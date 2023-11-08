The Roadmap to Fostering the Growth of Online Grocery Market through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The online grocery market is predicted to be valued at US$ 377.4 billion in 2023 and US$ 3396.9 billion by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the online grocery market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 24.60%.



With the help of AI and customer data, online grocers can offer personalized nutrition plans and product recommendations tailored to individual health needs. This presents an opportunity to tap into the growing health and wellness segment. Consumers increasingly prioritize ecofriendly and locally sourced products. Online grocers can collaborate with local farmers and artisans, promoting sustainability and supporting the community while differentiating them in the market.

Targeting niche markets, such as gluten free, vegan, or keto, can open doors for egrocers. Offering a wide variety of specialty products caters to health conscious and dietary restricted consumers. Online grocery stores can collaborate with chefs or nutritionists to provide virtual cooking classes. This not only adds value to the shopping experience but can also be monetized. Integration with smart kitchen appliances like fridges or ovens could enable automatic reordering of staple items as they run low. This seamless replenishment service can boost customer loyalty.

Key Takeaways from the Online Grocery Market

The online grocery market is led by China, projecting a 32.50%CAGR until 2033.

is led by China, projecting a until 2033. France is at the forefront, anticipating 22.90% CAGR growth by 2033.

growth by 2033. Canada is poised for a 16.70% CAGR by 2033.

by 2033. The product type (packed foods) segment is set to dominate with a market share of 62.70% in 2023.

in 2023. FMI predicts the delivery (home delivery) segment to hold a market share of 58.20% in 2023.



"Analysts assert that the online grocery market is poised for exponential growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences and technology advancements, making it a pivotal sector for investors and retailers alike," says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI).

How Key Players Are Revolutionizing the Online Grocery Market?

Key players are revolutionizing the online grocery market through innovative strategies and customer centric approaches, reshaping the way consumers shop for food and essentials. Companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Instacart have led the charge by offering diverse products, seamless digital platforms, and rapid delivery options.

These key players leverage technology to enhance user experiences. Features like personalized recommendations, user friendly interfaces, and easy to navigate mobile apps create a convenient shopping journey. Integration of AI and data analytics enables tailored suggestions, streamlining the purchase process and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Delivery efficiency has been a focal point. Same day delivery services and expanded geographical coverage redefine convenience. Companies invest in robust logistical infrastructures and partnerships to ensure swift and reliable deliveries, meeting the increasing demand for speed and reliability in the fast paced world of today.

Product Portfolio:

Discover a vast product portfolio at Amazon.com Inc., offering an extensive range of products from electronics and fashion to books and more. With top tier customer service and fast shipping, Amazon provides the ultimate shopping experience for all.

Explore Walmart Inc. has a diverse product portfolio, featuring affordable goods in groceries, clothing, electronics, and more. Walmart is your one stop shop for everyday essentials with a commitment to providing value and convenience.

The Kroger Co. proudly presents its product portfolio, including fresh groceries, household items, and more. With a focus on quality and community, Kroger offers a wide range of products that cater to the needs of shoppers nationwide.



More Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the online grocery market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the online grocery market, the report is segmented on the basis of Product Type (Packed Foods (Snacks (Chips & Crisps, Salty Snacks, Dried Fruits, Mixed Nuts, Popcorn), Baked Products (Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Breads & Rolls, Frozen Desserts and Confectioneries), Breakfast & Cereal (Cereal & Breakfast Bars, Granola & Muesli, Energy Boosting Breakfast and Others (Syrups, Pancakes, etc.)), Ready To Eat Foods (Instant Noodles, Pasta, Sandwiches and Smoked Fish), Ready Drink Beverages (Aseptic Juice, Iced Tea, Flavored Milk, Soft Drinks, Energy Drinks, Instant Coffee, Canned Sodas and Non-Alcoholic Drinks), Dairy Products (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese, Butter and Others), Staples & Cooking Essentials (Salt & Spices, Sauces, Coffee/ Tea Powder, Pickles, Oils/ Vinegar and Honey/ Jam), Fresh Produce (Fruits & Vegetables and Meat & Seafood), Purchaser Type (One Time Purchase and Subscription), Delivery Type ( Home Delivery (Company Owner Stores and Third-Party Stores) and Click & Collect), End User (Individuals and Distributors)across 7 major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa).

About the Consumer Products Division at Future Market Insights

The consumer products team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 377.4 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 3,396.9 billion Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 24.60 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Ingredient Type

Form

Function

Application

Product Type

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Amazon.com Inc.

Walmart Inc.

The Kroger Co.

Peapod LLC

Fresh Direct LLC

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Target Corporation

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Instacart

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Safeway Inc.

Carrefour S.A.

Edeka Group

Tesco PLC

Aldi

Alibaba Group

JD.com

Honestbee

Grofers India Pvt. Ltd.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis of the Online Grocery Market:

By Product Type:

Packed Foods Snacks Chips & Crisps Salty Snacks Dried Fruits Mixed Nuts Popcorn Baked Products Cookies Cakes & Pastries Breads & Rolls Frozen Desserts Confectioneries Breakfast & Cereal Cereal & Breakfast Bars Granola & Muesli Energy Boosting Breakfast Others (Syrups, Pancakes, etc.) Ready To Eat Foods Instant Noodles Pasta Sandwiches Smoked Fish Ready Drink Beverages Aseptic Juice Iced Tea Flavored Milk Soft Drinks Energy Drinks Instant Coffee Canned Sodas Non-Alcoholic Drinks Dairy Products Milk Yogurt Cheese Butter Others Staples & Cooking Essentials Salt & Spices Sauces Coffee/ Tea Powder Pickles Oils/ Vinegar Honey/ Jam

Fresh Produce Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood



By Purchaser Type:

One Time Purchase

Subscription

By Delivery Type:

Home Delivery Company Owner Stores Third-Party Stores

Click & Collect

By End User:

Individuals

Distributors

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



Author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

