarter, operating cash flow was negative $9 million, cash flow from investing activities was negative $19 million, and cash flow from financing activities was negative $170 million. The significant negative cash flow from financing activities was primarily due to the redemption of the senior secured notes in July.

Total Working Capital

Total working capital was $510 million at September 30, 2023 versus $475 million at June 30, 2023. The $35 million increase in working capital during the quarter was primarily due to a decrease in trade and other payables of $25 million and an increase in trade and other receivables of $11 million.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “During the quarter, we continued deleveraging our balance sheet by reducing our gross debt to $237 million, down from $400 million in the prior quarter, which was a result of redeeming $150 million of our 9 3/8% senior secured notes. This redemption saves us approximately $14 million in annual interest expenses.

“As we commented last quarter, we expect to build inventory in preparation for the gradual idling of our French operations toward the end of the fourth quarter as planned, as we optimize our energy costs. The French plants are scheduled to be idle during the first quarter,” concluded Mrs. Garcia-Cos.        

Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 % Q/Q September 30, 2022 % Y/Y September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:  57,031   50,651  12.6%  50,545  12.8%  144,624   169,883  (14.9)%
Average selling price ($/MT):  3,481   3,855  (9.7)%  5,220  (33.3)%  3,834   5,489  (30.2)%
                      
Silicon Metal Revenue ($,000)   198,525    195,260  1.7%   263,845  (24.8)%   554,488    932,488  (40.5)%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA ($,000)   80,823    82,403  (1.9)%   113,151  (28.6)%   194,347    439,920  (55.8)%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Mgns  40.7%  42.2%    42.9%    35.0%  47.2%  
                           

Silicon metal revenue in the third quarter was $199 million, an increase of 1.7% over the prior quarter. Average realized prices declined 9.7%, driven by lower market index pricing in the U.S. and Europe. Volumes increased 12.6% over the prior quarter as a result of strong shipments in North America. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $81 million, approximately flat versus the prior quarter and adjusted EBITDA margin was 41%, down slightly from the second quarter. An improvement in costs was primarily attributable to the higher energy compensation, offsetting the price declines.

Silicon-Based Alloys

  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 % Q/Q September 30, 2022 % Y/Y September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:  46,427   49,457  (6.1)%  48,977  (5.2)%  144,984   164,230  (11.7)%
Average selling price ($/MT):  2,475   2,697  (8.2)%  3,655  (32.3)%  2,645   3,819  (30.7)%
                      
Silicon-based Alloys Revenue ($,000)   114,907    133,386  (13.9)%   179,011  (35.8)%   383,483    627,194  (38.9)%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000)   25,402    31,812  (20.1)%   59,668  (57.4)%   79,138    235,220  (66.4)%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns  22.1%  23.8%    33.3%    20.6%  37.5%  
                           

Silicon-based alloy revenue in the third quarter was $115 million, a decrease of 13.9% over the prior quarter. Shipments decreased by 6.1% versus the prior quarter while average realized selling prices declined by 8.2% over the same period. Adjusted EBITDA for the silicon-based alloys portfolio decreased to $25 million in the third quarter, a decrease of 20.1% compared with $32 million in the prior quarter. EBITDA margin decreased slightly in the quarter, as costs were positive impacted by lower raw material prices, primarily coal.

Manganese-Based Alloys

  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 % Q/Q September 30, 2022 % Y/Y September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:  56,399   62,573  (9.9)%  61,583  (8.4)%  165,839   233,672  (29.0)%
Average selling price ($/MT):  1,046   1,248  (16.2)%  1,584  (34.0)%  1,198   1,860  (35.6)%
                      
Manganese-based Alloys Revenue ($,000)   58,993    78,091  (24.5)%   97,547  (39.5)%   198,675    434,630  (54.3)%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000)   11,000    1,065  932.9%   14,681  (25.1)%   14,107    67,923  (79.2)%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns  18.6%  1.4%    15.1%    7.1%  15.6%  
                           

Manganese-based alloy revenue in the third quarter was $59 million, a decrease of 24.5% over the prior quarter. Average realized selling prices decreased by 16.2% linked to continued index price declines while total shipments decreased 9.9%. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio increased to $11 million in the third quarter versus $1 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin in the quarter increased as costs were positively impacted by higher energy and CO2 compensation in France and lower manganese ore prices.

Subsequent Events

Acquisition of a strategic high-quality quartz mine in the U.S.

On October 27, 2023, the company announced that it had acquired a high-quality quartz mine in the U.S. for approximately $11 million. The South Carolina mine has the capacity to produce more than 300kt of quartz per year, with more than ten years of reserve life. It is located near a rail line with a lower cost of production than Ferroglobe’s existing quartz operations in Alabama. Production is expected to begin in the second half of 2024.

This acquisition helps ensure that Ferroglobe has access to this critical material, enabling it to meet the increasing demand for high-quality silicon metal, while its proximity to our operations secures the long-term competitiveness of our US footprint.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, working capital, adjusted gross debt and net debt, are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
Sales $416,810  $456,441  $593,218  $1,274,083  $2,149,291 
Raw materials and energy consumption for production  (195,600)  (229,077)  (285,210)  (679,714)  (995,514)
Energy consumption for production (PPA impact)     (23,193)         
Other operating income  23,546   27,689   19,711   66,049   68,942 
Staff costs  (83,582)  (74,972)  (75,689)  (226,097)  (238,379)
Other operating expense  (65,708)  (77,202)  (77,954)  (197,020)  (292,122)
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs  (19,000)  (16,452)  (19,719)  (53,442)  (61,012)
Impairment (loss) gain  (1,035)  (887)     (1,676)   
Other gain (loss)  (12)  499   67   533   (353)
Operating profit   75,419    62,846    154,424    182,716    630,853 
Net finance income (expense)  (9,165)  (895)  (16,630)  (21,041)  (41,914)
Exchange differences  1,258   (5,367)  (1,770)  (2,654)  (14,045)
Profit before tax    67,512     56,584    136,024    159,021    574,894 
Income tax (loss)  (23,399)  (20,520)  (37,184)  (53,380)  (140,207)
Profit for the period   44,113    36,064    98,840    105,641    434,687 
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest  (3,229)  (4,156)  (1,212)  (11,862)  (570)
Profit attributable to the parent $40,884  $31,908  $97,628  $93,779  $434,117 
                
                
EBITDA $94,419  $79,298  $174,143  $236,158  $691,865 
Adjusted EBITDA $104,496  $105,674  $185,293  $254,937  $729,568 
                
                
Weighted average shares outstanding               
Basic  187,872   187,872   187,424   187,872   187,454 
Diluted  190,531   190,174   188,850   190,242   188,804 
                
Profit (loss) per ordinary share               
Basic $0.22  $0.17  $0.52  $0.50  $2.32 
Diluted $0.21  $0.17  $0.52  $0.49  $2.30 
                     

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

  September 30, June 30, December 31,
  2023 2023 2022
ASSETS
Non-current assets            
Goodwill $29,702  $29,702  $29,702 
Other intangible assets  120,602   125,403   111,797 
Property, plant and equipment  494,912   500,546   486,247 
Other non-current financial assets  15,591   14,175   14,186 
Deferred tax assets  7,169   8,683   7,136 
Non-current receivables from related parties  1,589   1,630   1,600 
Other non-current assets  19,410   19,633   18,218 
Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents  2,119   2,173   2,133 
Total non-current assets   691,094    701,945    671,019 
Current assets            
Inventories  383,452   384,526   500,080 
Trade and other receivables  293,234   281,821   425,474 
Current receivables from related parties  2,657   2,726   2,675 
Current income tax assets  12,500   16,290   6,104 
Other current financial assets  359   2   3 
Other current assets  155,767   104,237   30,608 
Assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale  795   1,087   1,067 
Current restricted cash and cash equivalents  2,406   2,406   2,875 
Cash and cash equivalents  161,448   358,602   317,935 
Total current assets   1,012,618    1,151,697    1,286,821 
Total assets $ 1,703,712  $ 1,853,642  $ 1,957,840 
             
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity $ 859,723  $ 823,595  $ 756,813 
Non-current liabilities            
Deferred income  49,467   77,514   3,842 
Provisions  52,515   52,664   47,670 
Bank borrowings  15,073   15,354   15,774 
Lease liabilities  11,570   11,634   12,942 
Debt instruments  150,167   302,572   330,655 
Other financial liabilities  64,592   66,558   38,279 
Other Obligations  30,363   31,763   37,502 
Other non-current liabilities  166   137   12 
Deferred tax liabilities  35,449   34,265   35,854 
Total non-current liabilities   409,362    592,461    522,530 
Current liabilities            
Provisions  84,308   55,935   145,507 
Bank borrowings  52,071   64,793   62,059 
Lease liabilities  7,058   7,551   8,929 
Debt instruments  2,321   11,668   12,787 
Other financial liabilities  13,538   12,500   60,382 
Financial Instruments         
Payables to related parties  3,065   2,521   1,790 
Trade and other payables  166,622   191,376   219,666 
Current income tax liabilities  11,901   3,494   53,234 
Other Obligations  11,780   13,589   9,580 
Other current liabilities  81,963   74,159   104,563 
Total current liabilities   434,627    437,586    678,497 
Total equity and liabilities $ 1,703,712  $ 1,853,642  $ 1,957,840 
             

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended  Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:               
Profit for the period $ 44,113  $ 36,064  $ 98,840  $ 105,641  $ 434,687 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash used by operating activities:               
Income tax (benefit) expense  23,399   20,520   37,184   53,380   140,207 
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs  19,000   16,452   19,719   53,442   61,012 
Net finance expense  9,165   895   16,630   21,041   41,914 
Exchange differences  (1,258)  5,367   1,770   2,654   14,045 
Impairment losses  1,035   887      1,676    
Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset  4   (344)  (124)  (365)  (140)
Gain on disposal of non-current assets     (161)  142   (183)  444 
Share-based compensation  2,773   2,041   1,118   6,719   3,895 
Other adjustments  8   6   (85)  14   48 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities               
(Increase) decrease in inventories  (12,482)  30,132   (129,210)  103,925   (262,389)
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables  (16,183)  29,326   60,654   131,857   (87,076)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables  (22,361)  19,169   1,656   (77,056)  30,770 
Other  (46,796)  (61,617)  (40,841)  (152,510)  (47,650)
Income taxes paid  (9,144)  (75,165)  (12,481)  (100,607)  (44,069)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities   (8,727)   23,572    54,972    149,628    285,698 
Cash flows from investing activities:               
Interest and finance income received  739   969   1,055   2,376   1,263 
Payments due to investments:               
Other intangible assets  (516)  (940)  (229)  (1,456)  (229)
Property, plant and equipment  (18,853)  (22,662)  (15,657)  (59,475)  (38,705)
Other              6 
Net cash (used) provided by investing activities   (18,630)   (22,633)   (14,831)   (58,555)   (37,665)
Cash flows from financing activities:               
Payment for debt and equity issuance costs        (693)     (793)
Repayment of other financial liabilities  (150,000)        (150,000)   
Proceeds from debt issuance              (4,943)
Repayment of debt instruments     (1,742)     (28,025)   
Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:               
Borrowings  131,063   152,210   193,502   393,035   739,026 
Payments  (129,714)  (126,840)  (218,593)  (398,454)  (748,473)
Amounts paid due to leases  (2,956)  (2,851)  (2,412)  (8,054)  (7,207)
Proceeds from other financing liabilities               
Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities        (60,655)  (17,377)  (41,476)
Interest paid  (19,371)  (1,721)  (20,078)  (39,284)  (57,253)
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities   (170,978)   19,056    (108,929)   (248,159)   (121,119)
Total net cash flows for the period   (198,335)   19,995    (68,788)   (157,086)   126,914 
Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents  363,181   344,197   306,511   322,943   116,663 
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currencies  1,127   (1,011)  (934)  116   (6,788)
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 165,973  $ 363,181  $ 236,789  $ 165,973  $ 236,789 
Cash from continuing operations  161,448   358,602   234,839   161,448   234,839 
Current/Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents  4,525   4,579   1,950   4,525   1,950 
Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position $ 165,973  $ 363,181  $ 236,789  $ 165,973  $ 236,789 
                     

Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
Profit attributable to the parent $ 40,884  $ 31,908  $ 97,628  $ 93,779  $ 434,117 
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest  3,229   4,156   1,212   11,862   570 
Income tax expense  23,399   20,520   37,184   53,380   140,207 
Net finance expense  9,165   895   16,630   21,041   41,914 
Exchange differences  (1,258)  5,367   1,770   2,654   14,045 
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs  19,000   16,452   19,719   53,442   61,012 
EBITDA   94,419    79,298    174,143    236,158    691,865 
Impairment  1,035   887      1,676    
Restructuring and termination costs  5,535         5,535   9,315 
New strategy implementation     (77)  7,354   1,973   24,592 
Subactivity  3,507   2,373   3,796   9,595   3,796 
PPA Energy     23,193          
Adjusted EBITDA $ 104,496  $ 105,674  $ 185,293  $ 254,937  $ 729,568 
                     

Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
Profit attributable to the parent $ 40,884  $ 31,908  $ 97,628  $ 93,779  $ 434,117 
Tax rate adjustment  5,441   5,469   11,584   11,080   32,012 
Impairment  760   651      1,230    
Restructuring and termination costs  4,063         4,063   7,562 
New strategy implementation     (57)  5,970   1,448   19,964 
Subactivity  2,574   1,742   3,082   7,043   3,082 
PPA Energy     17,024            
Adjusted profit attributable to the parent $ 53,721  $ 56,737  $ 118,264  $ 118,642  $ 496,737 
                     

Adjusted diluted profit per share:

  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
Diluted profit per ordinary share $ 0.21  $ 0.17  $ 0.52  $ 0.49  $ 2.30 
Tax rate adjustment  0.03   0.03   0.06   0.06   0.18 
Impairment  0.00   0.00      0.01    
Restructuring and termination costs  0.02      0.01   0.02   0.04 
New strategy implementation        0.03   0.01   0.12 
Subactivity  0.01   0.01   0.02   0.04   0.02 
PPA Energy     0.09           
Adjusted diluted profit per ordinary share $ 0.27  $ 0.30  $ 0.64  $ 0.63  $ 2.66 
                     