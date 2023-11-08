ADT and Ford Backed Canopy Selects Ambarella’s Edge AI System-on-Chip for Groundbreaking Intelligent Vehicle Security System

Ambarella CVflow® SoC Powers Industry’s First AI-enabled, Aftermarket Security Camera for Pickup Truck Beds



SANTA CLARA, Calif. and DETROIT, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, and Canopy , a smart vehicle security startup, today announced that Canopy selected Ambarella’s CV25 AI computer vision system-on-chip (SoC) for its flagship Canopy Pickup Cam system, providing real-time monitoring and threat detection for truck beds. The result of a joint venture between ADT and Ford, Canopy’s camera and security system is compatible with most pickup trucks and began shipping to customers on October 30th.





According to several industry reports, vehicle theft rates are on the rise. Open truck beds are particularly susceptible, often leaving owners unaware of a theft until it is too late. Canopy’s security system proactively monitors the cargo inside truck beds and sends automatic alerts when suspicious activity is detected, unlike traditional security alarms that send notifications after an incident. With an initial focus on personal vehicles, and with plans to expand to fleet vehicles in the near future, the Canopy Pickup Cam is the first aftermarket, AI-enabled security system for truck bed security.

This system uses Ambarella’s CV25 SoC, with its industry-leading AI performance per watt, to detect threats such as reach-ins and tampering, while reducing false alerts for truck owners. The CV25’s power efficiency enables the Pickup Cam to provide comprehensive threat detection and alerts for extended periods of time. Additionally, the CV25 SoC supports future system expansions for additional cameras.

“We selected Ambarella’s CVflow SoC because it provides a powerful AI engine with low power consumption, fast boot and excellent low-light performance,” said Canopy CTO Ben Brown. “These industry-leading features helped us combine the benefits of smart home technology with our automotive and AI expertise to create the only multi-make security system that proactively protects pickup owners’ valuable truck bed cargo.”

“As the leading global supplier of security camera chipsets, we are excited to enable Canopy with our edge AI technology to provide higher levels of vehicle security,” said Fermi Wang, president and CEO of Ambarella. “Ambarella’s CV25 SoC offers the efficient processing performance and image quality needed for compact, AI-powered embedded vision systems like the Pickup Cam.”

Leveraging Ambarella’s extensive experience in the video security market, Canopy’s system comes equipped with the visual quality needed for increased accuracy from AI algorithms, while maintaining a compact form factor and low power budget. For example, the Pickup Cam features a 180° ultra-wide field of view, supported by the CV25 SoC’s de-warping and Ambarella’s world-class image signal processor (ISP). Additionally, this on-chip ISP provides superior low-light performance and color night vision, delivering exceptional image quality in adverse lighting scenarios. These features help Canopy provide customers with peace of mind, knowing that their truck beds are secure day and night, across a wide range of environmental conditions.

The Pickup Cam also uses Ambarella’s on-chip H.264/H.265 video compression engine to deliver constant video recording, ensuring critical evidence can be gathered in the event of an incident. Owners can also use the Canopy security app to view a live stream of their truck bed when they are away from their vehicle. Additionally, Canopy plans to offer an Emergency Help service from ADT for professional monitoring and assistance.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human vision and edge AI applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and planning. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com .

About Canopy

Founded in 2022 and backed by Ford and ADT, Canopy is on a mission to end vehicle theft and revolutionize security with cutting-edge technology. With offices in both the U.S. and U.K., the Pickup Cam is designed in Detroit and will be available in the U.S. for the industry's highest-volume commercial and retail pickups. It will be easily installable by customers to successfully protect expensive work and recreational equipment. In 2024, Canopy plans to launch an industry-first, AI-Power security system with available professional monitoring for vans in the U.S. and U.K. For more information, visit www.canopy.security/ and follow Canopy on Facebook @CanopySecurity, and Instagram @canopysecurity, and Twitter @canopy_security, and Tik Tok @canopysecurity.

