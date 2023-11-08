Flex LNG - Third Quarter 2023 Presentation

November 8, 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.’s third quarter 2023 results which will be presented in a live video webcast today at 15:00 CET (9:00 a.m. ET).

In order to watch the webcast, use the following link:

Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation

A Q&A session will be held after the webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

In conjunction with the quarterly results, we have published a short video in which Øystein Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG, discusses the highlights of the third quarter. The video can be accessed through the following link:

Link YouTube

The short video and the third quarter 2023 presentation can also be accessed on our website www.flexlng.com

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: ir@flexlng.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment