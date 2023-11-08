Hypetoon Secures Funding from Ozaru Ventures

SEOUL, KOREA, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypetoon has announced that it has successfully secured investment from the top global blockchain investment firm, Ozaru Ventures. Ozaru Ventures is a VC firm based in Hong Kong that collaborates closely with several well-known players in the crypto market like Binance Labs, Hashed, Seedify, Magnus Capital, and DaoMaker.





Ozaru is a multi vertical marketing, incubator and investment company. Through marketing, it has helped over 150+ projects go to market through its wide network of over 500 partnerships with VC's, KOL's, Launchpads. What it offers extends beyond mere marketing; Ozaru empowers Web3 projects to realize ambitions, foster growth through innovation, and shape the future of Web3. Rooted in a belief in projects that show promise and strong commitment, Ozaru's vision extends beyond capital alone; it embraces the element of the founder's vision, passions and determination. Ozaru is on a mission to inspire, transform and assist the founder's vision in evolving into a successful story.

Ozaru Ventures is the VC firm behind the success of several notable crypto projects such as Refinable, Avocado Dao, Genopets, and Metagods. Hypetoon will be able to leverage Ozaru's invaluable network of resources and in-depth know-how on the crypto industry in preparation for the upcoming launch of the webtoon service and AI based webtoon tool.

Hypetoon is a decentralized webtoon platform run by DAO of creators and fans. Hypetoon envisions to empower individual content creators through its AI powered webtoon production tool and give creativity freedom back to the creators. It is the only webtoon platform that gives fans the power to curate and influence the whole creative ecosystem. It will begin its journey in Indonesia then plan to expand to other regions in Southeast Asia and Africa. Its webtoon service will bring access to webtoon content to the under-served regions in the world. Despite the downturn in the investment market overall, Hypetoon was able to secure funding from renowned VCs to fuel its vision forward.

About Ozaru

About Hypetoon

Hypetoon is a pioneering webtoon platform that bridges creators and fans through blockchain techonology and DAO governance. The heart of Hypetoon's dynamic ecosystem, where creators and fans unite to shape the future of storytelling.

SOURCE: Hypetoon