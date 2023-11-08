Xerostomia (Dry Mouth Disease) Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2022-2023 & 2028

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Xerostomia (Dry Mouth Disease) Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global xerostomia (dry mouth disease) therapeutics market size reached US$ 714 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 893 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2023-2028.
The increasing incidences of dry mouth, especially amongst the geriatric population, due to medicine side-effects of radiotherapy and chemotherapy and the rising need for dry mouth relief products are primarily driving the market growth.
Additionally, the growing uptake of several prescription-based toothpaste, vitamin gummies, and medicines for treating Sjogren's syndrome, Alzheimer's diseases, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that cause xerostomia is acting as another growth-inducing factor.
In line with this, the rising consumer awareness regarding the early diagnosis of xerostomia, significant enhancements in healthcare expenditure, and the advent of diverse diagnostic technologies are propelling the market growth. Moreover, the favorable initiatives being commenced by governments to sensitize consumers regarding the xerostomia disease, its symptoms, causes, and treatments are impelling the market growth.
Apart from this, the easy availability of various therapeutic drugs and ongoing research and development (R&D) activities are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- 3M Company
- Biotene (GSK plc)
- Parnell Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Quest Products LLC
- Saliwell Ltd
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
- West-Ward Pharmaceutical (Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc)
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Type:
- Artificial Saliva/Saliva Substitutes
- Salivary Stimulants
Breakup by Drug Type:
- OTC
- Prescription
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
