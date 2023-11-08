Sepsis Diagnostics Market revenue to hit USD 6 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sepsis diagnostics market size is estimated to attain at ~11.90% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 6 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 2 billion in the year 2022.The growth of the sector is projected to be dominated by surge in hospital acquired infections (HAIs). Even though there seems to be a lot of progress in preventing certain forms of infections linked to healthcare, a great deal more has to be done. Every day, approximately one in every thirty-one hospital patients suffers from at least one infection related to healthcare.

The extent to which healthcare environments can aid in the transmission of illnesses, endangering patients, staff, and visitors, if infection prevention and control (IPC) is not given enough attention, has been brought to light by the COVID-19 pandemic and other recent substantial disease outbreak. Individuals in concentrated care and babies are especially in danger. Besides WHO report uncovers that roughly one out of four clinic treated sepsis cases and close to half of all instances of sepsis with organ brokenness treated in grown-up concentrated care units are medical services related. As a result, the market demand for sepsis diagnostics is rising.

Rise in Geriatric Population to Boost the Growth of Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

According to the World Health Organization, it is estimated that between 2020 and 2050, the number of people 80 years of age or older would treble, reaching 426 million. Due to immunosenescence, the aging-related decline of the immune system, elderly individuals are considered to be in the high-risk category for developing any kind of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). HAIs in older patients cause longer hospital admissions, more antibiotics, greater mortality, and higher healthcare expenses. This is since the germs causing the problem are resistant to several drugs, making them more challenging to eradicate. Hence, the market revenue for sepsis diagnostics is set to increase.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Surge in Prevalence of Fungal Infection to Influence the Market Growth in North America

The sepsis diagnostics market in North America is predicted to generate the largest share ~39% over the coming years. This could be on account of the rising prevalence of fungal infections. Infections brought on by fungi, particularly Candida Auris infections, have been more common in the United States in recent years. From 2013 to 2016, the pathogen relatively seldom caused infections. However, beginning in 2017, infections started to grow quickly, with the CDC reporting about 2,376 confirmed cases in 2022. The danger of infection increases when a fungus is breathed and enters the body or is introduced into the body in another way, particularly if the immune system is compromised. Sepsis with fungal infections is more common in individuals with compromised immune systems than in healthy individuals. Hence, the demand for sepsis diagnostics is growing in North America.

Rising Population to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The sepsis diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is predicted to generate a significant share of the market over the forecast period. The growth of the sector in this region is poised to be encouraged by the rising population. 60 per cent of the world's population, or over 4.3 billion people, live in the Asia and Pacific region, which is home to China and India, the two most populous nations on earth. As a result, with this growth in population hospital admission is also projected to increase along with a surge in various infectious diseases. Hence, the market demand for sepsis diagnostics is projected to grow in this region.

Sepsis Diagnostics, Segmentation by Pathogen

Bacterial Sepsis

Fungal Sepsis

Others

The bacterial sepsis segment is predicted to generate a significant share in the market over the forecast period. The major factor to dominate the segment growth is the rising prevalence of bacterial sepsis. Bacterial sepsis is a potentially fatal illness that occurs when the body's response to an infection causes tissue and organ damage. Hence, with the growth in the number of surgeries the prevalence of bacterial sepsis is set to rise. For instance, in 2022, more than 13 million surgeries were performed in the world. Hence, with this, the market revenue is also growing.

Sepsis Diagnostics, Segmentation by Technology

Microbiology

Immunoassays

Flow Cytometry

The microbiology segment is expected to have significant growth in the market over the forecast period. This could be owing to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases. Around 761 million people worldwide have proven COVID-19 infections as of April 5, 2023, and these diseases have caused around 6 million deaths. COVID-19 is a viral infection that can cause sepsis. Severe COVID-19 symptoms may involve chills and fever, dyspnea, pain, and disorientation. These are also typical sepsis warning symptoms. Hence, the adoption of microbiology is rising. Within the field of medicine, microbiology focuses on the identification, diagnosis, and management of infectious diseases. Further, clinical microbiology was stated to be essential to comprehending SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis according to the research carried out in 2021.

A few of the well-known indsutry leaders in sepsis diagnostics market that are profiled by Research Nester are BioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Cepheid, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Amara Health Analytics, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Cerner Corp., and others.

Recent Development in the Sepsis Diagnostics Market

The DxH 690T haematology analyzer, developed by Beckman Coulter, is now available in the United States and serves as an early sepsis indicator. Furthermore, the company's increased global presence and revenue development can be attributed to this revelation.

In order to speed up the identification of sepsis, Prenosis Inc., a precision diagnostics business that employs artificial intelligence to better diagnose patients, has extended its current contract with Roche Diagnostics.

