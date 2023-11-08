Investornyhed
8. november 2023
Offentliggørelse af finansiel kalender for 2024
|07. februar
|Frist for modtagelse af dagsordensforslag til generalforsamlingen
|21. februar
|Årsrapport 2023
|20. marts
|Generalforsamling
|08. maj
|Delårsrapport 1. kvartal 2024
|16. august
|Delårsrapport 2. kvartal 2024
|14. november
|Delårsrapport 3. kvartal 2024
Kontakt
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tlf: +45 2494 1654
Presse: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tlf: +45 2982 0022
