Govini Recognized as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America in the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Arlington, VA, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Govini , the only software company that solves Defense Acquisition challenges at scale, today announced that it ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a collection of the 500 fastest-growing public and private companies in North America. This recognition comes as agencies throughout the Department of Defense and the federal government have sought to modernize their acquisition processes, leveraging software and commercial data to gain comprehensive visibility into their critical platforms and programs.

“China’s rise and Russia’s aggression have galvanized the Department of Defense to ensure U.S. military superiority. In the face of these threats, national security leaders have realized that maximizing the Defense Acquisition Process is the first step to building an enduring military advantage,” said Govini CEO Tara Murphy Dougherty. “This shift is evident in our growth and the widespread adoption of our flagship product, Ark.ai, across the Department of Defense. Govini remains deeply committed to equipping the defense community with a platform that answers the growing call for rapid, data-informed acquisition.”

To counter sophisticated adversaries, the United States must quickly field next-generation military platforms. Yet today, the way to do so, the Defense Acquisition Process, is complex, slow, and burdensome–underserved by commercial technology. Govini’s flagship product, the Ark , is the only software platform that leverages authoritative commercial data and AI-enabled applications to solve challenges across the entire Defense Acquisition Process. With the Ark, analysts and decision-makers gain the ability to manage acquisition programs proactively, allowing them to unwind legacy complexity and effectively field modern warfighting systems.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Govini

Govini builds software to accelerate the Defense Acquisition Process. The Ark, Govini’s flagship product, combines commercial data and artificial intelligence into applications that solve challenges across the entire spectrum of Defense Acquisition, including Supply Chain, Science and Technology, Production, Sustainment, and Modernization. With the Ark, the acquisition community eliminates slow, manual processes and gains the ability to rapidly imagine, produce, and field critical warfighting capabilities. The Ark transforms Defense Acquisition into a strategic advantage.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

