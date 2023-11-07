Broadwind Reschedules Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast to November 13

CICERO, Ill., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, has rescheduled its third quarter 2023 results conference call and webcast to Monday, November 13, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Broadwind intends to issue its third quarter 2023 results that same day before the open of the U.S. equity markets.



A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at https://investors.bwen.com/investors. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Live Teleconference: 877-407-9716 To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 20, 2023:

Teleconference Replay: 844-512-2921 Conference ID: 13741903

ABOUT BROADWIND



Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com.