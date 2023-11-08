The Emergence of Solid-State Cooling: Transforming Industries with Innovative Solutions

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Solid-State Coolers 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Effective thermal management is a critical concern across industries dealing with high heat loads, such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, power generation, and directed energy systems. Traditional cooling technologies like vapor compression are facing limitations in handling hotter systems and demanding environments. In response, solid-state cooling is emerging as a transformative solution, harnessing the properties of materials and nanoscale structures to efficiently pump and transfer heat.

Solid-state cooling represents a new frontier in refrigeration technologies. It utilizes solid-state materials and devices to deliver cooling without relying on traditional vapor compression or coolant cycles. By leveraging the unique properties of materials like semiconductors, ceramics, alloys, and nanostructures, combined with phenomena such as quantum tunneling, thermoelectric effects, photonics, and magnetism, solid-state coolers enable cooling below ambient temperatures.

Promising solid-state cooling technologies covered in a recent report include:

Thermoelectric Coolers: Utilizing semiconductors to electromagnetically pump heat. Thermotunneling Coolers: Leveraging nanoscale gaps and quantum tunneling to transfer heat. Optical Refrigerators: Using laser light to induce cooling through anti-Stokes fluorescence. Refrigerators with LEDs: Employing light-emitting diodes (LEDs) as the cold side of a thermoelectric cooler. Thermoacoustic Refrigeration: Harnessing high-intensity sound waves in gases to produce cooling without fluids or gases. Magnetic Refrigeration: Utilizing magnetocaloric materials and magnetic field cycling.

Passive technologies like heat pipes and advanced heat exchangers complement solid-state cooling solutions by providing high-performance heat spreading and transfer capabilities.

Key areas covered in the report include:

In-depth technical analysis of various cooling approaches.

Working principles, designs, materials used, and fabrication processes.

Performance metrics like cooling capacity, efficiency, and operating temperatures.

Current technical challenges, limitations, and recent research trends.

Applications in electronics, automotive, aerospace, medical, and emerging sectors.

Market size estimates and forecasts up to 2034, adoption trends, and regional analysis.

Industry landscape, key players, SWOT analysis, and market value chain.

Growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, and challenges (technical, commercial, regulatory).

Profiles of 24 product developers, including Barocal Ltd, Ferrotec, Frore Systems, Komatsu, Laird Thermal Systems, and Phononic Inc.

Some of the key questions addressed in the report include:

What are the major solid-state cooling technologies and their principles of operation?

What are the performance metrics and benefits of solid-state cooling compared to traditional systems?

What are the current application areas and adoption trends for solid-state coolers?

Which solid-state cooling technologies show the most promise for future adoption?

What are the projected market sizes for solid-state cooling in the next 5-10 years?

Who are the key players developing solid-state cooling devices?

What are emerging application areas that can benefit from solid-state cooling?

This report serves as an essential guide for stakeholders interested in understanding solid-state cooling's capabilities, applications, and market outlook. The report provides valuable insights for engineers, researchers, investors, and corporate strategists looking to leverage solid-state cooling technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

3 SOLID-STATE COOLING TECHNOLOGIES

3.1 Thermoelectric Coolers

3.1.1 Working Principles and Design

3.1.2 Performance Metrics

3.1.3 Applications

3.1.4 Recent Materials and Technology Developments

3.1.5 Challenges and Limitations

3.2 Thermoacoustic Coolers

3.2.1 Working Principles and Design

3.2.2 Performance Metrics

3.2.3 Applications

3.2.4 Recent Materials and Technology Developments

3.2.5 Challenges and Limitations

3.3 Thermotunneling Coolers

3.3.1 Working Principles and Designs

3.3.1.1 Nanoscale Gap Cooling Principle

3.3.2 Fabrication and Manufacturing

3.3.3 Performance Metrics

3.3.4 Applications

3.3.5 Recent Materials and Technology Developments

3.3.6 Challenges and Limitations

3.4 Thermophotonic (TPX) Coolers

3.4.1 Working Principles and Designs

3.4.2 Performance Metrics

3.4.3 Applications

3.4.4 Recent Materials and Technology Developments

3.4.5 Challenges and Limitations

3.5 Magnetic Cooling

3.5.1 Working Principles and Designs

3.5.2 Performance Metrics

3.5.3 Applications

3.5.4 Recent Materials and Technology Developments

3.5.5 Challenges and Limitations

3.6 Optical Refrigerators

3.6.1 Laser-Driven Optical Heat Pumps

3.6.2 Optical Cooling Materials

3.6.3 System Design

3.6.4 Performance Metrics

3.6.5 Applications

3.6.6 Recent Materials and Technology Developments

3.6.7 Challenges and Limitations

3.7 Thermoelastic Cooling

3.7.1 Working Principles and Designs

3.7.1.1 Shape memory alloys (SMA)

3.7.2 Performance Metrics

3.7.3 Applications

3.7.4 Recent Materials and Technology Developments

3.7.5 Challenges and Limitations

3.8 Electrocaloric Cooling

3.8.1 Working Principles and Designs

3.8.2 Performance Metrics

3.8.3 Applications

3.8.4 Recent Materials and Technology Developments

3.8.5 Challenges and Limitations

3.9 Thermionic cooling

3.9.1 Working Principles and Designs

3.9.2 Performance Metrics

3.9.3 Recent Materials and Technology Developments

3.9.4 Applications

3.9.5 Challenges and Limitations

3.10 Barocaloric cooling technology

3.10.1 Working Principles and Designs

3.10.2 Performance Metrics

3.10.3 Recent Materials and Technology Developments

3.10.4 Applications

3.10.5 Challenges and Limitations

3.11 Thermal Diodes

3.11.1 Working Principles and Designs

3.11.2 Applications

3.11.3 Challenges and Limitations

4 MARKET ANALYSIS

4.1 Market drivers and trends

4.2 Market challenges

4.3 Value chain

4.4 Competitive Landscape

4.4.1 Key players

4.4.2 SWOT analysis

4.5 Global market revenues 2018-2034

4.6 By market

4.7 By region

4.7.1 North America

4.7.2 Europe

4.7.3 Asia Pacific

4.7.4 Rest of World

4.8 Electronics

4.8.1 Market drivers

4.8.2 Applications

4.8.3 Market Size and Growth

4.9 Optoelectronics

4.9.1 Market drivers

4.9.2 Applications

4.9.3 Market Size and Growth

4.10 Automotive

4.10.1 Market drivers

4.10.2 Applications

4.10.3 Market Size and Growth

4.11 Aerospace

4.11.1 Market drivers

4.11.2 Applications

4.11.3 Market Size and Growth

4.12 Medical

4.12.1 Market drivers

4.12.2 Applications

4.12.3 Market Size and Growth

4.13 Food/beverage cooling

4.13.1 Market drivers

4.13.2 Applications

4.13.3 Market Size and Growth

5 COMPANY PROFILES (24 company profiles)

6 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Barocal Ltd

Crystal Ltd

CUI Inc.

Ferrotec

Frore Systems

GaN Systems

Hicooltec

Hi-Z Technology

II-VI Marlow

KELK

Komatsu

KRYOTHERM

Laird Thermal Systems

Micropelt GmbH

Murata Manufacturing

NEC Tokin

Niccoo

Phononic

REMONER

RMT Ltd

Sheetak, Inc.

TE Technology

Thermonamic Electronics

VACUUMSCHMELZE

