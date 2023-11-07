Global Mice Model Market Size USD 2.78 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mice model market is projected to reach USD 2.78 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to increasing utilization of mice models for personalized drug production, the global mice model market is likely to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Besides, increasing investments in research and development activities in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology sector is another factor expected to augment the global mice model market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising use of mice models in the production of monoclonal antibodies is likely to fuel the global mice model market during the forecast period.

However, during the forecast period, the global mice model market is expected to be restrained by the continuous discovery of substitute approaches for animal studies.

Segments Covered in Report

Report Details Outcome The market size in 2019 USD 1.22 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.8% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 2.78 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Volume in tons, revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, service, technology, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Envigo Ltd, TransViragen Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GenOway S.A., The Jackson Laboratory, Ozgene Pty Ltd, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Taconic Biosciences Inc., Pharmaron, Inc., Horizon Discovery Group plc Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global market for mice models is consolidated, with a few large- and medium-sized players accounting for a significant share of the global market. Some of the top players in the mice model market are:

Envigo Ltd TransViragen Inc. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. GenOway S.A. The Jackson Laboratory Ozgene Pty Ltd GVK Biosciences Private Limited Taconic Biosciences, Inc. Pharmaron, Inc. Horizon Discovery Group plc



Strategic Development

In January 2020, HemaCare Corporation was acquired by Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The inclusion of cellular products from HemaCare would increase Charles River Laboratories' capability to offer a holistic approach for cell therapy from development to commercialization, which would increase the efficiency of consumers. The deal of HemaCare is a core part of the plan to completely support the initial drug discovery activities of Charles River Laboratories fulfill the lengthy growth targets, and increase shareholders' value.

In November 2020, Absorption Systems LP was acquired by Pharmaron, Inc. This deal would boost the fully integrated, end-to-end drug research & development facilities of Pharmaron globally.

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2020, The Jackson Laboratory introduced the K18-hACE2 transgenic mouse to help in COVID-19 research activities with mice models

During the forecast period, the knockout segment is expected to expand substantially. Use of knockout mice in the study offers several benefits, for example, impact of the target gene can be minimized without any of the adverse effects of drugs and the genome can be modified to determine the essential role of several endogenous variables in behavior. This factor is anticipated to fuel the segment in the near future.

During the forecast period, the genetic testing segment is projected to expand at a sluggish pace of 6.9%. In genetic research and clinical studies of different human diseases, mice are often used, as the mouse genome is highly similar to that of humans.

Due to the reliable execution of microinjection technology, the microinjection segment is expected to expand significantly throughout the forecast period, increasing the possibilities for an integrative shift. Mini-structures comprising just a few cells and with high restorative capacity can be delivered. Since it is a direct physical solution, it is completely independent of the host range.

During the forecast period, the infectious diseases segment is expected to expand substantially. With the use of mice models, groups of researchers can explore how pathogens initiate infections, determine the role of certain host genes in either disease prevention or mitigation, and identify potential targets for the control and diagnosis of a spectrum of contagious diseases.

Due to growth of the biotechnology industry in developing countries, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the most rapid growth rate during the forecast period

Emergen Research has segmented the global mice model market on the basis of type, service, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Outbred Hybrid Inbred Knockout Spontaneous Mutant

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Cryopreservation Rederivation Genetic Testing Breeding Quarantine Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) CRISPR Nuclear Transfer Embryonic Stem Cell Injection Microinjection Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Cancer Diabetes Research & Development Academics Cardiovascular Studies Genetic Studies Infectious Diseases Neurological Diseases Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Pharmaceutical Cosmetics Biotechnology Government Contract Research Organizations Academic & Research Institutes Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



