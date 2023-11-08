Metallized Paper Market to Grow by 4.8% CAGR from 2023-2030, Government Regulations Drive Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The global metallized paper market is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Metallized paper is often used in premium packaging applications, as it offers a number of advantages, such as a high-quality appearance and feel, excellent barrier properties, and the ability to protect products from moisture, oxygen, and grease. The rising demand for premium packaging is a major driver of the global metallized paper market.

The global packaging industry is growing rapidly, driven by factors such as the increasing urbanization, the rising disposable incomes, and the growing e-commerce market. The growth of the packaging industry is creating new opportunities for the metallized paper market, as metallized paper is used in a wide range of packaging applications, such as food packaging, beverage packaging, and pharmaceutical packaging.

Moreover, Metallized paper is a more sustainable packaging option than traditional plastic packaging materials, as it is biodegradable and recyclable. The increasing environmental awareness among consumers and businesses is driving demand for metallized paper.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global metallized paper has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global metallized paper covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global metallized paper. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Metallized Paper Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the lamination segment is dominating the global metallized paper market. Lamination is a process of bonding two or more layers of materials together. In the context of metallized paper, lamination is used to bond a thin layer of metal to a paper substrate. This creates a metallized paper product that is both durable and attractive.

Based on application, Metallized paper is widely used in the packaging & labels segment due to its superior barrier properties, aesthetic appeal, and printability. Metallized paper packaging helps to extend the shelf life of products, protect them from moisture, oxygen, and grease, and enhance their appearance.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 4.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 6 billion Growth Rate 4.8% Key Market Drivers Rising demand for premium packaging

Growing packaging industry

Increasing environmental awareness

Technological advancements Dominating Region Asia Pacific Dominating Segment lamination Companies Profiled AR Metallizing

Hazen Paper Company

API Group

Vacmet India Ltd

Lecta Group

Jindal Films

Film & Foil Solutions Ltd

Glatfelter Corporation

Verso Corporation

Alufoil Products Company

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global metallized paper include,

In January 2023, Huhtamaki acquired Everest Flexibles, a leading manufacturer of flexible packaging solutions. This acquisition will allow Huhtamaki to expand its product portfolio and offer its customers a wider range of packaging solutions.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global metallized paper growth include AR Metallizing, Hazen Paper Company, API Group, Vacmet India Ltd, Lecta Group, Jindal Films, Film & Foil Solutions Ltd, Glatfelter Corporation, Verso Corporation, and Alufoil Products Company, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global metallized paper market based on type, application, and region.

Global Metallized Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type

Lamination

Vacuum Lamination

Global Metallized Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Printing Packaging & Labels Wraps/Overwraps Decoration Mailing Envelops

Global Metallized Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Metallized Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Metallized Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Metallized Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Metallized Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Metallized Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Metallized Paper Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Metallized Paper Report:

What will be the market value of the global metallized paper by 2030?

What is the market size of the global metallized paper?

What are the market drivers of the global metallized paper?

What are the key trends in the global metallized paper?

Which is the leading region in the global metallized paper?

What are the major companies operating in the global metallized paper?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global metallized paper?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

