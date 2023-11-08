Cambodia Textile and Clothing Industry Report 2023

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prospects for the Textile and Clothing Industry in Cambodia, 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This insightful report delves into the dynamic landscape of Cambodia's textile and clothing industry, offering a comprehensive exploration of its growth, size, and structural aspects. The report meticulously dissects Cambodia's import and export trends, providing a detailed understanding of its global trade dynamics.

The textile and clothing industry fulfils a crucial role in Cambodia's economy, and the clothing industry alone represents Cambodia's largest manufacturing sector. It employs over 600,000 people directly and well above a million people if indirect employees are taken into account. Furthermore, it is Cambodia's largest source of foreign exchange, and in recent years clothing exports have accounted for as much as half of the country's total exports.

The clothing industry benefits considerably from Cambodia's status as a least developed country (LDC) as this provides it with duty-free and quota-free access to the major global markets. It also benefits from an abundant supply of cheap labour in the country, and the Cambodian government has implemented policies which are aimed at attracting substantial foreign direct investment (FDI).

Despite these advantages, however, the textile and clothing industry in Cambodia is almost completely dependent on imports of textiles and this represents a major weakness. Also, the industry is limited mainly to low added value cut, make and trim (CMT) operations. Furthermore, concerns have been raised regarding worrying political developments and the impact that these developments have had, and may continue to have, on the country's textile and clothing industry.

Additionally, it delves into the realm of government policies and investment incentives that underpin the industry's development. Through a thorough SWOT analysis, the report unveils the industry's inherent strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, allowing for a holistic perspective.

Moreover, it scrutinizes Cambodia's infrastructure and human resources, offering keen insights into their impact on the textile and clothing sector, making this report an indispensable resource for industry stakeholders and decision-makers.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary

2. Importance of the Textile and Clothing Industry to the Economy of Cambodia

3. Development of the Textile and Clothing Industry in Cambodia

4. Cambodia: Geographical, Political and Economic Profile

Geographical profile

Political profile

Economic profile

5. Cambodia: Infrastructure

Transportation

Roads

Railways

Airports

Seaports

Special economic zones

Telecommunications

6. Cambodia: Human Resources Size and Structure of the Textile and Clothing Industry in Cambodia

Textile industry in Cambodia

Clothing industry in Cambodia

Number of factories

Number of employees

Foreign investment

Factory location

7. Cambodia: Textile and Clothing Exports

Clothing exports by destination

8. Cambodia: Textile and Clothing Imports

Textile imports by supplying country

9. Cambodia: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Textile and Clothing Industry

10. Textiles and Clothing in Cambodia: Investment Policies, Investment Incentives, Import Policies and Trade Policies

Investment policies

Approval of foreign investment projects

Investment incentives

Special Economic Zones (SEZs)

Import policies

Trade policies

Free trade agreements (FTAs)

Investment incentives

Investment guarantees

11. Textiles and Clothing in Cambodia: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT)

