Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Oslo, NORWAY

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
1.11.23 147 801  63.37  9 366 430
2.11.23 148 232  63.47  9 408 626
3.11.23 358 206  62.89  22 529 187
6.11.23 169 459  63.51  10 762 748
7.11.23 492 301  62.48  30 757 637
Previous transactions 6 425 867   
    
Accumulated to date7 741 866 62.04480 341 290


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 22 838 744 shares, corresponding to 1.12% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


