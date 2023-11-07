Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons Change Lives in Kenya

Rosemont, Ill., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volunteers from the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) traveled to Kenya to provide life-changing surgery to patients with lower extremity deformities and disabilities as part of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation Overseas Outreach Project to Kenya.

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons and volunteers, Amanda J. Fantry, MD, from Advanced Orthopedics New England in Bloomfield, Connecticut, and Chelsea Sullivan Mathews, MD, from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Arkansas, worked alongside Kenyan surgeons and staff at the AIC-CURE International Children’s Hospital in Kijabe, Kenya, from October 9-13, 2023.

Over five days, the duo completed more than 30 corrective foot and ankle surgeries and provided additional consultations for Kenyan adults and children.

“The trip exceeded my expectations in terms of children we were able to help during the short mission,” Dr. Mathews said. “We were challenged as surgeons, but grateful to have the opportunity to contribute to this organization.”

The Foundation began Overseas Outreach Projects in 2002. Over nearly two decades, volunteers provided more than 1,500 surgeries and 3,500 patient evaluations in underserved areas of Vietnam, all at no cost to patients. Kenya was introduced as an additional humanitarian site in 2019 and the second trip took place in November 2022.

“The surgeons in Kenya taught me as much or more than I taught them,” Dr. Fantry said. “The experience was a combination of rewarding and invigorating, frustrating and different, but in the end, completely worthwhile.”

The surgeons volunteered their time and paid for their travel to Kenya. In-country expenses were covered by the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, supported by a grant from Stryker. To learn more about the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation Overseas Outreach Projects, visit aofas.org/foundation.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation

The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), is a 501(c)(3) organization that advances the AOFAS mission to improve lives through exceptional orthopaedic foot and ankle care. Through its funding of humanitarian endeavors, educational outreach programs, and innovative research, the Foundation enhances foot and ankle care for patients around the world. For more information visit the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation online at aofas.org/foundation.

