Financial calendar 2024 for the companies of the Nykredit Group - Nykredit Bank A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen 8 November 2023

Financial calendar 2024 for the companies of the Nykredit Group



7 February

Publication of Annual Reports 2023 and announcements of Financial Statements of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.

21 March

Annual General Meeting of Totalkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

21 March

Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

21 March

Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

8 May

Publication of Q1 Interim Report 2024 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.

14 August

Publication of H1 Interim Reports 2024 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.

7 November

Publication of Q1-Q3 Interim Report 2024 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.





Contact

Nykredit Press Relations, tel +45 27 58 95 88.

Attachment