Global Manga Market Size To Worth USD 51.83 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 16.3%

New York, United States , Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Manga Market Size is to Grow from USD 11.45 Billion in 2022 to USD 51.83 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Manga is a form of Japanese comic books and graphic novels that has gained immense popularity worldwide. Known for its unique art style and captivating storytelling, manga covers a wide range of genres, including action, romance, fantasy, and more. It has a dedicated and passionate fanbase that transcends age and cultural boundaries. Manga has influenced various forms of media, including anime adaptations, films, and video games. With its diverse themes and engaging narratives, the manga continues to captivate readers and shape popular culture. Its enduring appeal and global reach make it a significant and beloved medium in the entertainment industry.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Manga Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Content Type (Printed and Digital), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Genre (Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, sports, Romance & Drama, and Others), By Gender (Male and Female), By Audience (Children & Kids, Teenagers, and Adults), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

The children & kids segment is expected to Grow at a CAGR of around 15.4% during the forecast period

Based on the audience, the global manga market is segmented into children & kids, teenagers, and adults. The children and kids audience segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period in the manga market. This growth can be attributed to several factors, manga publishers have been actively targeting younger readers by producing age-appropriate content that appeals to children and kids. Additionally, the popularity of manga-inspired animated series and films targeted at this demographic has created a heightened interest in manga among children. Furthermore, the availability of digital platforms and online reading options has made manga easily accessible to young readers. The engaging storytelling, vibrant artwork, and relatable characters in children and kids manga contribute to its increasing popularity and are expected to drive significant growth in this segment.

The male segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16.1% during the forecast period

Based on the gender, the global manga market is segmented into male and female. The male segment is projected to witness growth during the forecast period in the manga market. This growth can be attributed to various factors, because manga offers a wide range of genres that cater to diverse male interests, including action, adventure, fantasy, sports, and science fiction. These genres often feature strong male protagonists and themes that resonate with male readers. Additionally, the popularity of manga adaptations in other media, such as anime and live-action films, has attracted male fans who seek to explore the original source material. Furthermore, the increasing availability of digital platforms and online communities has made it easier for male readers to access and engage with manga content, driving the growth of the male segment in the manga market.

North America is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of around 17.3% over the projected period

Based on region, North America is projected to experience growth in the manga market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing interest and demand for manga among readers in North America. The availability of translated and localized manga titles, along with increased accessibility through digital platforms and online retailers, has contributed to its popularity. Additionally, the influence of anime and manga adaptations in mainstream media has attracted a wider audience. Furthermore, collaborations between North American publishers and Japanese manga publishers have led to increased distribution and promotion of manga in the region. These factors indicate a positive outlook for the growth of the manga market in North America in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global manga market include Akita Publishing Co., Ltd., Bilibili Comics Pte. Ltd., Bungeishunu Ltd., Good Smile Company, Inc., Hitotsubashi Group, Houbunsha Co., Ltd., Kadokawa Corporation, Kodansha Ltd., Nihon Bungeisha Co., Ltd., Seven Seas Entertainment, Inc., Shogakukan Inc., Shueisha Inc., VIZ Media LLC, and Yen Press LLC and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Seven Seas Entertainment, Inc. has obtained the licensing rights for Nagata Kabi's manga titled 'My Pancreas Broke, But My Life Got Better.' This collaboration between Nagata Kabi and Seven Seas Entertainment, Inc. brings excitement to manga fans as they eagerly await the arrival of this highly anticipated release. The partnership signifies the recognition and appreciation of Nagata Kabi's storytelling prowess and artistic talent, further solidifying her position as a prominent figure in the manga industry.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global manga market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Manga Market, By Content Type

Printed

Digital

Manga Market, By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Manga Market, By Genre

Action & Adventure

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Sports

Romance & Drama

Others

Manga Market, By Gender

Male

Female

Manga Market, By Audience

Children & Kids

Teenagers

Adults

Manga Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



