Offentliggørelse af finansiel kalender for 2024

Broendby, DENMARK

Investornyhed

8. november 2023

07. februar Frist for modtagelse af dagsordensforslag til generalforsamlingen
21. februar Årsrapport 2023
20. marts Generalforsamling
08. maj Delårsrapport 1. kvartal 2024
16. august Delårsrapport 2. kvartal 2024
14. november Delårsrapport 3. kvartal 2024


