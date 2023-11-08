Financial calendar 2024 for the companies of the Nykredit Group - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen                                    8 November 2023

Financial calendar 2024 for the companies of the Nykredit Group

7 February
Publication of Annual Reports 2023 and announcements of Financial Statements of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.

21 March
Annual General Meeting of Totalkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

21 March
Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

21 March
Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

8 May
Publication of Q1 Interim Report 2024 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.

14 August
Publication of H1 Interim Reports 2024 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.

7 November
Publication of Q1-Q3 Interim Report 2024 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.
                                                                                                                                           

