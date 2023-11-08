Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend

The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 7 November 2023 to make a quarterly dividend distribution to shareholders of NOK 1.50 per share.



Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 16 November 2023. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 17 November 2023. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 20 November 2023. The expected payment date is 27 November 2023.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.