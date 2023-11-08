Bulletproof Security Glass Market Rising at 11% CAGR to Reach US$ 4.51 Billion by: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Bulletproof Security Glass Market is valued at US$ 1.41 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2033, according to a new research report by Fact.MR.

The market for bulletproof security glass is expanding rapidly due to rising security concerns in several sectors, including government, defense, and business. Increasing terrorist attacks, thefts, and burglaries around the world have prompted the use of bulletproof glass to beef up security standards and safeguard people and valuables. Polycarbonate is a popular material that is being used to manufacture bulletproof glass across the world.

Key Segments of Bulletproof Security Glass Industry Research Report

By Application By End Use By By Material Bank Security Glass

Armored Cash Trucks

ATM Booths

Display Cases

Residential Building s

Premium Vehicles

Others Automotive

Residential Construction

Commercial & Institutional Construction

Financial Services

Other Commercial Traditional Laminated Glass

Insulated Ballistic Glass

Polycarbonate

Acrylic

Glass-clad Polycarbonate



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global market for bulletproof security glass is projected to expand at 11% CAGR and reach US$ 4.51 billion by 2033.

The market stood at US$ 1.25 billion at the end of 2022.

The polycarbonate material type segment is set to expand at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The United States market is projected to reach US$ 1.66 billion by the end of 2033.

The market in China is predicted to expand at 9.7% CAGR through 2033.

Sales of bulletproof security glass in Germany are projected to reach US$ 573.2 million by 2033.

“High focus on thwarting bank robberies, burglaries, and terrorist attacks set to drive demand for bulletproof security glass,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Demand for bulletproof glass has increased in sectors such as defense, law enforcement, and commercial security. The market for bulletproof security glass is extremely competitive and is anticipated to expand at a noteworthy pace. Market participants are constantly working towards strengthening their market share and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Launch of new and innovative products is a major tactic employed by market participants. With features like scratch resistance and fog resistance, among others, these products are designed to meet the demand for improved protection in high-risk areas. Market players are investing in R&D to offer innovative and unique solutions. With the help of this strategy, they can outperform their rivals, meet the changing needs of end users, and provide value-added services to their clients.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 4.51 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 11% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 124 Tables No. of Figures 108 Figures



The bulletproof security glass market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, primarily due to the increasing demand from sectors like defense, law enforcement, and commercial security. This presents lucrative opportunities for bulletproof glass manufacturers worldwide.

To stay ahead in the market and cater to evolving end-user needs while providing value-added services to clients, market players are making significant investments in research and development, bringing innovative solutions to the forefront.

In October 2023, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. introduced a new glass range with a remarkable 50% reduction in embodied carbon, showcasing their commitment to sustainability.

In January 2023, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. developed the CADTANK Online Computation and Optimization Assistant (COCOA), a digital twin technology for the glass melting process that combines an online simulator with a digital prototype tool, representing a notable advancement in the industry.

The market is also witnessing a growing trend of partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions. Through these strategic alliances, companies are diversifying their product offerings and strengthening their market positions, aiming to capture a larger share of the market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bulletproof security glass market, presenting historical market data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on application (bank security glass, armored cash trucks, ATM booths, display cases, residential buildings, premium vehicles, others), application (automotive, residential construction, commercial, & institutional construction, financial services, other commercial), and material (traditional laminated glass, insulated ballistic glass, polycarbonate, acrylic, glass-clad polycarbonate), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa).

