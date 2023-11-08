SiC Wafer Polishing Market is anticipated to reach USD 0.63 by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " SiC Wafer Polishing Market Market , by Type of SiC Wafer (4H-SiC and 6H-SiC), By Product Type (Abrasive powders, Polishing pads, Diamond slurries, Colloidal silica suspensions and Others), By Process Type (Mechanical polishing, Chemical-mechanical polishing (CMP), Electropolishing, Chemical polishing and Others), By Application (Power Electronics, Light-emitting diodes (LEDs), Sensors & detectors, Rf & microwave devices and Others), By End-use Vertical (Electronics & Semiconductors, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power and Others) and Region.

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

SIC wafer polishing is a specialized manufacturing process designed to elevate the surface quality of Silicon Carbide wafers, ensuring their compliance with the rigorous standards of contemporary electronics and power devices. Silicon Carbide, recognized for its exceptional thermal conductivity, high breakdown voltage, and remarkable mechanical strength, has emerged as the preferred material for high-power and high-frequency applications. SiC wafers play a crucial role in RF applications like high-power amplifiers and communication systems. The refined wafers facilitate the development of high-frequency devices, minimizing signal losses and improving heat dissipation. Polished SiC wafers are indispensable in the production of optoelectronic devices, including UV photodetectors and high-power LEDs (Light-Emitting Diodes). The polished surface enhances light emission efficiency and sensitivity, crucial for optimal optoelectronic performance. The global shift towards sustainable transportation solutions has led to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). SiC wafers play a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency of EV powertrains. The inherent properties of SiC, such as high breakdown voltage and superior thermal conductivity, make it indispensable for manufacturing high-performance EV components. With the global focus on transitioning to renewable energy sources, the demand for SiC wafers used in solar inverters and wind power systems is experiencing a substantial surge. This surge is, in turn, driving market growth. Technological advancements in wafer polishing techniques have significantly improved the efficiency and precision of SiC wafer polishing processes. Innovations like chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) and advanced abrasive materials have revolutionized the manufacturing of polished SiC wafers.

Major vendors in the global sic wafer polishing market - 3M, Ace Nanochem Co., Ltd., Advanced Abrasives Corporation, AGC Inc., Allied High Tech Products, DuPont Incorporated, Engis Corporation, Entegris, Ferro Corporation, Fujibo Holdings, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation, Fujimi Incorporated, Iljin Diamond Co., Ltd., JSR Corporation, Kemet International Limited, Lapmaster Wolters, Logitech Ltd., Nitta DuPont Incorporated, Pureon, Saint-Gobain and Others.

Development of advanced polishing consumable

The evolution of advanced polishing consumables has a substantial impact on the SiC wafer polishing market's expansion. Polishing consumables encompass various items employed in the wafer polishing procedure, such as abrasive slurries, pads, and chemicals. Progress in these consumables brings numerous advantages to the SiC wafer polishing market, propelling its growth and enhancing efficiency. A key benefit of contemporary polishing consumables lies in their ability to achieve heightened levels of precision and uniformity during the wafer polishing process. With SiC wafers becoming thinner and more intricately designed, the demand for precise and consistent polishing is on the rise. Advanced consumables aim to provide greater control over material removal rates, surface roughness, and planarization, thereby elevating the overall quality of the wafers. This is particularly crucial for SiC wafers, given their distinctive properties that necessitate meticulous polishing for maintaining desired characteristics. Moreover, modern polishing consumables contribute to increased productivity and cost-effectiveness in the SiC wafer polishing process. They are engineered to enhance polishing efficiency, diminish polishing time, and minimize material wastage.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increased usage of consumer electronics

Rising need for SiC-based power devices

Advancement in polishing consumables

Widespread adoption of SiC wafers in radio frequency (RF) devices

Opportunities:

Increasing investments in SiC research and development

Rise of novel applications

Advancement in polishing technology

The advancement in polishing technology presents a significant opportunity for the SiC wafer polishing market. With the increasing demand for SiC wafers, there is a need for more efficient, precise, and cost-effective polishing processes. The evolution of modern polishing technology enables enhanced process control, superior surface quality, and increased productivity. The opportunity lies in the SiC wafer polishing market's ability to embrace these advancements and offer cutting-edge solutions. By adopting and refining novel polishing techniques, the market can effectively meet the evolving requirements of SiC wafer manufacturers and end-users. Advanced polishing processes address issues such as surface flaws, homogeneity, and dimensional control, ensuring the production of high-quality polished SiC wafers. Improvements in polishing technology encompass enhanced chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) techniques, innovative slurries, and optimized polishing pads. These methods contribute to higher material removal rates, reduced surface roughness, and improved planarity. Polishing service providers and equipment manufacturers can cater to the demand for high-performance SiC wafers across various industries by integrating these developments into their offerings.

The market for SiC Wafer Polishing Market is dominated by North America.

In 2023, the SiC Wafer Polishing Market market in North America secured a prominent share. North America serves as a focal point for technological advancements and semiconductor manufacturing. The SiC wafer polishing market in the region is propelled by the presence of key industry players, significant research and development endeavors, and an increasing need for energy-efficient devices. In Europe, a robust semiconductor industry underscores the significance of SiC wafers in power electronics and automotive applications. The region witnesses a growing demand for SiC wafer polishing, driven by strict environmental regulations promoting the adoption of energy-efficient solutions. The Asia-Pacific region, spearheaded by countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, commands the global semiconductor market. SiC wafers find widespread applications in consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors in this dynamic region.

On the other hand, The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the SiC wafer polishing market from 2023 to 2028. Asia Pacific holds a pivotal position as one of the primary markets for SiC wafer polishing, driven by its prominence as a major hub for the electronics and semiconductor industries. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan play substantial roles in global semiconductor production within the region. The increasing demand for SiC-based devices, including power electronics, RF components, and LEDs, is fueling the requirement for high-quality polished SiC wafers, contributing to the expansion of the polishing market.

The Diamond Slurries Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on product type, the Sic wafer polishing market is segmented into abrasive powders, polishing pads, diamond slurries, colloidal silica suspensions and others. Among these the segment diamond slurry Sic wafer polishing, is recognized as one of the most significant product categories. The inherent hardness and sharpness of diamond particles make them exceptionally effective in addressing the challenges posed by SiC wafers, resulting in precise material removal and outstanding surface smoothness. With the increasing demand for SiC-based power electronics, optoelectronics, and high-frequency devices, manufacturers are in search of advanced and reliable polishing solutions. Diamond slurry products meet these demands by providing excellent control over material removal rates and superior planarization, ultimately leading to improved device performance and yield.

Recent Developments

In October 2023, Wolfspeed announced a new 6-inch SiC wafer polishing facility in Durham, North Carolina. The facility is expected to be operational in 2024 and will double Wolfspeed's SiC wafer polishing capacity.

In September 2023, SiCrystal announced a partnership with Cabot Microelectronics to develop new polishing slurries for SiC wafers. The slurries are expected to improve the surface quality and defect density of SiC wafers.

