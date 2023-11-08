Global 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market Anticipated to Reach USD 1,108.93 Million By 2032, at 24.5% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent [110+ Pages] report titled "3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Polyetherimide, Polyamide, Polyether Ether Ketone & Polyether Ketone, Reinforced HPP, and Others); By Technology; By Application; By End-Use Industry; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" in its research database.

According to the research report, the global 3D printing high performance plastic market size & share is currently valued at USD 126.54 million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 1,108.93 million by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 24.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2023-2032. Some of the top market players are 3D Systems, Inc., Arkema, BASF SE, EOS GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Markforged, Solvay, and Stratasys.

What Exactly is 3D Printing High Performance Plastic? How Big is Market Share for 3D Printing High Performance Plastics?

Overview

3D printing, also commonly known as additive manufacturing, is a technology that creates solid, physical objects by using a printer and a digital file. Technically speaking, the digital file is called computer-aided design, and it is created based on the product's print specifications, materials, and printer. Also, compared to conventional manufacturing techniques like subtractive manufacturing and injection molding, 3D printing offers faster production speeds.

In the production process, high-performance plastics are used to make personalized fixtures, tooling, and jigs. These materials are affordable and robust enough to meet production demands. Reliability is a top priority in industries where high-performance plastics are essential because of their superior performance attributes, chemical resistance, and durability. High-performance polymers are gradually being adopted by industries, including aerospace and automotive, to reduce weight, increase fuel efficiency, and improve performance. As a result, the 3D printing high performance plastic market size is expanding.

Request Sample Copy of 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-printing-high-performance-plastic-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Essential Takeaways from the Report

Applications across industries are expanding because of the growing adaptability and accessibility of 3D printing technology and the developments in high-performance plastic materials.

Rising demand for customization across numerous industries is expanding market demand.

The 3D printing high performance plastic market segmentation is mainly based on the technology, type, end-use industry, application, and region.

North America defeated the market in 2022.

Leading Players Appeared in the Report

3D Systems, Inc.

Apium Additive Technologies

Arkema

BASF SE

CRP Technology S.r.l.

EOS GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

Impossible Objects

Markforged

Oxford Performance Materials, Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

SABIC

Solvay

Stratasys

Victrex plc

Purchase a Full Research Report Here: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/buy/2856/2





Important Growth Aspects of the Market

Increased Demand for Customization: Industry sectors that benefit greatly from customization include healthcare, aerospace, and automobile. The application of 3D printing technology makes it possible to produce highly personalized, patient-specific items, which is crucial in fields such as prostheses and medical implants.

Industry sectors that benefit greatly from customization include healthcare, aerospace, and automobile. The application of 3D printing technology makes it possible to produce highly personalized, patient-specific items, which is crucial in fields such as prostheses and medical implants. Production of Medical Equipment and Devices: Medical gadgets and equipment are produced using 3D printing of high-performance polymers. Their biocompatibility, chemical resistance, and sterilizability make them very suitable for use in a variety of applications, including implants, surgical instruments, and diagnostic equipment, which is boosting the 3D printing high performance plastic market growth.

Medical gadgets and equipment are produced using 3D printing of high-performance polymers. Their biocompatibility, chemical resistance, and sterilizability make them very suitable for use in a variety of applications, including implants, surgical instruments, and diagnostic equipment, which is boosting the 3D printing high performance plastic market growth. Rising Demand for High Performance Plastic: Industry demand for high performance plastics is expected to continue rising as long as durability, lightweight design, and better performance remain top priorities. Furthermore, the ongoing advancements in manufacturing and material technology are expected to expand the range of possible uses and promote creativity in this field.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-printing-high-performance-plastic-market/request-for-customization

(We customize your report according to your research needs. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Market’s Latest Key Trends

Introducing New Products: In order to meet the increasing demand from customers, businesses in the 3D printing high performance plastic market are launching new goods with improved features. For example, Arkema and EOS announced in November 2022 the release of a new Kepstan PEKK powder for the EOS P 810 system. It is designed to provide improved electrical insulation and increased flexibility for use in the electrical, electronic, and oil and gas industries.

In order to meet the increasing demand from customers, businesses in the 3D printing high performance plastic market are launching new goods with improved features. For example, Arkema and EOS announced in November 2022 the release of a new Kepstan PEKK powder for the EOS P 810 system. It is designed to provide improved electrical insulation and increased flexibility for use in the electrical, electronic, and oil and gas industries. Research and Development: Ongoing R&D initiatives are broadening the range of high-performance plastics and customizing their properties to meet the unique requirements of different applications, which is propelling their uptake in new markets.

Segmental Overview

FDM/FFF Emerged as the Largest Sector

Across several industries, the use of high-performance polymers in conjunction with 3D printing methods like fused filament fabrication (FFF) and fused deposition modeling (FDM) has become commonplace. The rationale for its widespread appeal is rooted in its adaptability and affordability. High-performance plastics can be used to build prototypes swiftly utilizing FDM/FFF processes.

Moreover, the manufacturing of bespoke components with uses in industries like aerospace and healthcare is made possible by FDM/FFF technology. Aerospace parts, orthopedic devices, and customized medical implants are all being produced using 3D printing of high-performance polymers. This personalization guarantees that the finished products satisfy industry rules as well as the exacting standards and expectations of patients.

The Healthcare Sector Holds a Significant Revenue Share

The healthcare industry holds the effective 3D printing high performance plastic market share in 2022. High-performance plastics used in 3D printing have brought about a flexible and inventive way to improve patient care, cut expenses, and boost medical research and development. With the use of this technology, prosthetic limbs and implants that are exactly suited to each person's distinct anatomy can be created. The precision-enhancing properties of 3D-printed surgical guides and equipment are advantageous to surgeons as they guarantee accuracy in intricate procedures.

Also, the introduction of 3D printing using high-performance plastics has brought about a significant revolution in the dental sector.

3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 1,108.93 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 154.38 Million Expected CAGR Growth 24.5% from 2023 – 2032 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Type, By Technology, By Application, By End-Use Industry, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Outlook

North America: Across a variety of industries, the 3D printing high performance plastic market in North America is expanding significantly. High-performance plastics are highly valued for their exceptional mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties, and they have many applications. North American medical device companies have widely embraced 3D printing to create orthopedic, surgical, and bespoke implants.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific's manufacturing sector has embraced 3D printing, employing high-performance polymers to create customized parts for machinery and equipment. High-performance plastics are printed using 3D technology in industries including electronics, automotive, and aerospace to create functional components, tooling, and prototypes. Asian manufacturers of consumer goods use 3D printing to create customized goods.

Browse the Detail Report “3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Polyetherimide, Polyamide, Polyether Ether Ketone & Polyether Ketone, Reinforced HPP, and Others); By Technology; By Application; By End-Use Industry; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032” with in-depth TOC at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-printing-high-performance-plastic-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Market’s Common Questions Answered in the Report

What is the expected market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

What are the factors driving the 3D printing high performance plastic market demand?

How is the market structured?

What are the key drivers and trends of the market?

Which segment accounts for the largest share of the market?

Which region is leading the industry?

Which are the major companies in the 3D printing high performance plastic market?

What is the market study period?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the 3D Printing High Performance Plastic market report based on type, technology, application, end-use industry, and region:

By Type Outlook

Polyetherimide

Polyamide

Polyether Ether Ketone and Polyether Ketone

Reinforced HPP

Others

By Technology Outlook

FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling)/FFF (Fused Filament Fabrication)

SLS

By Application Outlook

Prototyping

Tooling

Functional Part Manufacturing

By End-Use Industry Outlook

Healthcare

Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive a transportation

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-agriculture-market

Stress Relief Supplements Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/stress-relief-supplements-market

Desalination Technologies Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/desalination-technologies-market

Thermochromic Pigments Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/thermochromic-pigments-market

Drug Discovery Services Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/drug-discovery-services-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter