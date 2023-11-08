Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten Feed Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gluten feed market is expected to grow from $1.06 billion in 2022 to $1.15 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The gluten feed market is expected to reach $1.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The gluten feed market research report provides gluten feed market statistics, including gluten feed industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a gluten feed market share, detailed gluten feed market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gluten feed industry. This gluten feed market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increasing consumption of meat and dairy products is expected to propel the growth of the gluten-feed market going forward. Meat products refer to products that are obtained or formed from animal tissues and used as food, served after cooking, or with the addition of condiments and seasonings.

Dairy products or milk products refer to food products obtained or formed from the milk of cows, water buffalo, goats, and ewes. Gluten-rich foods form an essential part of animal diets in the meat and dairy industries, as they supply nutrients needed for high milk production in the dairy industry and provide high protein and other nutrients for strong muscles in animals in the meat industry.

Therefore, the increasing consumption of meat and dairy products is driving the growth of the gluten-feed market. For instance, in 2020, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (0ECD), a US-based intergovernmental organization, world per capita consumption of fresh dairy products is projected to increase by 1.0% p.a. through 2029.

Furthermore, according to the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger and improve nutrition and food security, the global meat consumption is expected to increasing by 1.7 % per year through 2022 therefore, the increasing consumption of meat and dairy products is driving the growth of the gluten-feed market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the gluten feed market. Major companies operating in the gluten feed market are focused on developing new solutions to sustain their position in the market. In October 2022, Novozymes, a Denmark-based biotechnology company, launched Frontia Gluten Ex, an enzyme to enable plants to recover 2% more wheat gluten protein from the same number of raw materials.

It is the latest innovation made to the Frontia platform by Novozymes, which offers a number of enzymatic solutions to assist grain millers in optimizing their operations. Vital wheat gluten (VWG) is the valuable gluten protein product obtained from the wheat separation process and is used in the baking industry, the aquafeed sector, and plant-based protein products.

The new innovative enzyme supports wheat processors to increase their gluten protein recovery by reducing viscosity during their process, which entails better wheat flour separation, and to reduce energy consumption, thereby improving the margins in their process.



In May 2022, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), a US-based animal nutrition, food processing, and commodities company, acquired a feed mill from South Sunrays Milling Corp. in the Philippines for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, ADM offers quality animal nutrition products for poultry, swine, and aquaculture under their recognized brands. South Sunrays Milling Corporation is a Philippines-based corn gluten feed, and corn gluten meal manufacturing company.



North America was the largest region in the gluten feed market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in gluten feed report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the gluten feed market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

