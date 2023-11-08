Digital Rights: After Leaving the Tech Giants, Ireland's Tech Industry Needs New Strategy

Dublin, Ireland, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, Intel would seek cuts from its Irish-based workforce, fintech Stripe also announced more than 1,000 jobs would go. IDA Ireland expected further job losses from Ireland's multinationals. In Digital Rights' view, U.S tech giants' investment in Ireland has fully driven the gathering of talent and industrial development in digital technology previously, while also has given rise to a unique culture of tech ecosystem in Ireland, for example, ‘vulnerable' and ‘built to be sold'.



According to Digital Rights' observations, most of technology companies established in Ireland have embarked on the path of being acquired by large corporations. By selling companies and core technology patents, Ireland made high profits rapidly, but it also gradually lost its dominance in the country's technology industry, resulting in deep dependence on U.S. tech giants. Looking at the tech industry throughout Europe, it seems that all countries are difficult to get rid of such a kind of model, which is maybe the reason why Europe has not given birth to strong competitive tech giants like the U.S. for a long time. Aimed at being acquired limits Europe's core competitiveness in the tech industry and may also lead to inevitable data security and privacy issues. Digital Rights has been committed to defending European data security for many years and providing privacy and security protection suggestions to governments and individuals.

The EU has already suffered the consequences of this industrial model and is determined to take action. In 2018, the EU adopted the General Data Protection Regulation for regulating the use and transfer of EU citizens' data, and in 2023, adopted the EU-US Data Privacy Framework. In order to increase Europe's autonomy in the field of data security, the Digital Markets Act has implemented in EU to ensure a higher degree of competition in European digital markets by preventing large companies, like Google, Meta, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft, from abusing their market power and by allowing new players to enter the market. Digital Rights will also continue to contribute to the European data security.

Digital Rights welcome you to join us in defending the privacy rights of Europe. If you have any relevant questions, please contact us and we will provide you with professional advice.

Company: Digital Rights

Contact Person: Oliver Watson

Email: oliver@digitalrights.tech

Website: https://www.digitalrights.tech/

Telephone: +353 87 240 6692

City: Dublin





