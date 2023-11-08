Mezcal Market Size to Reach US$ 1.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Popularity and Demand for Premium Spirits | Market Report Published by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mezcal Market value is estimated at US$ 440 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 16.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat







Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The global Mezcal market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of around 16.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Mezcal is becoming increasingly popular among consumers across the globe, who are drawn to its unique smoky flavor. Mezcal is also known for its versatility, as it can be enjoyed neat, in cocktails, or used in cooking. Consumers around the globe are increasingly demanding premium spirits, and mezcal is seen as a premium spirit. Mezcal is made from 100% agave plants, and it is produced using traditional methods that have been passed down for generations.

Moreover, Mezcal is now available in a wider range of distribution channels globally, including retail stores, restaurants, and bars. This has made it easier for consumers to discover and purchase mezcal.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Mezcal has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Mezcal covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Mezcal. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Mezcal Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, Mezcal Joven is the dominating segment in the global mezcal market. Mezcal Reposado is an aged mezcal that has been matured in oak barrels for 2 to 12 months. It has a golden color and a more complex flavor than Mezcal Joven, with notes of agave, smoke, oak, and vanilla. Mezcal Reposado is becoming increasingly popular among consumers across the globe.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 440 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1.2 billion Growth Rate 16.6% Key Market Drivers Growing awareness of mezcal and its unique flavor profile

Association of mezcal with Mexican culture and heritage

Growing demand for premium spirits

Expansion of mezcal distribution channels Dominating Region North America Dominating Segment Mezcal Joven Companies Profiled Pernod Ricard SA

Ilegal Mezcal SA

William Grant & Sons Ltd

Rey Campero

Diageo PLC

El Silencio Holdings INC

Mezcal Vago

Lagrimas de Dolores

Fidencio Mezcal

Craft Distillers

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Mezcal include,

Diageo announced in 2023 that it would acquire Mezcal Unión, a leading mezcal producer.

Ilegal Mezcal has expanded its distribution into new markets, including the US, Europe, and Asia.

El Silencio Holdings has introduced a new mezcal made from 100% agave espadin.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Mezcal growth include Pernod Ricard SA, Ilegal Mezcal SA, William Grant & Sons Ltd, Rey Campero, Diageo PLC, El Silencio Holdings INC, Mezcal Vago, Lagrimas de Dolores, Fidencio Mezcal, and Craft Distillers, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Mezcal market based on type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Mezcal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Mezcal Joven Mezcal Reposado Mezcal anejo Others

Global Mezcal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Offline Retail Stores Online Retail Stores

Global Mezcal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Mezcal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Mezcal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Mezcal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Mezcal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Mezcal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Mezcal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Mezcal Report:

What will be the market value of the global Mezcal by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Mezcal?

What are the market drivers of the global Mezcal?

What are the key trends in the global Mezcal?

Which is the leading region in the global Mezcal?

What are the major companies operating in the global Mezcal?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Mezcal?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

