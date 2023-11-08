Global Organic Fertilizers Markets Report 2023: Market was Valued at $9.1 Billion in 2022 and is Projected to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Fertilizers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global organic fertilizer market was valued at $9.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $13.5 billion by 2028.

This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the organic fertilizer market, including market estimations and trends through 2028. The report is focused on estimating the market for organic fertilizer, which covers source, crop type, type, and form.

Organic fertilizers have become a vital component of eco-conscious farming practices, fostering soil health, reducing reliance on chemicals, and promoting long-term ecological equilibrium.

This comprehensive report delves into major players, competitive insights, systems and technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities. It provides a detailed analysis of recent developments and product portfolios of key industry players while presenting market insights and estimating the compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The organic fertilizer market is on the rise, driven by increasing consumer demand for organic food, sustainability considerations, government support, and ongoing innovations. As agriculture transitions towards more environmentally friendly practices, organic fertilizers are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of farming.

In recent years, the organic fertilizer market has witnessed substantial growth, primarily due to heightened awareness of sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural approaches. Organic fertilizers, sourced from natural materials like animal manure, plant residues, and compost, supply essential nutrients to plants while enhancing soil health and structure.

This market trend is propelled by the desire for chemical-free food products, concerns about soil degradation, and governmental regulations promoting sustainable farming techniques.

The report also provides insights into key players within various regional organic fertilizer markets. Additionally, it elucidates the primary drivers and regional dynamics of the global organic fertilizer market, highlighting current industry trends. The report concludes with a focused examination of the vendor landscape, offering detailed profiles of major market players.

Report Includes

An estimate of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

An evaluation of the market potential for organic fertilizers based on type, source, crop type and region

A discussion on how organic fertilizer is a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to conventional chemical fertilizers, and how it aids in environmental conservation and healthy food production

An assessment of the benefits of organic fertilizers, such as soil fertility management, prevention of nutrient leaching and enhanced absorption of plant nutrients

A comparative analysis of organic fertilizers and synthetic fertilizers

Coverage of product innovations, and advances in sustainable food production systems

A market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, and coverage of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other corporate strategies

Company profiles of the major players in the industry, including

AgroLiquid

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co

Timac Agro USA Inc

Lallemand Plant Care

FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Co.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 176 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $13.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Market Segmentation Overview

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

International Trade Analysis: Connecting Global Markets

Price Trend Analysis: Balancing Economics and Sustainability

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

Covid Impact Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Overview and Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Growth Driving Factors

Market Growth Restraining Factors

Opportunities in the Market

Challenges in the Market

Swot Analysis

Pestle Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Market Analysis by Product Form

Segment Overview

Dry Fertilizers: a Solid Foundation

Liquid Fertilizers: a Fluid Approach

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Market Analysis by Source

Segment Overview

Plant and Vegetable Residues: Green Gold for Soil Health

Animal Matter and Excreta: Harnessing Nature's Nutrients

Sewage Sludge and Municipal Biosolids: Waste to Resource

Food Processing Wastes and Other Sources: Unlocking Hidden Nutrients

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Type

Segment Overview

Manure: a Time-Honored Nutrient Source

Compost: Fertile Transformation of Organic Matter

Rock Phosphate: Slow-Release Phosphorus

Chicken Litter: Poultry Waste for Growth

Bone Meal: Boosting Phosphorus and Calcium

Vermicompost: Nature's Nutrient-Rich Product

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Chapter 8 Global Market Analysis by Crop Type

Segment Overview

Cereals: Fueling the Grain Basket

Green Fodder: Fostering Livestock Nutrition

Oilseeds: Nourishing Healthy Oils

Dry Pulses: Enriching Protein-Rich Crops

Fruit and Vegetables: Bearing Flavorful Harvests

Other Crop Types: Nurturing Diversity

Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis

Company Profiles

Agroliquid

Agrothrive Inc

Bioflora

Biostar Organics LLC

California Organic Fertilizers Inc.

Down to Earth Distributors Inc.

Dr. Earth Inc

Fertikal

Foxfarm Soil & Fertilizer Co.

Haifa Group

Italpollina S.P.A

Jobe's Co.

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd.

Lallemand Plant Care

Mighty Grow Organics

Nature Safe Fertilizers

Neem India Products Pvt Ltd.

Plant Magic Plus Ltd.

Sustane Natural Fertilizer Inc.

Terramera

The Espoma Co.

The Fertrell Co.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

Timac Agro Usa Inc.

Whitney Farms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36t288

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment