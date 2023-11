Oslo, 8 November 2023, Jónas Einarsson, a primary insider and chair of the board of the Company, has today bought 5,300 shares in the company at an average price of NOK 93.95 per share. Following this transaction, Jónas Einarsson hold 5,300 shares in Ultimovacs ASA.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment