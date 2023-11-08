Global Organic Fertilizers Markets Report 2023: Market was Valued at $9.1 Billion in 2022 and is Projected to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Fertilizers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global organic fertilizer market was valued at $9.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $13.5 billion by 2028.
This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the organic fertilizer market, including market estimations and trends through 2028. The report is focused on estimating the market for organic fertilizer, which covers source, crop type, type, and form.
Organic fertilizers have become a vital component of eco-conscious farming practices, fostering soil health, reducing reliance on chemicals, and promoting long-term ecological equilibrium.
This comprehensive report delves into major players, competitive insights, systems and technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities. It provides a detailed analysis of recent developments and product portfolios of key industry players while presenting market insights and estimating the compound annual growth rate (CAGR).
The organic fertilizer market is on the rise, driven by increasing consumer demand for organic food, sustainability considerations, government support, and ongoing innovations. As agriculture transitions towards more environmentally friendly practices, organic fertilizers are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of farming.
In recent years, the organic fertilizer market has witnessed substantial growth, primarily due to heightened awareness of sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural approaches. Organic fertilizers, sourced from natural materials like animal manure, plant residues, and compost, supply essential nutrients to plants while enhancing soil health and structure.
This market trend is propelled by the desire for chemical-free food products, concerns about soil degradation, and governmental regulations promoting sustainable farming techniques.
The report also provides insights into key players within various regional organic fertilizer markets. Additionally, it elucidates the primary drivers and regional dynamics of the global organic fertilizer market, highlighting current industry trends. The report concludes with a focused examination of the vendor landscape, offering detailed profiles of major market players.
Report Includes
- An estimate of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- An evaluation of the market potential for organic fertilizers based on type, source, crop type and region
- A discussion on how organic fertilizer is a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to conventional chemical fertilizers, and how it aids in environmental conservation and healthy food production
- An assessment of the benefits of organic fertilizers, such as soil fertility management, prevention of nutrient leaching and enhanced absorption of plant nutrients
- A comparative analysis of organic fertilizers and synthetic fertilizers
- Coverage of product innovations, and advances in sustainable food production systems
- A market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, and coverage of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other corporate strategies
Company profiles of the major players in the industry, including
- AgroLiquid
- Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
- Timac Agro USA Inc
- Lallemand Plant Care
- FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Co.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|176
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$9.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$13.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Segmentation Overview
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Industry Overview
- Value Chain Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- International Trade Analysis: Connecting Global Markets
- Price Trend Analysis: Balancing Economics and Sustainability
- Russia-Ukraine War Impact
- Covid Impact Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Overview and Trends
- Market Dynamics
- Market Growth Driving Factors
- Market Growth Restraining Factors
- Opportunities in the Market
- Challenges in the Market
- Swot Analysis
- Pestle Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Market Analysis by Product Form
- Segment Overview
- Dry Fertilizers: a Solid Foundation
- Liquid Fertilizers: a Fluid Approach
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Chapter 6 Global Market Analysis by Source
- Segment Overview
- Plant and Vegetable Residues: Green Gold for Soil Health
- Animal Matter and Excreta: Harnessing Nature's Nutrients
- Sewage Sludge and Municipal Biosolids: Waste to Resource
- Food Processing Wastes and Other Sources: Unlocking Hidden Nutrients
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Type
- Segment Overview
- Manure: a Time-Honored Nutrient Source
- Compost: Fertile Transformation of Organic Matter
- Rock Phosphate: Slow-Release Phosphorus
- Chicken Litter: Poultry Waste for Growth
- Bone Meal: Boosting Phosphorus and Calcium
- Vermicompost: Nature's Nutrient-Rich Product
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Chapter 8 Global Market Analysis by Crop Type
- Segment Overview
- Cereals: Fueling the Grain Basket
- Green Fodder: Fostering Livestock Nutrition
- Oilseeds: Nourishing Healthy Oils
- Dry Pulses: Enriching Protein-Rich Crops
- Fruit and Vegetables: Bearing Flavorful Harvests
- Other Crop Types: Nurturing Diversity
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Company Profiles
- Agroliquid
- Agrothrive Inc
- Bioflora
- Biostar Organics LLC
- California Organic Fertilizers Inc.
- Down to Earth Distributors Inc.
- Dr. Earth Inc
- Fertikal
- Foxfarm Soil & Fertilizer Co.
- Haifa Group
- Italpollina S.P.A
- Jobe's Co.
- Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd.
- Lallemand Plant Care
- Mighty Grow Organics
- Nature Safe Fertilizers
- Neem India Products Pvt Ltd.
- Plant Magic Plus Ltd.
- Sustane Natural Fertilizer Inc.
- Terramera
- The Espoma Co.
- The Fertrell Co.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.
- Timac Agro Usa Inc.
- Whitney Farms
