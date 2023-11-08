Personal Loans Market Is Projected to Gain $719.31 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.7%: Allied Market Research 

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Personal Loans Market by Marital Status (Single, Married, and Others), by Type (Balance Sheet Lending and P2P Marketplace Lending), by Age (Less than 30, 30-50, and More than 50), and by Employment Status (Business and Salaried): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the report, the personal loans industry is predicted to gain $719.31 billion by 2030, having witnessed a value of $47.79 billion in 2020, exhibiting a considerable CAGR of 31.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime Factors Influencing Market Growth:

The global personal loans market growth is attributed to low interest rates, high borrowing limits, and easy payments compared to multiple credit cards with varying interest rates. On the other hand, an increase in the number of bad debts incurred by individuals and the high amount of penalties limit market growth. Nonetheless, digitalizing business processes with the adoption and implementation of technologies like chatbots, big data analytics, IoT, and AI present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Request Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7945

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $47.79 billion Market Size in 2030 $719.31 billion CAGR 31.7% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Age, Marital Status, Employment Status, And Region. Drivers Numerous Benefits Provided by Personal Loans Restraints High Fees and Penalty Charges Opportunities Technological Advancements in the Field of Lending

The P2P marketplace lending segment to lead the trail during the forecast period-

By type, the P2P marketplace lending segment held the major market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global personal loans market revenue, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 32.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the fact that this kind of marketplace lending increases the profitability for the lender and decreases the interest rate for the borrower.

The salaried segment to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period-

By employment status, the salaried segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the global personal loans market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is because salaried individuals are typically offered lower interest rates than credit card holders, particularly if they have an excellent credit score. On the other hand, the business segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 34.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the growth of the business class borrowers taking out personal loans to expand their businesses, acquire new equipment and machinery to boost the production of products and services, and conduct marketing and branding campaigns.

North America garnered the major market share in 2030-

By region, the market across North America held the major market share in 2020, garnering more than three-fourths of the global personal loans market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that the average loan duration in this region is less than 5 years and the average loan amount ranges from $1,000 to $100,000. Simultaneously, the market across the Asia-Pacific region would display the fastest CAGR of 39.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to several individuals' demands for personal loan products to enhance the quality of life in the region.

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7945

Industry-Leading Players:

Lending Club Bank

Truist Financial Corporation

American Express

Social Finance, Inc.



Avant, LLC

Avant, LLC

Goldman Sachs

Avant, LLC

Wells Fargo



Prosper Funding LLC

DBS Bank Ltd.

The report provides an overview of the leading players in the global personal loans market. They have adopted a variety of tactics to expand their presence in the market, such as mergers & acquisitions, novel technological advancements, product launches, and partnerships. The report provides insights into the business performance of each market player, the operating segments they are active in, the product portfolio they have developed, and the trends they confront.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global personal loans market share along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global personal loans market size are provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the personal loans market.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the personal loans market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the global personal loans market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7945

Personal Loans Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Type

P2P MARKETPLACE LENDING

BALANCE SHEET LENDING

By AGE

LESS THAN 30

30–50

MORE THAN 50



By MARITAL STATUS

MARRIED

SINGLE

OTHERS

By EMPLOYMENT STATUS



SALARIED

Male

Female

Others

BUSINESS



By Region

NORTH AMERICA (US, Canada)

(US, Canada) EUROPE (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) ASIA-PACIFIC (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Saudi Arabia Personal Loan Market by Type (P2P marketplace, and balance sheet), Marital status (Married, Single, and Others), Consumer Age (30, 30-50, and more than 50), and End User (Salaried and Business): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Loan Management Software Market by Component (Solution, Service), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), by Application (Cash and Liquidity Management, Risk Management, Collateral Management, Loan Origination and Servicing, Others), by End User (Banks, Credit Unions, NBFCs, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Loan Servicing Software Market by Component (Software, Service), by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), by Application (Commercial Loan Software, Loan Servicing Software, Loan Origination Software), by End User (Banks, Credit Unions, Mortgage Lenders and Brokers, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031



Payday Loans Market By Type (Storefront Payday Loans and Online Payday Loans), Marital Status (Married, Single and Others), and Customer Age (Less than 21, 21-30, 31-40, 41-50 and More than 50): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030



Peer to Peer Lending Market by Business Model (Traditional Lending, Alternate Marketplace Lending), by Loan Type (Consumer Credit Loans, Small Business Loans, Student Loans, Real estate Loans), by End User (Business, Personal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

BFSI Blog