Radio Access Network Market to Generate $44.78 Bn, at 11.3% CAGR, By 2026, Globally: Says Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Radio Access Network Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, RAN Equipment, and Distributed Antenna System), Technology (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G), and End User (Residential and Enterprise): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global radio access network industry accounted for $17.80 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $44.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2026.

The growth of the global radio access network market is driven by a rise in network densification, surge in demand for mobile broadband services, and an increase in mobile data traffic. Moreover, an increase in investments in smart cities is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the market growth. However, concerns related to fiber backhaul, and privacy & security concerns restrict the market growth.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019–2026 Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2018 $17.80 billion Market Size in 2026 $44.78 billion CAGR 11.3% No. of Pages in Report 267 Segments covered Communication Infrastructure, Technology, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for mobile broadband services Increase in network densification Growing mobile data traffic Opportunities Increase in investments in smart cities Restraints Concerns related to fiber backhaul Privacy & security concerns

The Small Cell Segment to Witness the Largest Share the Market

On the basis of product, the small cell segment garnered the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global radio access network market. In addition, the same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. This is due to deployment of small cells to increase the capacity of operator networks across an array of locations.

The Residential Segment to Manifest Fastest Growth By 2025

On the basis of technology, the enterprise segment dominated the global radio access network industry in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market share, owing to rise in digitalization and supportive government initiatives toward digitalizing entire business processes. However, the residential segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. Smart homes are the key factors driving the adoption rate of radio access network and small cell across residential applications. The ability of small cells to cover smaller areas with higher bandwidth boosts the growth of radio access network market in residential application.

Asia-Pacific to Maintain Dominance throughout the Forecast Period

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market and is anticipated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. The growth is driven by rise in government initiatives for building smart cities in Asia-Pacific, upcoming long-term investments in advance technologies, and various technological advancements related to manufacturing, automotive, aerospace & defense. On the other hand, LAMEA is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.5% in between 2018 to 2025. Growth in IoT, increase in adoption of 5G technologies, and rise in demand for advanced technologies in automotive and consumer electronics propel the growth of the LAMEA radio access network market.

Major Market Players

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Ericsson

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.



Cisco Systems, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Intel Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Radio access network Key Segments:



By Communication Infrastructure



Small Cell

Macro Cell

RAN Equipment

DAS

By Technology



2G

3G

4G

5G

By End User



Residential

Enterprise

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)



(Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arebia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

