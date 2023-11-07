Ferroglobe Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2023.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Reported Q3-23 revenue of $416.8 million, down 9% over the prior quarter

Q3-23 Adjusted EBITDA of $104.5 million, down 1% over the prior quarter

Q3-23 Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 25.1% versus 23.2% in Q2-23

Q3-23 Adjusted EPS was $0.27 versus $0.30 in Q2-23

Gross debt was $237 million at Sep-23, down from $400 million at Jun-23 and $431 million at Sep-22

$100 million available from our ABL facility which remained undrawn in Q3-23

Total cash decreased to $166 million primarily due to the $150 million partial redemption of the 9 ¾ senior secured notes, down from $363 million at Jun-23



BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS



Acquired a high-quality quartz mine in the U.S. to ensure access to this critical material, enabling Ferroglobe to meet the increasing demand for high-quality silicon metal by the solar and EV battery markets

Continue to develop strategic partnerships and alliances to enhance the company’s growth opportunities

Finalized an additional long-term power agreement to improve the cost competitiveness of the Spanish plants

Favorable U.S. policies continue to benefit Ferroglobe

Implementing a capital allocation policy with details to be announced in the first quarter



“The company continued to perform well in a difficult market environment,” commented Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong EBITDA of $104 million benefited from our proactive energy agreements, strong operating efficiency and effective energy management at our plants. Overall, our operations in all regions continue to perform at a high level amid the global uncertainty and tepid end markets.

“The high-quality quartz mine that we acquired in South Carolina positions us to take advantage of the shift toward increased production and adoption of solar panels and lithium-ion EV batteries in the U.S. in the coming years. Recently, there has been weakness in these end markets; however, we continue to believe the long-term growth story is intact.

“We reiterate our guidance for full year adjusted EBITDA of $270 to $300 million,” concluded Dr. Levi.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended % % Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended % $,000 (unaudited) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Q/Q Y/Y September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Y/Y Sales $ 416,810 $ 456,441 $ 593,218 (9 %) (30 %) $ 1,274,083 $ 2,149,291 (41 %) Raw materials and energy consumption for production $ (195,600 ) $ (229,077 ) $ (285,210 ) (15 %) (31 %) $ (679,714 ) $ (995,514 ) (32 %) Energy consumption for production (PPA impact) — (23,193 ) — — — Operating profit (loss) $ 75,419 $ 62,846 $ 154,424 20 % (51 %) $ 182,716 $ 630,853 (71 %) Operating margin 18.1 % 13.8 % 26.0 % 14.3 % 29.4 % Adjusted net income attributable to the parent $ 53,721 $ 56,737 $ 118,264 (5 %) (55 %) $ 118,642 $ 496,737 (76 %) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 0.64 $ 0.63 $ 2.66 Adjusted EBITDA $ 104,496 $ 105,674 $ 185,293 (1 %) (44 %) $ 254,937 $ 729,568 (65 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.1 % 23.2 % 31.2 % 20.0 % 33.9 % Operating cash flow $ (8,727 ) $ 23,572 $ 54,972 (137 %) (116 %) $ 149,628 $ 285,698 (48 %) Free cash flow1 $ (27,357 ) $ 939 $ 40,141 (3.013 %) (168 %) $ 91,073 $ 248,033 (63 %) Working Capital $ 510,064 $ 474,971 $ 717,283 7 % (29 %) $ 510,064 $ 717,283 (29 %) Cash and Restricted Cash $ 165,973 $ 363,181 $ 236,789 (54 %) (30 %) $ 165,973 $ 236,789 (30 %) Adjusted Gross Debt2 $ 237,056 $ 400,066 $ 431,207 (41 %) (45 %) $ 237,056 $ 431,207 (45 %) Equity $ 859,723 $ 823,595 $ 700,340 4 % 23 % $ 859,723 $ 700,340 23 %

(1) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow

(2) Adjusted gross debt excludes factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16

Sales

Ferroglobe reported third quarter net sales of $417 million, a decrease of 9% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 30% over Q3-22. The $40 million decrease in sales over the prior quarter was primarily driven by manganese-based alloys, which accounted for $19 million of the decrease, and silicon-based alloys, which accounted for $18 million, partially offset by silicon metal, which increased by $3 million.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $196 million in the third quarter of 2023 versus $253 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 22%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production improved to 47% in the third quarter of 2023 versus 55% in the prior quarter. Excluding the PPA impact, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 50% of sales in the second quarter.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In the third quarter, net income attributable to the parent was $41 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $32 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $104 million, down 1% over the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25% in the third quarter, up from 23% in the second quarter.

Total Cash

The total cash balance was $166 million as of September 30, 2023, down $197 million from $363 million as of June 30, 2023. The decline was primarily due to the $150 million partial redemption of the 9 3/8% Senior Secured Notes on July 31, 2023.

During the third quarter, operating cash flow was negative $9 million, cash flow from investing activities was negative $19 million, and cash flow from financing activities was negative $170 million. The significant negative cash flow from financing activities was primarily due to the redemption of the senior secured notes in July.

Total Working Capital

Total working capital was $510 million at September 30, 2023 versus $475 million at June 30, 2023. The $35 million increase in working capital during the quarter was primarily due to a decrease in trade and other payables of $25 million and an increase in trade and other receivables of $11 million.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “During the quarter, we continued deleveraging our balance sheet by reducing our gross debt to $237 million, down from $400 million in the prior quarter, which was a result of redeeming $150 million of our 9 3/8% senior secured notes. This redemption saves us approximately $14 million in annual interest expenses.

“As we commented last quarter, we expect to build inventory in preparation for the gradual idling of our French operations toward the end of the fourth quarter as planned, as we optimize our energy costs. The French plants are scheduled to be idle during the first quarter,” concluded Mrs. Garcia-Cos.



Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 % Q/Q September 30, 2022 % Y/Y September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % Y/Y Shipments in metric tons: 57,031 50,651 12.6 % 50,545 12.8 % 144,624 169,883 (14.9 )% Average selling price ($/MT): 3,481 3,855 (9.7 )% 5,220 (33.3 )% 3,834 5,489 (30.2 )% Silicon Metal Revenue ($,000) 198,525 195,260 1.7 % 263,845 (24.8 )% 554,488 932,488 (40.5 )% Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 80,823 82,403 (1.9 )% 113,151 (28.6 )% 194,347 439,920 (55.8 )% Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Mgns 40.7 % 42.2 % 42.9 % 35.0 % 47.2 %

Silicon metal revenue in the third quarter was $199 million, an increase of 1.7% over the prior quarter. Average realized prices declined 9.7%, driven by lower market index pricing in the U.S. and Europe. Volumes increased 12.6% over the prior quarter as a result of strong shipments in North America. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $81 million, approximately flat versus the prior quarter and adjusted EBITDA margin was 41%, down slightly from the second quarter. An improvement in costs was primarily attributable to the higher energy compensation, offsetting the price declines.

Silicon-Based Alloys

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 % Q/Q September 30, 2022 % Y/Y September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % Y/Y Shipments in metric tons: 46,427 49,457 (6.1 )% 48,977 (5.2 )% 144,984 164,230 (11.7 )% Average selling price ($/MT): 2,475 2,697 (8.2 )% 3,655 (32.3 )% 2,645 3,819 (30.7 )% Silicon-based Alloys Revenue ($,000) 114,907 133,386 (13.9 )% 179,011 (35.8 )% 383,483 627,194 (38.9 )% Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 25,402 31,812 (20.1 )% 59,668 (57.4 )% 79,138 235,220 (66.4 )% Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns 22.1 % 23.8 % 33.3 % 20.6 % 37.5 %

Silicon-based alloy revenue in the third quarter was $115 million, a decrease of 13.9% over the prior quarter. Shipments decreased by 6.1% versus the prior quarter while average realized selling prices declined by 8.2% over the same period. Adjusted EBITDA for the silicon-based alloys portfolio decreased to $25 million in the third quarter, a decrease of 20.1% compared with $32 million in the prior quarter. EBITDA margin decreased slightly in the quarter, as costs were positive impacted by lower raw material prices, primarily coal.

Manganese-Based Alloys

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 % Q/Q September 30, 2022 % Y/Y September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % Y/Y Shipments in metric tons: 56,399 62,573 (9.9 )% 61,583 (8.4 )% 165,839 233,672 (29.0 )% Average selling price ($/MT): 1,046 1,248 (16.2 )% 1,584 (34.0 )% 1,198 1,860 (35.6 )% Manganese-based Alloys Revenue ($,000) 58,993 78,091 (24.5 )% 97,547 (39.5 )% 198,675 434,630 (54.3 )% Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 11,000 1,065 932.9 % 14,681 (25.1 )% 14,107 67,923 (79.2 )% Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns 18.6 % 1.4 % 15.1 % 7.1 % 15.6 %

Manganese-based alloy revenue in the third quarter was $59 million, a decrease of 24.5% over the prior quarter. Average realized selling prices decreased by 16.2% linked to continued index price declines while total shipments decreased 9.9%. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio increased to $11 million in the third quarter versus $1 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin in the quarter increased as costs were positively impacted by higher energy and CO2 compensation in France and lower manganese ore prices.

Subsequent Events

Acquisition of a strategic high-quality quartz mine in the U.S.

On October 27, 2023, the company announced that it had acquired a high-quality quartz mine in the U.S. for approximately $11 million. The South Carolina mine has the capacity to produce more than 300kt of quartz per year, with more than ten years of reserve life. It is located near a rail line with a lower cost of production than Ferroglobe’s existing quartz operations in Alabama. Production is expected to begin in the second half of 2024.

This acquisition helps ensure that Ferroglobe has access to this critical material, enabling it to meet the increasing demand for high-quality silicon metal, while its proximity to our operations secures the long-term competitiveness of our US footprint.

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Sales $ 416,810 $ 456,441 $ 593,218 $ 1,274,083 $ 2,149,291 Raw materials and energy consumption for production (195,600 ) (229,077 ) (285,210 ) (679,714 ) (995,514 ) Energy consumption for production (PPA impact) — (23,193 ) — — — Other operating income 23,546 27,689 19,711 66,049 68,942 Staff costs (83,582 ) (74,972 ) (75,689 ) (226,097 ) (238,379 ) Other operating expense (65,708 ) (77,202 ) (77,954 ) (197,020 ) (292,122 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs (19,000 ) (16,452 ) (19,719 ) (53,442 ) (61,012 ) Impairment (loss) gain (1,035 ) (887 ) — (1,676 ) — Other gain (loss) (12 ) 499 67 533 (353 ) Operating profit 75,419 62,846 154,424 182,716 630,853 Net finance income (expense) (9,165 ) (895 ) (16,630 ) (21,041 ) (41,914 ) Exchange differences 1,258 (5,367 ) (1,770 ) (2,654 ) (14,045 ) Profit before tax 67,512 56,584 136,024 159,021 574,894 Income tax (loss) (23,399 ) (20,520 ) (37,184 ) (53,380 ) (140,207 ) Profit for the period 44,113 36,064 98,840 105,641 434,687 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (3,229 ) (4,156 ) (1,212 ) (11,862 ) (570 ) Profit attributable to the parent $ 40,884 $ 31,908 $ 97,628 $ 93,779 $ 434,117 EBITDA $ 94,419 $ 79,298 $ 174,143 $ 236,158 $ 691,865 Adjusted EBITDA $ 104,496 $ 105,674 $ 185,293 $ 254,937 $ 729,568 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 187,872 187,872 187,424 187,872 187,454 Diluted 190,531 190,174 188,850 190,242 188,804 Profit (loss) per ordinary share Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.17 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 2.32 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.17 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 2.30

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

September 30, June 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill $ 29,702 $ 29,702 $ 29,702 Other intangible assets 120,602 125,403 111,797 Property, plant and equipment 494,912 500,546 486,247 Other non-current financial assets 15,591 14,175 14,186 Deferred tax assets 7,169 8,683 7,136 Non-current receivables from related parties 1,589 1,630 1,600 Other non-current assets 19,410 19,633 18,218 Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,119 2,173 2,133 Total non-current assets 691,094 701,945 671,019 Current assets Inventories 383,452 384,526 500,080 Trade and other receivables 293,234 281,821 425,474 Current receivables from related parties 2,657 2,726 2,675 Current income tax assets 12,500 16,290 6,104 Other current financial assets 359 2 3 Other current assets 155,767 104,237 30,608 Assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale 795 1,087 1,067 Current restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,406 2,406 2,875 Cash and cash equivalents 161,448 358,602 317,935 Total current assets 1,012,618 1,151,697 1,286,821 Total assets $ 1,703,712 $ 1,853,642 $ 1,957,840 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity $ 859,723 $ 823,595 $ 756,813 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 49,467 77,514 3,842 Provisions 52,515 52,664 47,670 Bank borrowings 15,073 15,354 15,774 Lease liabilities 11,570 11,634 12,942 Debt instruments 150,167 302,572 330,655 Other financial liabilities 64,592 66,558 38,279 Other Obligations 30,363 31,763 37,502 Other non-current liabilities 166 137 12 Deferred tax liabilities 35,449 34,265 35,854 Total non-current liabilities 409,362 592,461 522,530 Current liabilities Provisions 84,308 55,935 145,507 Bank borrowings 52,071 64,793 62,059 Lease liabilities 7,058 7,551 8,929 Debt instruments 2,321 11,668 12,787 Other financial liabilities 13,538 12,500 60,382 Financial Instruments — — — Payables to related parties 3,065 2,521 1,790 Trade and other payables 166,622 191,376 219,666 Current income tax liabilities 11,901 3,494 53,234 Other Obligations 11,780 13,589 9,580 Other current liabilities 81,963 74,159 104,563 Total current liabilities 434,627 437,586 678,497 Total equity and liabilities $ 1,703,712 $ 1,853,642 $ 1,957,840

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit for the period $ 44,113 $ 36,064 $ 98,840 $ 105,641 $ 434,687 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash used by operating activities: Income tax (benefit) expense 23,399 20,520 37,184 53,380 140,207 Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 19,000 16,452 19,719 53,442 61,012 Net finance expense 9,165 895 16,630 21,041 41,914 Exchange differences (1,258 ) 5,367 1,770 2,654 14,045 Impairment losses 1,035 887 — 1,676 — Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset 4 (344 ) (124 ) (365 ) (140 ) Gain on disposal of non-current assets — (161 ) 142 (183 ) 444 Share-based compensation 2,773 2,041 1,118 6,719 3,895 Other adjustments 8 6 (85 ) 14 48 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in inventories (12,482 ) 30,132 (129,210 ) 103,925 (262,389 ) (Increase) decrease in trade receivables (16,183 ) 29,326 60,654 131,857 (87,076 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (22,361 ) 19,169 1,656 (77,056 ) 30,770 Other (46,796 ) (61,617 ) (40,841 ) (152,510 ) (47,650 ) Income taxes paid (9,144 ) (75,165 ) (12,481 ) (100,607 ) (44,069 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (8,727 ) 23,572 54,972 149,628 285,698 Cash flows from investing activities: Interest and finance income received 739 969 1,055 2,376 1,263 Payments due to investments: Other intangible assets (516 ) (940 ) (229 ) (1,456 ) (229 ) Property, plant and equipment (18,853 ) (22,662 ) (15,657 ) (59,475 ) (38,705 ) Other — — — — 6 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (18,630 ) (22,633 ) (14,831 ) (58,555 ) (37,665 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment for debt and equity issuance costs — — (693 ) — (793 ) Repayment of other financial liabilities (150,000 ) — — (150,000 ) — Proceeds from debt issuance — — — — (4,943 ) Repayment of debt instruments (1,742 ) (28,025 ) — Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings: Borrowings 131,063 152,210 193,502 393,035 739,026 Payments (129,714 ) (126,840 ) (218,593 ) (398,454 ) (748,473 ) Amounts paid due to leases (2,956 ) (2,851 ) (2,412 ) (8,054 ) (7,207 ) Proceeds from other financing liabilities — — Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities — — (60,655 ) (17,377 ) (41,476 ) Interest paid (19,371 ) (1,721 ) (20,078 ) (39,284 ) (57,253 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (170,978 ) 19,056 (108,929 ) (248,159 ) (121,119 ) Total net cash flows for the period (198,335 ) 19,995 (68,788 ) (157,086 ) 126,914 Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 363,181 344,197 306,511 322,943 116,663 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currencies 1,127 (1,011 ) (934 ) 116 (6,788 ) Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 165,973 $ 363,181 $ 236,789 $ 165,973 $ 236,789 Cash from continuing operations 161,448 358,602 234,839 161,448 234,839 Current/Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 4,525 4,579 1,950 4,525 1,950 Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position $ 165,973 $ 363,181 $ 236,789 $ 165,973 $ 236,789

Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Profit attributable to the parent $ 40,884 $ 31,908 $ 97,628 $ 93,779 $ 434,117 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 3,229 4,156 1,212 11,862 570 Income tax expense 23,399 20,520 37,184 53,380 140,207 Net finance expense 9,165 895 16,630 21,041 41,914 Exchange differences (1,258 ) 5,367 1,770 2,654 14,045 Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 19,000 16,452 19,719 53,442 61,012 EBITDA 94,419 79,298 174,143 236,158 691,865 Impairment 1,035 887 — 1,676 — Restructuring and termination costs 5,535 — — 5,535 9,315 New strategy implementation — (77 ) 7,354 1,973 24,592 Subactivity 3,507 2,373 3,796 9,595 3,796 PPA Energy — 23,193 — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 104,496 $ 105,674 $ 185,293 $ 254,937 $ 729,568

Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Profit attributable to the parent $ 40,884 $ 31,908 $ 97,628 $ 93,779 $ 434,117 Tax rate adjustment 5,441 5,469 11,584 11,080 32,012 Impairment 760 651 — 1,230 — Restructuring and termination costs 4,063 — — 4,063 7,562 New strategy implementation — (57 ) 5,970 1,448 19,964 Subactivity 2,574 1,742 3,082 7,043 3,082 PPA Energy — 17,024 — Adjusted profit attributable to the parent $ 53,721 $ 56,737 $ 118,264 $ 118,642 $ 496,737

Adjusted diluted profit per share: