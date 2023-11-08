Nakamoto Games Integrates with Telegram to Launch a Revolutionary Super App

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nakamoto Games unveils its revolutionary App, which has integrated with Telegram.





In an unprecedented move within the crypto sphere, Nakamoto Games is set to redefine the gaming and messaging landscape by transforming Telegram into a fully-fledged Super App. This groundbreaking development marks the first time a crypto company has seamlessly integrated gaming functionalities into the world's most extensive messenger app, offering users the potential to earn through their gaming endeavors.

Nakamoto Games, a frontrunner in the Web3 revolution, is already known for its expansive portfolio, boasting over 200 games, a vibrant metaverse, an exclusive NFT collection, and innovative developer tools. These tools are designed to port Web2 games to the Web3 framework and tokenize gaming assets, ensuring verifiable ownership and facilitating the easy acquisition and sale of game-related items.

With the upcoming integration, set to go live on November 20th, Telegram's vast user base, which currently stands at 800 million, will gain instant access to Nakamoto Games' extensive gaming library directly within the app. This integration is anticipated to massively boost the adoption of Nakamoto Games while simultaneously providing unprecedented value to Telegram's already robust platform.

"This is a momentous occasion for Nakamoto Games and Telegram," said a spokesperson for Nakamoto Games. "We are not just introducing a suite of engaging games to a large audience, but we are also pioneering a new paradigm where playing and earning on a messaging app is a seamless experience. We believe this will catalyze mass adoption and bring blockchain gaming into the mainstream consciousness."

The integration promises to be a game-changer, providing a seamless bridge between the crypto gaming world and the conventional app user. It's expected to dramatically expand Nakamoto Games' user base while providing an exciting, value-added layer to the Telegram experience.

Further enhancing the appeal, Nakamoto Games will introduce a competitive mode that allows users to invite friends through Telegram and dive into competitions with real prize pools. This feature is poised to leverage the social connectivity of Telegram, enabling users to engage in friendly rivalry and community building.

By empowering Telegram users to play $NAKA games and earn rewards, Nakamoto Games is not only capitalizing on the existing popularity of the messaging app but also adding an innovative layer of interactivity and reward mechanisms that stand to redefine the platform's utility.

As Nakamoto Games gears up for its landmark launch on November 20th, the crypto and gaming communities alike are buzzing with anticipation. This integration is expected to not just be a leap forward for Nakamoto Games but a quantum leap for the crypto gaming industry at large.

