Middle East and Africa Data Center Colocation Market Outlook Report 2023: A $3.37 Billion Market by 2028 - Shift From On-Premises Infrastructure To Colocation & Managed Services Bolsters Growth

The Middle East and Africa data center colocation market is expected to reach a value of $3.37 billion by 2028 from $2.11 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.11% from 2022-2028



In the Middle East and Africa data center colocation market, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are the major contributors to the capacity in the region, with around 24% and 16%.

The Middle East and Africa are poised for a remarkable surge in their data center colocation market over the next four to five years. This significant growth can be attributed to the region's transition from an oil-based economy to a digital-driven one. South Africa leads the charge in Africa, contributing over 60% of the region's data center capacity, followed by Nigeria and Kenya. Key drivers of this continuous investment in colocation data centers include the adoption of cloud-based services, the development of smart cities, and the expansion of fiber connectivity networks.

Major global cloud service providers have a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa data center colocation market, with players like Amazon Web Services, Tencent, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, Oracle, and Huawei Technologies leading the way. For instance, Oracle's cloud region is strategically located in Mobily Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, catering to the growing demand for cloud services in the region.

The Middle East and Africa region are witnessing a continuous expansion in connectivity infrastructure with the deployment of new submarine cables such as Africa-1, 2Africa, India Europe Xpress (IEX), Raman, Saudi Vision, Blue, Equiano, Medusa Submarine Cable System, and SeaMeWe-6. These cables are expected to become operational during the forecast period, further enhancing regional data connectivity.

The rollout of 5G technology across the Middle East and Africa is poised to have a profound impact on the data center colocation market. 5G technology promises faster internet speeds, increased bandwidth, and reduced processing times, resulting in a significant surge in data volume. This surge in data will drive the demand for expanded data center facilities in the region.

Several countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kenya, Nigeria, and Qatar, have already launched commercial 5G network services. Additionally, countries like Turkey, Israel, Ethiopia, Algeria, Ghana, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iran are in the planning stages for 5G deployment and are expected to launch commercial services within the forecast period.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in The Procurement of Renewable Energy Sources

The Middle East and Africa region have abundant solar energy resources, prompting governments to embrace renewable energy strategies and visions. The primary objective is to develop sustainable energy projects and fulfill the region's carbon-neutral ambitions. In the UAE, the Energy Strategy 2050 targets a substantial increase in the share of renewable energy, aiming to raise it from 25% to 50% in the overall energy mix by 2050.

Further, under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has launched the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), which includes 13 projects to generate over 4.8 GW of renewable energy. Similarly, Bahrain plans to generate 280 MW of electricity from renewable sources by 2025, increasing to around 700 MW by 2030, aligning with its national renewable energy targets.

In Nigeria, the government has expressed its commitment to sustainability goals for 2030, aiming to generate 30 GW of electricity from renewable sources, accounting for 30% of total production.

Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision achieved a major milestone in December 2022 by unveiling plans to construct ten renewable energy projects. With a combined power capacity of 7 GW, these projects demonstrate the kingdom's commitment to expanding its renewable energy sector.

Increasing Cloud Investments



Over the last few years, the increase in digitalization and the shift of workloads to cloud platforms from on-premises facilities to make their operations more efficient and scalable witnessed increased investments by cloud service providers in the Middle East and Africa data center colocation market. Most cloud regions are likely to be co-located in the facilities of major operators.

In 2022, Google launched its first local cloud region in Israel, Amazon outpost cloud services were deployed for the first time in Oman in the Oman Data Park, and Microsoft Azure established its first global data center region in Qatar.

Amazon Web Services aims to develop an infrastructure region in Tel Aviv, Israel, which will likely be operational in 2023.

In September 2022, Google announced its plan to open a new cloud region in Cape Town, South Africa. The cloud region is expected to be operational in the next 2-3 years.

KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS' INITIATIVES

Prominent operators in the Middle East and Africa data center colocation market include Khazna Data Centers, Gulf Data Hub, MEEZA, Moro Hub, Africa Data Centres, Raxio Data Centres, IXAfrica, Rack Centre, and Wingu. These providers are making significant contributions to the industry.

Khazna Data Centers and Gulf Data Hub are spearheading growth by developing over 15 data center facilities across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain, set to be operational in the forecast period.

In Africa, Raxio Data Centres is pivotal in developing approximately five facilities across Angola, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, and Tanzania, slated to be operational within the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The Middle East and Africa data center colocation market is marked by the UAE's prominent presence and leadership in the data center market, spearheading substantial developments. Notably, with robust data center activities, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Kenya, and Oman are significant contributors to the industry.

Moreover, emerging markets like Qatar, Nigeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Kuwait are experiencing noteworthy growth due to digitalization and increased connectivity. These trends reflect the region's evolving landscape and growing demand for data center infrastructure.

The presence of smart cities in the region also propels the Middle East and Africa data center colocation market growth. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Ghana are some of the major countries in the region that triggered the smart city investments.

For instance, the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia is under development as a part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, which will also comprise the data center development under a joint venture firm, ZeroPoint DC.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Most facilities in the Middle East and Africa data center colocation market are being developed to operate at a PUE of less than 1.5. In contrast, few facilities in countries like Turkey that adopt partial free cooling during peak winters aim to operate at a PUE of less than 1.3.

Data centers invest in power infrastructure with a minimum N+1 redundancy. In 2022, UPS systems accounted for a market share of more than 28% of the total electrical infrastructure in data centers.

Market Opportunities & Trends

Rise In Adoption Of Renewable Energy Sources

Edge Data Center Investments Fueled By 5G Development

Deployment Of Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Data Center Investments Driven By Smart City Initiatives

Increased Adoption Of Ai

Market Growth Enablers

Data Center Investments Driven By Cloud Adoption

Iot & Big Data Adoption

Shift From On-Premises Infrastructure To Colocation & Managed Services

Deployment Of Modular Data Centers

Market Restraints

Data Center Security Challenges

Dearth Of Skilled Workforce

Location Constraints On Data Center Development

