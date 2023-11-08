Global Abutment Implants Market To Grow USD 1721 Million by 2032 | CAGR of 8.7%

New York, United States, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Abutment Implants Market Size is To Grow from USD 743 Million in 2022 to USD 1721 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Abutment implant systems are connecting devices that link dental restoration systems such as crowns to dental prostheses for implant fixation. During the dental implantation operation, a tiny incision is created through which gum tissues are exposed to attach implant systems and abutments. Temporary abutments are attached at the implant site during the procedure's start until the dental implant heals around the gum. Finally, a permanent dental abutment is put on the implant in the last stage. In addition, according to the most recent WHO data, oral diseases affect about 3.5 billion people globally. Furthermore, the State of Oral Health in Europe research found that more than half of the European population had some kind of periodontitis, with around 10% having severe forms. The huge proportion of the population experiencing tooth loss as a consequence of different oral conditions such as gum disease, dental decay, or other traumas will have a positive impact on product uptake.



The growing elderly population base throughout the world, which is extremely sensitive to a variety of oral problems, will positively affect market growth. Moreover, technological advances in abutment systems, such as digital dentistry, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology, and 3D printing, will have a positive impact on the industry's development. The cosmetic business is also important in the realm of dentistry, as patients are increasingly seeking natural-looking and aesthetically attractive dental implant treatments. Furthermore, several factors might influence the growth of the global implant abutment market. As a result of late implant abutments, the number of failures increases. Dental implant failure is caused by several circumstances, according to a paper published on PubMed Central. The mechanism might fail at any moment throughout the process. Failures can occur quickly after surgery. As a consequence, patients avoid undergoing the surgeries. Failure is eliminated as long as they visit a clinic on time.



Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Abutment Implants Market , By Product (Stock Abutments, Custom Abutments, & Abutments Fixation Screws), By Material (Titanium and Zirconium), By End-use (Hospitals and Dental Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032."

The stock abutments segment is influencing the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global abutment implants market is bifurcated into three categories such as stock abutments, custom abutments, and abutment fixation screws. The stock abutments segment is leading the market with the biggest revenue share throughout the projection period owing to the cost-effectiveness and convenience of the use of these technologies, which are major factors in segmental expansion. Furthermore, these abutment systems offer pre-fabricated, standard sizes with angulation correction while keeping a low aesthetic profile. As a result, the aforementioned factors are likely to boost category expansion.



The titanium segment is dominating the largest market share over the forecast period.

The global abutment implants market is segmented into many segments based on material, such as titanium and zirconium. Because of its biocompatibility and increased use in abutment system design, titanium is expected to dominate the market over the projection period. Because titanium abutment implants are corrosion-resistant, have high mechanical strength, and are ductile, there will be an increase in demand for titanium material over the projected period. Furthermore, these abutment systems outperform prior abutment systems in terms of durability and longevity.



The dental clinics segment is dominating the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global abutment implant market is divided into hospitals and dental clinics based on end-use. The dental clinics segment is expected to have significant growth potential over the analysis period due to the rising prevalence of periodontal diseases, as well as the availability of specialized dentists in this healthcare environment to provide diverse and innovative therapies, which will drive segment revenue. Furthermore, the expansion of the dental workforce and the availability of low-cost dental treatments will accelerate sector developments.



North America influenced the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

North America is expected to lead substantial market expansion during the projection period due to the rising prevalence of dental problems coupled with the increased need for dental care and the aesthetic industry. Furthermore, the expanding geriatric population suffering from oral cavity illnesses like toothaches or gum disease is boosting demand for this market's abutment implants. Furthermore, the existence of major market players, as well as the production of unique items to meet the industry's growing demand, has helped the market's expansion.

Europe is predicted to experience strong revenue market growth throughout the forecast period owing to industrialization, the fundamental materials required for constructing abutments are abundant. The digitization of existing activities in Europe has contributed to Europe's position as the market's largest consumer.



Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Abutment Implants Market include Dentsply Sirona, A.B. Dental Devices Ltd., Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., Bicon, LLC., Cortex, Envista Holdings Corporation, Henry Schein, Institut Straumann AG, Osstem Implant Co., Ltd, ZimVie Inc., Biotem, Dentium USA, Ziacom, Dynamic Abutment Solutions, Keystone Dental Group, BHI Implants, Dentalpoint AG, Cowellmedi Co. Ltd., TAV Medical Ltd., National Dentex Labsand, and Others.

Recent Development

In February 2022, Zest Dental Solutions introduced LOCATED R-Tx abutments for its LOCATOR overdenture implants, which are both affordable and adaptable. R-Tx, the latest generation of LOCATOR abutments, provides increased durability as well as excellent ease of usage and flexibility.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Abutment Implants Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Abutment Implants Market, Product

Stock Abutments

Custom Abutments

Abutments Fixation Screws

Global Abutment Implants Market, By Material

Titanium

Zirconium

Global Abutment Implants Market, By End Use

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Abutment Implants Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



