EVIL ENERGY Launches PTFE Fuel Hose and Oil Catch Can for High-Performance Automotive Needs

City of Industry, CA , Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVIL ENERGY, an esteemed auto parts manufacturer renowned for its independent product development, recently launched a PTFE fuel hose – a cutting-edge solution engineered to redefine durability and performance in automotive applications.

Tailored for the demanding needs of both current and future automotive technologies, the newly released EVIL ENERGY fuel line boasts an impressive temperature resistance range, maintaining optimal functionality from the frigid cold of -76℉ to the scorching extremes of 446℉ (-60℃ to 230℃). This makes it ideal for many automotive systems, especially those requiring robust cold and high-temperature resistance.

"Our PTFE fuel lines and kits are the lifeline for engines operating under the most challenging conditions," stated Oliver George, the partnership manager at EVIL ENERGY. "We recognize the immense pressure our clients face to keep vehicles running smoothly regardless of weather extremes, and our PTFE fuel hose is the solution they've been waiting for."

In tandem with the PTFE fuel hose, EVIL ENERGY is also proud to unveil its Breather Oil Catch Can , a device meticulously designed to safeguard engines. This innovative product intercepts and contains contaminants, effectively preventing buildup and promoting the longevity and efficiency of the engine.

Understanding the importance of client satisfaction and trust, EVIL ENERGY underscores its commitment to customer service by offering free shipping on all orders, responsive after-sales support, and a 3-6 months warranty on its products.

With a focus on the car modification enthusiast market, EVIL ENERGY strives to deliver quality and cost-effective basic accessories. The company's manufacturing operations are based in a facility that spans 10,000 square meters located in Zhejiang Province, China. The company employs a workforce of over 300, positioning itself as a direct source for automotive parts manufacturing within the industry.

"Our after-sales support and warranty services reflect our belief in our products and our commitment to our partners' success. We invite distributors, retailers, and industry partners to explore the benefits of our new PTFE fuel hose and Breather Oil Catch Can. These launches are more than just additions to our catalog; they are a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in the auto parts manufacturing sector", Mr. George stated.

About the Company

EVIL ENERGY, established in 2016, operates as a professional manufacturer of auto parts, specializing in systems for intake, exhaust, engine, cooling as well as interior and exterior vehicle trim.