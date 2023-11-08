Dermatologist Dr. Ellen Turner Presents at BTL EMFACE™ Conferences This Fall

DALLAS, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ellen Turner, a board-certified dermatologist who offers BTL EMFACE™ at her Dallas-based practice, is pleased to announce that she is presenting at three BTL Aesthetics conferences this fall: The first was in Seattle (Nov. 4 to 6), the next is in Dallas (Nov. 10 to 12), and the third is in Orange County (Dec. 1 to 3)—in addition to speaking at the company’s previous conference in Los Angeles.



Dr. Turner is speaking on the benefits of combining EMFACE™ with EXION™, as well as other combinations: EXION™ with the new hyaluronic acid filler, SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM®; EXION™ with Emsculpt Neo® or Emtone; and more. She is also taking part in question-and-answer sessions with the audience.

Providers and healthcare professionals attending the conferences get more in-depth information about EMFACE™ along with other BTL Aesthetics techniques such as EXION™, Emsculpt Neo®, Emtone, and Emsella. Other topics include the “Art of the Consultation,” patient testimonials, navigating the aesthetic market, and business strategies to grow practices.

EMFACE™ is a revolutionary face treatment that emits simultaneous RF and HIFES energies to enhance both the facial skin and muscles. This softens wrinkles while providing a subtle lift to the face via a completely non-invasive approach. The new BTL EXION™ four-in-one platform is available at Dr. Turner’s Dallas and Irving offices. This leading-edge fractional radiofrequency (RF) microneedling platform provides deep treatment of tissues on both the face and body.

EXION™ is a single-pass “lunchtime” procedure that combines radiofrequency (RF) and artificial intelligence to reduce discomfort for patients while optimizing results. Due to its remarkable engineering, EXION™ is not painful and does not require topical anesthesia. EXION™ Face uses simultaneous RF in conjunction with targeted ultrasound as a versatile facial rejuvenation solution and increases natural hyaluronic acid. It penetrates 8mm in depth with only a single pass. The device provides optimal energy delivery, resulting in shorter treatment times.

Dr. Turner offers a complete range of cosmetic treatments for the face and body, along with medical grade skincare products at her Dallas and Irving dermatology offices. She also treats diseases that affect the skin, nails, and hair, such as skin cancer, acne, and eczema.

Want to learn more about BTL EMFACE™ in the Dallas area? Contact the Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner by calling 214-373-7546 or submit a contact form to request a consultation.