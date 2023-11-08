Global Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Size To Worth USD 10.2 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 4.87%

New York, United States, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Size to Grow from USD 7.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 10.2 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.87% during the forecast period.

Anti-graffiti coatings are specialised protective coatings made to either prevent the appearance of graffiti on surfaces or make it easier to remove it. Graffiti, which involves unauthorised marking or drawing on public or private property, may be a significant problem in many urban areas and public spaces. Anti-graffiti coatings offer a prophylactic approach to decrease the consequences of graffiti and maintain the aesthetic value of walls, structures, and other surfaces. Anti-graffiti coatings act as a deterrent by decreasing the adhesion of graffiti to surfaces and the desire of vandals to damage property. By shielding the surface from weathering, UV light deterioration, and other environmental factors, the coatings help the surface last longer.



COVID 19 Impact

The outbreak affected the availability of chemicals and raw materials needed to produce anti-graffiti coatings by disrupting global supply chains. Manufacturers and suppliers may encounter temporary shortages and increased prices as a result of material transportation and procurement problems. The construction industry, a significant end-user of anti-graffiti coatings for building facades and infrastructure, suffered disruptions as a result of lockdowns, social segregation laws, and economic uncertainty. The cancellation or postponing of construction projects had an effect on the market for coatings products. Graffiti graffiti may have been less frequent during lockdowns since so many people were confined indoors and outdoor activity was limited. As a result, the initial demand for anti-graffiti coatings might have temporarily diminished. During the pandemic, there was an increase in the need for cleaning and disinfection materials to maintain hygiene and prevent the virus from spreading. This shift in emphasis may have resulted in less focus on anti-graffiti coatings.

As cities grow and change, there is an increasing need for protective coatings for buildings, bridges, public transit, and other infrastructure. Urbanisation has caused an increase in graffiti-related issues, which has led to an increase in demand for anti-graffiti coatings. Anti-graffiti coatings offer a reasonably priced method of preventing graffiti damage and lowering the expense of graffiti removal. As more property owners and public organisations recognise the value of preventive measures, the demand for anti-graffiti coatings has increased. Continuous research and development in the coatings industry has led to the introduction of more durable and effective anti-graffiti coatings. These enhancements have increased the coatings' performance, which has raised consumer interest in them. Some regions have allowed property owners to make investments in more robust asset protection measures.



Vehicle Type Insights

Waterbased segment is dominating the market over the forecast period

On the basis of vehicle type, the global anti graffiti coatings market is segmented into Water Based and Others. Among these, water based segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. More volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are present in solvent-based coatings than water-based coatings. This is consistent with the tightening of environmental regulations and the increased demand for products made in an environmentally and sustainably responsible manner. Water-based coatings are regarded to be healthier for people and the environment and to have less of an adverse impact on air quality. As the market places a greater emphasis on environmentally friendly and health-conscious products, consumers and end users are increasingly choosing water-based coatings over their solvent-based rivals.

End Use Insights

Construction segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period

Based on the end use, the global anti graffiti coatings market is segmented into Construction, Transportation, and Other. Among these, the construction segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. As knowledge of the benefits of anti-graffiti coatings spreads, more people working in the construction industry are now aware of these solutions. When developing plans for new construction or maintenance, architects, contractors, and property owners are more likely to consider anti-graffiti coatings. The global trend towards increasing urbanisation has resulted in the construction of new structures such as buildings, bridges, public transportation systems, and other infrastructure. With the expansion of urban areas, protective coatings, such as anti-graffiti coatings, have become more important in order to preserve the structural durability and aesthetic appeal of these buildings.



Regional Insights

North America is dominating the market over the forecast period

On the basis of region, North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Spending on new buildings, transit infrastructure, and public spaces has increased as a result of North America's metropolitan centres' ongoing growth and expansion. As urbanisation progresses, there is a greater demand for protective coatings, such as anti-graffiti coatings, to preserve the beauty and functionality of these structures. Certain governments and jurisdictions in North America have passed legislation or provided incentives to encourage the use of anti-graffiti coatings on public infrastructure. Government-funded public projects may also be required to utilise protective coatings in order to reduce maintenance expenses.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. In many Asia Pacific cities, graffiti vandalism of both public and private property is a concern. This has increased demand for anti-graffiti coatings by preventing vandalism and making it simpler to erase graffiti. Construction has been booming in the Asia Pacific region as a result of investments in real estate, infrastructure projects, and commercial developments. Anti-graffiti coatings are being utilised increasingly regularly to stop graffiti from harming newly constructed infrastructure and structures.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market include Hydron Protective Coatings Limited, Nukote Coating Systems International, BASF SE, DowDuPont, 3M, Akzo Nobel N.V., Sika AG, Hydron Protective Coatings, The Sherwin-Williams Company, CSL Silicones Inc.., IGP Pulvertechnik AG, Watson Coatings Inc, Teknos Group, DuluxGroup Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Graffiti-Shield, Weatherman Products, Inc., A&I Coatings, Axalta Coating Systems, Solar Art, Rust-Oleum and other key venders.

Recent Market Developments

In December 2020, ADAPTA launched Anti-Graffiti HCR. With a new high-performance powder product for the protection of the metal surfaces of public objects and the cladding of public and private buildings, ADAPTA has joined the market for anti-graffiti coatings.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market, Type Analysis

Water based

Others

Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market, End User Analysis

Construction

Transportation

Other

Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



