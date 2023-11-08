Xerostomia (Dry Mouth Disease) Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2022-2023 & 2028

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Xerostomia (Dry Mouth Disease) Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global xerostomia (dry mouth disease) therapeutics market size reached US$ 714 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 893 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2023-2028.

The increasing incidences of dry mouth, especially amongst the geriatric population, due to medicine side-effects of radiotherapy and chemotherapy and the rising need for dry mouth relief products are primarily driving the market growth.





Additionally, the growing uptake of several prescription-based toothpaste, vitamin gummies, and medicines for treating Sjogren's syndrome, Alzheimer's diseases, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that cause xerostomia is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

In line with this, the rising consumer awareness regarding the early diagnosis of xerostomia, significant enhancements in healthcare expenditure, and the advent of diverse diagnostic technologies are propelling the market growth. Moreover, the favorable initiatives being commenced by governments to sensitize consumers regarding the xerostomia disease, its symptoms, causes, and treatments are impelling the market growth.

Apart from this, the easy availability of various therapeutic drugs and ongoing research and development (R&D) activities are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $714 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $893 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

3M Company

Biotene (GSK plc)

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Quest Products LLC

Saliwell Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

West-Ward Pharmaceutical (Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc)

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Type:

Artificial Saliva/Saliva Substitutes

Salivary Stimulants

Breakup by Drug Type:

OTC

Prescription

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

