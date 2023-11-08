Release of financial calendar for 2024

8 November 2023

Release of financial calendar for 2024        

07 February Deadline for receipt of resolutions for the Annual General Meeting
21 February 2023 Annual Report
20 March Annual General Meeting
08 May Interim Report, Q1 2024
16 August Interim Report, Q2 2024
14 November Interim Report, Q3 2024


Contact
Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +45 2494 1654
Media Relations:             Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel.: +45 2982 0022

